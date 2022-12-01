Taiwan’s Far EasTone Telecommunications Launches Consumer Cybersecurity Services Based on Allot NetworkSecure

Hod Hasharon, Israel, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security-as-a-service (SECaaS) solutions for communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises, today announced that, following a deal signed earlier this year, Far EasTone Telecommunications (FET) in Taiwan has launched cybersecurity threat protection and comprehensive content control services for its mobile customers based on the Allot NetworkSecure solution. Allot is partnering with CommVerge for solution integration and on-going local support. FET and Allot will share recurring revenue earned from monthly service fees.

NetworkSecure is a network-based cybersecurity service platform, offering zero-touch, clientless operation, requiring no application installation by the end customer. With NetworkSecure, FET can offer its customers protection from cybersecurity threats, including malware, viruses, phishing and ransomware. An easy-to-use Chinese interface provides branded alerts and reporting that help strengthen brand loyalty.

“FET has continued to introduce new products and services and provide deals with great value to users. The Allot Secure solution provides us with the right tools so that we can offer valuable, contemporary services to our users, while differentiating our brand as a market leader in cybersecurity,” commented Eric Chu, Executive Vice President, Consumer and Home Business Unit at Far EasTone Telecommunications.

“At Allot, we are very pleased that Far EasTone Telecommunications has chosen to join a growing list of CSPs who are deploying Allot Secure for their consumer cybersecurity needs. It is a proven, easy-to-implement and easy-to-use solution that fills a need while generating recurring revenue for the CSP,” said Dr. Weiming Li, Vice President of Sales for APAC at Allot.

###

Additional Resources:

Allot Blog: https://www.allot.com/blog

Story continues

Telco CyberTalk Podcast: https://www.allot.com/resources/podcasts

Follow us on Twitter: @allot_ltd

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allot-communications

About Allot

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot’s multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Our industry-leading network-based security as a service solution is already used by over 20 million subscribers globally.

Allot. See. Control. Secure.

About Far EasTone Telecommunications Co., Ltd.

Far EasTone Telecommunications (FET), established in 1997, is a leading Mobile Service company in Taiwan. FET successfully launched 5G service in July 2020 during pandemic, and is running the world-class network with steadily growing adoption. FET also deployed the first 5G Telemedicine services, and has since covered more than 60% of the rural villages to improve their shortage of medical resources situation.

FET has invested in new economy for its 2nd growth curve and transforming itself from telecommunications business to a Technology Service Company, building its Big data, AI, and IoT capabilities to provide not only Consumer digital services but also Enterprise ICT & ESG solutions. The New economy business continues to grow and has accounted for 17% of FET’s total revenue in 2021.​

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of company management. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: acceptance of our products by our reseller and customer in EMEA, our ability to compete successfully with other companies offering competing technologies; the loss of one or more significant customers; consolidation of, and strategic alliances by, our competitors, government regulation; lower demand for key value-added services; our ability to keep pace with advances in technology and to add new features and value-added services; managing lengthy sales cycles; operational risks associated with large projects; our dependence on third-party channel partners for a material portion of our revenues; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT: Seth Greenberg Allot +972 549222294 sgreenberg@allot.com Ehud Helft / Kenny Green Allot Investor Relations +1 212 378-8040 allot@ekgir.com



