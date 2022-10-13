Taiwan Excellence Reveals New-Gen Tech on Day 1 of GITEX Global 2022

Five new cutting-edge products from brands including D-Link, IBASE, MSI, PLANET and Zowie(BenQ)

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan Excellence, an award-winning entity established by the Bureau of Foreign Trade and the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), marked a roaring first day at the 2022 GITEX Technology Week. Showcasing an exciting lineup of brands, products and special experiences curated for visitors, Taiwan Excellence gripped the attention of local businesses, traders and distributors, as well as direct customers.

A key highlight from Day 1 was the launch of new cutting-edge products from brands including D-Link, IBASE, MSI, PLANET and Zowie (BenQ)—which have been built with precision, state-of-the-art ICT capabilities to offer high efficiency and agile product lines at competitive prices. Wan-Chun Chang, Director, Commercial Office of Taipei, Dubai and Fu-Tai Wei, Director, Taiwan Trade Centre, Dubai unveiled the products and offered visitors valuable insight into the products' functionality and versatility.

Speaking of GITEX Global 2022, Fu-Tai Wei, Director, Taiwan Trade Centre, said: "Taiwan Excellence is glad to join GITEX this year again. We have started on a high note with the launch of superior new products from renowned Taiwanese brands. Beyond that, we've had the opportunity to witness skillsets and expertise from all over the world and make some real progress in harnessing the potential of collaboration."

Key innovations being showcased by Taiwan Excellence include:

D-LINK 2K QHD Indoor Wi-Fi Camera (DCS-8350LH)

The DCS-8350LH 2K QHD Indoor Wi-Fi Camera with Color night vision, AI-based person detection which intelligently identifies human motion, minimizing false triggers and alarms, smoke alarm sound detection and WPA3 security goes above and beyond your home surveillance expectations.

IBASE Edge AI Computing System (ASB210-953-AI)

The Edge AI Computing System comes with Hailo-8™ AI accelerator module supporting up to 26 Tera-Operations Per Second (TOPS). Onboarded with 11th Gen Intel® Core™ U-Series Processor, the product supports 2x M.2 sockets (B-Key/E-Key), 12V (-10%) ~ 24V (+10%) DC-in power input and features an external GPIO, 2x DisplayPort, TPM (2.0).

Story continues

MSI Raider GE77 HX

The Raider GE Series laptop is the flagship gaming laptop amongst the fleet of MSI laptops. These premium laptops sport aesthetic craftsmanship with the latest high-end hardware for the best experience and capability to smoothly run professional software as well as 'AAA' games with the smoothest experience.

PLANET Industrial 5G NR Cellular Wireless Gateway

PLANET Industrial 5G NR IoT Gateway is the first to be integrated with 5G NR, Wi-Fi 6, Modbus TCP, robust hybrid VPN, and cloud-based network management functions to enhance the information security of the 5G network.

ZOWIE XL2566K Esports Monitor

ZOWIE XL2566K is a 24.5 Inch is a gaming monitor designed for Esports Players. It features a 360Hz Refresh Rate, Height Adjustability, FreeSync Premium, Display Port, HDMI 2.0, DyAc+ for Recoil Control, Black eQualizer & Color Vibrance and S-Switch for Game Mode.

For more information on other participating brands and their products, visit Taiwan Excellence Pavilion at GITEX, Hall 1, Stand C70.

About Taiwan Excellence

The Taiwan Excellence Awards celebrate the ingenuity and innovation of Taiwanese businesses that display outstanding R&D, design, and quality in product development.

The annual event is committed to elevating the creativity of Taiwanese businesses internationally.

Please visit www.taiwanexcellence.org for more information.

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/taiwan-excellence-reveals-new-gen-tech-on-day-1-of-gitex-global-2022-301647606.html

SOURCE Taiwan Trade Development Council