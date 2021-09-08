U.S. markets close in 2 hours 34 minutes

Taiwan FABTECH Webinar Follows 25% Jump in Metal Forming Machine Exports

·3 min read

Sept. 14 Online Presentation Will Spotlight Latest Smart Metal Forming & Welding Solutions

CHICAGO, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Next week's "Innovative Thinking and Metal Forming and Welding after the Pandemic" webinar featuring five Taiwan smart machinery manufacturers follows a strong performance in the sector during the first seven months of 2021. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Taiwan Machine Tool & Accessory Builders' Association (TMBA), the industry exported $1.5 billion (US) in machine tools from January to July to achieve a 17% year-over-year increase, including a nearly 15% increase in the export value of metal cutting machines and a 25% increase in metal forming machines.

The webinar, to be held from 1-2:30 pm (Central Daylight Time) on Tuesday September 14 in conjunction with the FABTECH 2021 conference in Chicago, will highlight the latest Industry 4.0 innovations from five Taiwan companies in the metal forming and welding space. The session will include presentations from:

  • Cosen Saws, a leading ban saw manufacturer that will discuss the latest advances and benefits of its Industry 4.0 Mechalogix™ CPC (Cosen Predictive Computing) application. The software generates health and usage reports, preventative maintenance reminders, and real-time updates on cutting jobs from a user-friendly dashboard, helping make sawing operations more efficient and cost-effective.

  • SEYI America, a leading global press supplier with customers in more than 40 countries. The company's advanced direct drive servo presses provide multiple presses in a single machine, allowing metal stampers to optimize production for every part. Its IoT-based Intelligent Manufacturing Solution monitors Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE), generates management reports, and aids production and preventative maintenance planning.

  • Tailift Co. Ltd., a specialist in laser cutting equipment and sheet metal machinery. The company's newest AC Servo drive and numerical control technology spans turret CNC punching press, CNC press brake and laser cutting equipment with extensive automation. Its newest punching machines also feature integrated punching, forming, rolling and tapping functionality that reduces floor space requirements and greatly improves processing efficiency.

  • Da Jie Electricity Machinery Industrial Co, Ltd., a manufacturer of metal forming and welding machines used to produce auto parts, water tanks and products in many other industries. Da Jie recently enhanced its automation capabilities with intelligent controls systems that deliver a 45% power savings, 50% increase in production capacity, 80% manpower savings and production yield increases of up to 100%.

  • Dees Hydraulic Industrial Co., Ltd., a hydraulic press manufacturer with more than 4,500 custom installations worldwide. DEES' newer hot-forming presses tame ultra-high-strength steel and firm aluminum alloys, overcoming post-forming bounceback issues and improving the accuracy of finished parts. The company also offers high-precision stamping advances and Industry 4.0 abilities such as remote monitoring, history review systems and program-fixing tools.

Advance registration for the "Innovative Thinking and Metal Forming and Welding after the Pandemic" webinar is required and available by contacting brandon@jillschmidtpr.com.

Taiwan's FABTECH 2021 events are organized by the Bureau of Foreign Trade and implemented by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (www.twmt.tw).

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/taiwan-fabtech-webinar-follows-25-jump-in-metal-forming-machine-exports-301371625.html

SOURCE Taiwan External Trade Development Council

