Taiwan Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Report 2021-2025
Dublin, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Taiwan Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2025) - Q2 2021 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Despite near-term challenges in 2021, medium to long term growth story of gift cards in Taiwan remains strong. The gift card industry in Taiwan is expected to grow steadily in H1 2021 and record a strong growth in H2 2021.
The growth momentum is expected to continue to grow over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 9.4% during 2021-2025. The gift card market in the country will increase from US$ 1961.1 million in 2020 to reach US$ 3096.9 million by 2025.
Gift card market in 2020 was driven a wide range of factors, which supported growth across retail and corporate segments. The primary factors included growth of ecommerce, increased adoption to incentivize employees working remotely, digital gifting, and initiatives undertaken by government, hospitality, and travel industries to revive growth. Though the gift card market was impacted due to COVID-19, the market is expected to bounce back in the coming quarters, especially in H1 2021.
Gift card industry in Taiwan has done well to withstand the impact of economic slowdown along with negative business and consumer sentiment due to disruption caused by Covid-19 outbreak.
Historically, the gift card market in Taiwan has recorded a steady growth with a CAGR of 9.9% during 2016-2020. According to the Q2 2021 Global Gift Card Survey, gift card industry in the country is expected to grow by 10.2% on annual basis to reach US$ 2161.0 million in 2021.
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift cards and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Taiwan. With over 200 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of gift and incentive card market dynamics.
The report includes raw data along with structured dashboards, charts, and tables in an interactive Excel forma
Scope
Total Spend on Gifts in Taiwan
By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)
By Product Categories (13 Segments)
By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)
Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in Taiwan
Gross Load Value
Transaction Value
Unused Value
Average Value Per Transaction
Transaction Volume
Average Value of Card Purchased
Number of Cards
Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in Taiwan
Retail Consumer
Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)
Digital Gift Card Market Size in Taiwan
By Retail Consumer
By Retail Purchase Occasion
By Corporate Consumer
By Corporate Purchase Occasion
By Company Size
Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer in Taiwan
By Functional Attribute
By Occasion
Festivals & Special Celebration Days
Milestone Celebration
Self-Use
Other
Value by Purchase Channel
Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in Taiwan
Consumer Purchase Behaviour
Gift Card Buyer by Age Group
Gift Card Buyer by Income Level
Gift Card Buyer by Gender
Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer in Taiwan
By Functional Attribute
By Occasion
Employee Incentive
Sales Incentive
Consumer Incentive
By Scale of Business
Budget Allocation Trend for 2021
Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Taiwan
Food & Beverage
Health, Wellness & Beauty
Apparel, Footwear & Accessories
Books & Media Products
Consumer Electronics
Restaurants & Bars
Toys, Kids, and Babies
Jewelry
Sporting Goods
Home & Kitchen Accessories & Appliances
Travel
Entertainment & Gaming
Other
Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Taiwan
Ecommerce & Department Stores
Restaurants & Bars
Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store
Entertainment & Gaming
Specialty Stores
Health & Wellness
Travel
Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Taiwan
Gift Card Online Sales
Gift Card Offline Sales
1st Party Sales
3rd Party Sales
Sales Uplift
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i56obr
