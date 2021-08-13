U.S. markets closed

Taiwan Design Research Institute: Turn Crisis into Opportunity, Taiwan's Sustainable Food and Agriculture Industry in the Post-Pandemic Era

·3 min read

SINGAPORE, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way people live in the world in 2021. Also, in response to the UN SDGs, all countries are striving for the development of adaptive local food and agriculture industry; however, with worsening global warming, extreme weathers and natural disasters have immensely affected agricultural production. Facing drastically changing climate and environment in the future, "sustainable agriculture" with design and innovation in its DNA has become the new development direction of all countries in the post-pandemic era.

Upper left: Re branding achievements of Ocean Feast, lower left: Re branding achievements of Beez&#x002019;n Co., right: Re branding achievements of Jiu Zhen Nan Taiwan Pastry.
Upper left: Re branding achievements of Ocean Feast, lower left: Re branding achievements of Beez’n Co., right: Re branding achievements of Jiu Zhen Nan Taiwan Pastry.

The Council of Agriculture (COA), Executive Yuan, and Taiwan Design Research Institute (TDRI) have jointly launched the "TGA Project," which will introduce design to Taiwan's traditional agriculture industry. Through analysis and diagnosis, introduction of design helps the industry to identify own strengths. Over the past decade or so, the project has successfully established over 165 brands for agricultural export to reinvent the industry. In addition to building new brands, the project has been more concerned with agricultural and environmental sustainability and balance, leveraging design for the new concept of branding.

Agricultural Branding through Design for Realization of Sustainable Agriculture

Taiwan's new honey brand, "Beez'n Co.," has launched the "Releasing Bees in the Fields" plan since 2016, taking millions of bees all around Taiwan during the flowering season; in addition to increasing the yield by helping with pollination of crops, the bees have also produced high quality and flavorful honey. Another Taiwanese brand, "Ocean Feast," which has over 30 years of grouper farming experience, produces the only dragon-tiger grouper farmed in deep-sea cages in the Kuroshio Current; the cages in open sea present an almost fully-natural environment, and Ocean Feast uses no pesticides in aim to create a healthy eco-chain for the common good of the aquaculture industry.

The "TGA Project" integrates industrial consulting to comprehensively analyze these businesses' operations from international procurement to food trends, finding their core competitiveness; then, the project introduces design firms for visualization of brands, building all-new brands through interdisciplinary alliance, while also cooperating with domestic and foreign distribution channels to access the commercial markets, facilitating branding and industrial transition for stable quality and data and standardized management, and establishing a professional image for enhanced sales.

Developing Taiwan-Japan Co-Creative Project for a Taste of Taiwan's Unique Features and Cultural Sustainability through Traditional Desserts

Through the "TGA Project," the century-old traditional pastry brand, "Jiu Zhen Nan Taiwan Pastry," joined a collaboration with Japanese food designer and Dean & Deluca merchandising Hirozumi Ogawa and emerging design team team CIRCORE to fuse food design with lifestyle analysis, and select seasonal fruits and tea, as well as Taiwan's precious indigenous spice that has generated quite a buzz in the world of fine dining, based on the principles of sustainable agriculture to present the "Every Day a Fine Day" Chinese Dessert Gift Box for an exciting new taste. This collaboration not only conveys the concept of innovating traditional pastry, but also manifests the intention to respect the environment and protect the soil.

From place of origin to the dining table, from individuals to the entire world, the relationship between food, population, life, and agriculture, has garnered greater attention. Taiwan's agriculture industry will follow the footsteps of global SDGs, and adhere to the principle of ecological sustainability that stresses balance between environment and production. In the future, the "TGA Project" will continue to integrate interdisciplinary applications to help more agricultural brands for innovation and transition through introduction of design and philosophy of innovation, so that they can take on new looks and step onto the international stage of sustainability.

TGA Select
http://www.coatga.com/Select/en-US/Home

SOURCE Taiwan Design Research Institute

    After popping on Wednesday, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) have since retreated, falling nearly 6% on Wednesday and continuing to tumble Thursday. As of 2:15 p.m. EDT, Plug Power's stock is down 4.3% on the day. Instead, investors seem to be reacting to some negative press that hydrogen energy is receiving.

    Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSX: AQN) (NYSE: AQN) ("AQN" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. All amounts are shown in United States dollars ("U.S. $" or "$"), unless otherwise noted.

    Investing in hydrogen has long been on my radar, and these three stocks look like they could be the way to do it.

