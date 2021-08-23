U.S. markets close in 2 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,486.80
    +45.13 (+1.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,399.29
    +279.21 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,946.92
    +232.25 (+1.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,202.78
    +35.18 (+1.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.61
    +3.47 (+5.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.10
    +22.10 (+1.24%)
     

  • Silver

    23.67
    +0.55 (+2.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1743
    +0.0037 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2530
    -0.0070 (-0.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3724
    +0.0107 (+0.79%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7560
    +0.0160 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,615.85
    +885.11 (+1.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,258.72
    -4.72 (-0.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,109.02
    +21.12 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,494.24
    +480.99 (+1.78%)
     

Taiwan Innovative Space will conduct a test launch of its Hapith I rocket in Australia later this year

Aria Alamalhodaei
·2 min read

Australian regulators have given Taiwan Innovative Space, a five-year-old launch company that goes by Tispace, the green light to conduct a commercial launch at a newly licensed facility in southern Australia later this year.

Tispace will conduct a test flight of its two-stage, suborbital rocket Hapith I from the Whalers Way Orbital Launch Complex in Southern Australia. The flight will be used to validate the vehicle’s propulsion, guidance, telemetry, and structure systems, Tispace said in a news release.The launch facility, operated by space infrastructure company Southern Launch, received its license from the country’s industry ministry in March.

The news is potentially significant for both Australia and Taiwan’s burgeoning space industries, which have lagged behind other nations'. Australia only established a domestic space agency in 2018, and interest in how the country can get in on the new space economy has only grown since. The newly licensed launch facility will initially support a test launch campaign for up to three suborbital rockets, in order to collect data on the possible environmental impacts of the site.

“This [launch permit approval] is an important outcome in establishing Australia’s commercial launch capability and demonstrating what our country can offer to the international space sector,” Australia’s Minister for Industry, Science and Technology, Christian Porter, said in a statement. “Space is a significant global growth market that will support Australia’s economic future through big investment, new technologies and job growth across multiple industries.”

Taiwan has also been slow to develop a home-grown space industry, though the country took a major step forward when Taiwanese legislators passed the Space Development Law in May to spur the development of a domestic space program. But while the country has a handful of satellites in orbit – most recently the YUSAT and IDEASSat CubeSats, which were transported into orbit on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral in January – it has yet to launch a rocket or spacecraft from its soil.

Hapith I is Taiwan’s first domestically manufactured rocket, and Tispace its first commercial space launch company. The company had planned to test the Hapith vehicle from a launch site in Taiwan, but the site was scrapped over legal issues concerning the location. In addition to launch, Tispace may start conducting even more of its operations abroad: according to an Australian press release, it’s also considering “bringing manufacturing of complete rocket systems” to the land down under.

Let’s make a deal: A crash course on corporate development

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks That Are Dragging Down Hedge-Fund Returns

    Two buckets of stocks, both from Goldman Sachs, are casting a long shadow: Goldman's Hedge Fund VIP list and Goldman's China list.

  • With more cash and a launch, Vannevar Labs is reconnecting Silicon Valley to its defense industry roots

    Silicon Valley was once one of the most productive regions in the country for the defense industry, churning out chips and technologies that helped the United States overtake the Soviet Union during the Cold War. Since then, the region has been known far less for silicon and defense than for the consumer internet products of Google, Facebook and Netflix. A small number of startups though are attempting to revitalize that important government-industry nexus as the rise of China pushes more defense planners in Washington to double down on America’s technical edge.

  • How China’s top internet regulator became Chinese tech giants’ worst enemy

    The concentration of power in the Cyberspace Administration of China, which is upending the country's tech sector, has no real analog in the US or Europe.

  • Rising prices, shuttered banks add to misery for Kabul

    A week after the Taliban's lightning seizure of Kabul, growing numbers of people in the Afghan capital are facing a daily struggle to get by with their jobs gone, banks still shuttered and food prices soaring. The thousands crowded outside the airport entry points and fighting for seats on flights out of Kabul have provided the starkest image of the turmoil in the city since the Western-backed government collapsed.

  • Suing your way to the stars

    Plenty happened this week and I struggled to zero in on a single topic to address, but I finally chose to focus on Bezos's Blue Origin suing NASA. If you’re reading this on the TechCrunch site, you can get this in your inbox from the newsletter page, and follow my tweets @lucasmtny.

  • Branson's Virgin Orbit to go public

    Billionaire Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit is moving into another realm.It's going public through a merger with a blank-check vehicle in a deal that values it at $3.2 billion, including an investment from Boeing.The small satellite launch service provider's deal with NextGen Acquisition Corp. II also includes a private investment in public equity of $100 million.Branson's Virgin Orbit is seen as a front-runner in a new breed of firms building miniaturised launch systems.They want to cash in on the growth of compact satellites expected in the coming years.These firms offer a unique "air-launch" method of sending satellites to orbit with small-launch systems.Blank-check companies, also known as SPACs, use capital they raise through an IPO to merge with a private firm and take it public.Virgin Orbit was spun-off from Branson's space tourism company Virgin Galactic in 2017.It reached space for the first time in January when it delivered ten NASA satellites to orbit.The company is led by aviation veteran Dan Hart, a former executive at Boeing.The deal with NextGen Acquisition is expected to provide $483 million in proceeds for the combined company.Virgin Orbit will list on the Nasdaq.

