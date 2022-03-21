U.S. markets open in 8 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,441.25
    -12.25 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,520.00
    -113.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,362.50
    -51.00 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,072.80
    -7.40 (-0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.04
    +3.34 (+3.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.20
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    25.21
    +0.12 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1050
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.87
    -1.80 (-7.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3152
    -0.0023 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.2210
    +0.0510 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,835.20
    -1,087.30 (-2.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    930.94
    +15.07 (+1.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,404.73
    +19.39 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.53 (+0.65%)
     

Taiwan’s MaiCoin crypto exchange mulls Nasdaq listing: report

Timmy Shen
·1 min read

MaiCoin, Taiwan’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, is considering a Nasdaq listing within two years, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

See related article: Taiwan has a chance to develop crypto amid China’s clampdown, Filecoin Foundation director says

Fast facts

  • MaiCoin is also completing its Series C funding round which would value the company at US$400 million.

  • MaiCoin expects its trading revenue to grow more than 70% annually through 2025.

  • The Taiwan financial regulator requires crypto service providers to comply with new anti-money laundering rules, while the industry remains largely unregulated.

  • The exchange did not immediately respond to Forkast’s request for comment.

See related article: Taiwan to introduce new AML rules for crypto exchanges on July 1

Recommended Stories

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    Have the markets turned the corner? Maybe not – but maybe so, at least for the short term. Despite rising inflation in the States, and Russia’s continuing war against Ukraine, high prices for oil, and disruptions in the global commodity markets, Wall Street just finished its best week since November of 2020. Between March 14 and March 18, the S&P 500 rose ~6%, while the NASDAQ was up ~9%. Investors were clearly in a buying mood, and the indexes reflected it. However, some Wall Street pros are un

  • The Ugly Truth About Trump Media Acquirer Digital World's Shares

    Many issues face investors in the company, above and beyond the sharp falloff of interest in Truth Social

  • China Evergrande and Its Units Suspend Trading in Hong Kong

    (Bloomberg) -- Embattled Chinese real estate developer China Evergrande Group along with its other units suspended trading in Hong Kong Monday morning, according to exchange filings. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedUkraine Update: Biden to Hold Call With European, U.K. LeadersPutin Set a Trap for Ukraine and Walked Right Into ItWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeRussia Uses Hypersonic Weapons as War Enters

  • Amazon Announces 20-for-1 Stock Split: Could Chipotle Be Next?

    E-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) recently announced it would be doing a 20-for-1 stock split. Amazon's share price has risen over the years and surpassed $3,000 per share. Of course, many brokers offer customers the ability to buy fractional shares, but everyday retail investors still sometimes get dissuaded from buying stocks that are expensive nominally.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on bearish-looking names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. E.W. Scripps Co. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • It’s time to buy the best beaten-down stocks in tech and elsewhere, and this winning fund manager shows you how

    Chris Armbruster of the Virtus KAR Mid-Cap Growth Fund says the "very best tech companies grow right through" interest rate increases.

  • Take Aggressive NVIDIA Profits

    The chip giant posted outstanding gains last week, lifting more than 25% to a four-week high.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk Is Working on Master Plan 3. The Stock Is Jumping.

    A Thursday tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk seems to be helping the stock. All it says is “working on Master Plan Part 3,” but people who follow the electric-vehicle company know exactly what Musk is talking about. Part 3 of the master plan would follow Part Deux, published in 2016, and Part 1, written by Musk in 2006.

  • Soaring Nickel Will Drive Tesla, EV Players to Do This With Batteries

    Inflation is hitting the electric vehicle supply chain as the prices for metals that go into batteries soar. It isn't all bad news, though. Inflationary pressure will drive EV makers to innovate faster.

  • Blackstone Plans Fund for People With Millions Not Billions

    (Bloomberg) -- Dentists, surgeons and other suburban millionaires don’t loom large on the client rosters of buyout funds run by the most elite investment firms.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedUkraine Update: Biden to Hold Call With European, U.K. LeadersPutin Set a Trap for Ukraine and Walked Right Into ItWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeRussia Uses Hypersonic Weapons as War Enters Bloodier PhaseBut insid

  • Have $500? 2 Absurdly Cheap Stocks Long-Term Investors Should Buy Right Now

    It can be a scary time for growth stock investors right now. To be sure, some of the beaten-down growth stocks are lower for a reason. Since reaching a share price of more than $300 in November, handmade and unique item marketplace Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) has seen its share price cut in half, despite posting strong results throughout its business.

  • Stocks Steady, U.S. Futures Retreat as Oil Jumps: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures slipped Monday and stocks were steady as crude oil jumped and investors monitored diplomatic efforts to bring an end to Russia’s almost month-old war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedUkraine Update: Biden to Hold Call With European, U.K. LeadersPutin Set a Trap for Ukraine and Walked Right Into ItWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeRussia Uses Hypersonic Weapons a

  • Nike earnings, consumer sentiment: What to know in markets this week

    After U.S. stocks staged a rebound last week in the wake of the Federal Reserve's much-anticipated monetary policy decision, investors this week will look ahead to a somewhat quieter slate of corporate earnings and economic data releases.

  • Older Americans, Flush With Housing and Stock Portfolio Wealth, Poised to Revive Spending This Year

    Consumers age 65 and older are boosting their spending as Omicron fades.

  • Trading Suspended; Ronshine Auditor Resigns: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group and its other units were suspended in Hong Kong trading Monday pending “inside information statements,” according to exchange filings that didn’t elaborate. The developer plans to sell a 30% stake in a Nanjing property company.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedUkraine Update: Biden to Hold Call With European, U.K. LeadersPutin Set a Trap for Ukraine and Walked Right Into ItWhere Mornings Would Get Darker

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. I can’t work much longer. Will we be able to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • The S&P500 Is Gearing Up for 5500+

    The SPX has seen four consecutive >1% rallies this week. A feature that only has happened four times before in the index’s history.

  • Foreclosures are on the rise. Here’s what that says about the housing market

    In January there was a seven-fold increase in foreclosure starts as compared to December, with roughly 33,000 loans referred to foreclosure, according to a report from mortgage data and analytics company Black Knight. What’s more, data from real estate data analytics firm ATTOM Data Solutions revealed that lenders repossessed 2,634 U.S. properties through completed foreclosures in February 2022, which is an increase of 70% from last year (though it’s still down 45% from last month). What do these foreclosures say about the housing market?

  • The Stock Market Just Had Its Best Week Since 2020. Enjoy It While It Lasts.

    The S&P 500 added 6% in what one strategist called a bear-market cease-fire rally. Don’t expect the good news—and high prices—to last.

  • Thoma Bravo Nears Deal to Acquire Anaplan

    (Bloomberg) -- Thoma Bravo agreed to acquire U.S. enterprise software company Anaplan Inc. in a deal valued at $10.7 billion, adding to a string of deals this year by cash-rich private equity firms.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedUkraine Update: Biden to Hold Call With European, U.K. LeadersPutin Set a Trap for Ukraine and Walked Right Into ItWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeRussia Uses Hypersonic Weapons