    (Reuters) -U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil Corp, along with Chevron Corp, is seeking to bulk up in the burgeoning renewable fuels space by finding ways to make such products at existing facilities, sources familiar with the efforts said. The two largest U.S. oil companies want to produce sustainable fuels without ponying up billions of dollars that some refineries are spending to reconfigure operations to make such products. Renewable fuels account for 5% of U.S. fuel consumption, but are poised to grow as various sectors adapt to cut overall carbon emissions to combat global climate change.

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

    (Bloomberg) -- Public Service Enterprise Group, New Jersey’s largest utility owner, reached a deal to sell a portfolio of natural gas-fired power plants for about $1.92 billion as part of its effort to reorient the company and curb its carbon emissions.The sale to a fund controlled by ArcLight Capital Partners is scheduled to close by the first quarter of 2022, according to a statement Thursday. The shares gained 0.7% to $64.05 at 10:26 a.m. in New York.The move is part of a plan announced in Ju

    Originally published in Enbridge's 2020 Sustainability Report

    (Bloomberg) -- One of world’s biggest makers of wind turbines cut its outlook for the year, citing commodity inflation and disruptions to supply chains.Denmark’s Vestas Wind Systems A/S now expects full year revenue to be about 3% lower than a previous forecast. The revised outlook comes as the renewable energy developers continue to face rising costs for raw materials like copper and steel, metals that are essential for the wind industry.Commodities rallied in 2021 as global economies rebound f

    TC Energy Corporation (TSX: TRP) (NYSE: TRP) (TC Energy) and privately held Irving Oil have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to explore the joint development of a series of proposed energy projects focused on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and creating new economic opportunities in New Brunswick and Atlantic Canada.

    (Bloomberg) -- Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon called on the U.K. government to reconsider oil and gas licenses, just days after a United Nations panel warned of dire consequences for the planet without drastic steps to slash emissions.Writing to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Sturgeon said: “We are both well aware of the importance of oil and gas over many decades -- not least in terms of jobs -- to the Scottish and U.K. economies.” However, “the answer to these challenges -- g

    Spectacle visible in Northern Hemisphere each year during July and August

    The third-largest U.S. public pension fund on Thursday said it is launching reviews over climate concerns on $640 million invested in 42 shale oil and gas firms, including ConocoPhillips, Hess and Pioneer Natural Resources. The move by the New York state pension fund comes days after the United Nation's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change reported global warming was nearly out of control, and calling its findings "a death knell for coal and fossil fuels." After completing its shale review, the New York fund plans to turn next to oil and gas pipeline and processing investments, it said.

    We talked to experts to find out if N95 masks will protect you from wildfire smoke and air pollution.

    Extreme heat and wildfires are plaguing the U.S. and Europe, along with northern Africa. Thursday marks the peak of the latest heat wave in the Mid-Atlantic states, with Washington, D.C. likely to reach or eclipse 100°F Thursday, with a heat index closer to 105 or 110°F. Why it matters: Heat waves and wildfires are two clear manifestations of the growing risks and impacts of global warming, a conclusion reinforced by the authoritative U.N. IPCC's report published Monday. Stay on top of the lates

    (Bloomberg) -- A sweltering heat wave that’s engulfing the U.S. Northeast is threatening to shatter records in New York City and bring dangerously high temperatures to much of the region.The high at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport is expected to reach 93 degrees Fahrenheit (34 Celsius), toppling a record for this date that’s stood for half a century. Newark, New Jersey, is forecast to hit 99 degrees, also a daily record, according to Jim Rouiller, lead meteorologist at the Energ

    Environmental groups sued the federal government for failing to protect animals harmed by the harvest in October. Since the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will change its policy this week, they asked courts to dismiss the suit.

    Fire officials said the abandoned house was engulfed in flames when they arrived. The fire soon spread to a neighboring home belonging to the family.

    Two of the richest people on the planet locked in space race through their companies Blue Origin and SpaceX

    In a year of mounting extreme weather disasters linked to climate change, more and more Americans say they are experiencing the adverse consequences of global warming and are looking to move to find relief.

    NioCorp Developments Ltd. ("NioCorp" or the "Company") (TSX:NB) (OTCQX:NIOBF) is pleased to announce success in the first stage of metallurgical testing that is designed to optimize the Elk Creek flowsheet and evaluate the potential integration of rare earth recovery to the Elk Creek Project ("Project").