  • Indonesia official says vaccines help Jakarta reach 'herd immunity'

    Weeks after the Delta variant of the coronavirus ripped through Jakarta, the Indonesian capital has reached "herd immunity", the city's deputy governor said, ahead of an expected decision by the president on Monday on whether to extend COVID-19 curbs. For much of last month, Jakarta was devastated by the outbreak with inundated hospitals, oxygen shortages and COVID-19 patients dying at home, but in recent weeks case numbers have dropped sharply, while vaccination rates have climbed. On July 12, Jakarta recorded more than 14,600 infections, but by Sunday the figure had fallen to 700.

  • Taiwan team told to remove flag before Le Mans race

    A Taiwanese team taking part in the Le Mans 24-hour race was told to remove the island's national flag from its car before competing, local media and organisers said Monday.

  • Venomous sea snakes may attack divers during mating season, study suggests

    Acts of aggression likely because of ‘mistaken identity during sexual interactions’, researchers write New research suggests male Olive sea snakes are more likely to attack humans during breeding season and coil around divers’ fins. Photograph: Jack Breedon/Scientific Reports/PA Highly venomous and sexually aroused sea snakes may attack human divers after confusing them with other snakes during breeding season, a new study suggests. Researchers from three Australian universities working on the s

  • Jordan Chiles has an Olympic silver medal, but the future UCLA gymnast isn't done yet

    Olympic silver medalist Jordan Chiles is chasing her Hollywood dreams. She's driven to develop as an artist, win a gymnastics national championship at UCLA and appear in a Marvel movie.

  • Hiking trail death mystery

    A California couple and their baby died on a popular trail, and their autopsies are raising more questions than answers. ABC News’ Megan Tevrizian has details.

  • Virgin Orbit to go public via $3.2B SPAC deal

    Virgin Orbit is set to go public via a merger with a special purpose acquisitions company (SPAC), the company has confirmed. The deal values the combined enterprise at $3.2 billion, and will provide Virgin Orbit with $483 million in cash at close, including a $100 million PIPE. The combined company will trade under the ticker VORB on the NASDAQ if and when the transaction concludes.

  • Rocket Lab Is Going Public. It’s Also Going to Mars.

    The company had fundamental news to disclose on Monday, after shareholders of a SPAC that will merge with it approved the deal on Friday.

  • Boeing's Millennium Space Systems Demonstrates Deployable Tape Technology

    Millennium Space Systems, a Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) company, successfully demonstrated the ability of deployable tether technology to significantly reduce the time a satellite remains on-orbit after service life completion. "Thousands of satellites will launch over the next decade, creating serious congestion in low Earth orbit," commented Patrick Kelly, Ph.D., Dragracer program manager at Millennium Space Systems. Dragracer is the first complete demonstration of satellites safe and rapid deorbit b

  • NASA's Curiosity rover video shows a fresh panoramic view of Mars

    A progress report from the Curiosity Rover.

  • For Gates, Musk, Bezos, Spending $1 Million Is Like Spending $1

    Did you ever wonder what it would be like to have so much money that you could spend thousands -- or even more than $1 million -- as easily as the average American shells out a dollar for a candy...

  • Unearthed idol may have been a pagan deity, researchers say, and could hold clues to Ireland's past

    A wooden idol that just predates St. Patrick's arrival in Ireland more than 1,000 years ago has been unearthed from a bog that archaeologists think may have been a sacred ritual site. Researchers say the figure could represent a pagan deity. The object might offer fascinating insights into what was happening in Ireland right before Christianization, experts say.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. Made from a split oak tru

  • A Rare August Blue Moon Will Illuminate the Sky This Weekend

    This type of blue moon only rises about once every two to three years.

  • Factories in Space? Yeah, That's a Thing Now

    It may end with factories in space. In 2013, NASA announced it was collaborating with specialized 3D printing company Made in Space on a "Printing in Zero G Experiment" to see if 3D printers could print replacement machine parts, tools, and other equipment for use aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

  • Excelra launches a re-envisioned version of GOSTAR, its structure-activity relationship application, with an innovative set of new features to accelerate the drug discovery cycle

    Today, Excelra, a global data science and data analytics company, unveiled an improved version of GOSTAR, its flagship chemistry insights engine. The enhancements offer advanced search, analysis, and visualization capabilities enabling drug discovery scientists to accelerate the hit identification and lead optimization process.