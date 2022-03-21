Taiwan’s MaiCoin crypto exchange mulls Nasdaq listing: report
MaiCoin, Taiwan’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, is considering a Nasdaq listing within two years, Bloomberg reported on Friday.
Fast facts
MaiCoin is also completing its Series C funding round which would value the company at US$400 million.
MaiCoin expects its trading revenue to grow more than 70% annually through 2025.
The Taiwan financial regulator requires crypto service providers to comply with new anti-money laundering rules, while the industry remains largely unregulated.
The exchange did not immediately respond to Forkast’s request for comment.
