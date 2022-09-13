U.S. markets open in 4 hours 26 minutes

Taiwan Manufacturing Corporate IT Spending Survey Analysis 2022

Research and Markets
·2 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Taiwan Manufacturing Industry: Corporate IT Spending in 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report consolidates survey data on corporate IT spending and analyzes the state of such spending across four sub-industries of the manufacturing industry, including livelihood, chemistry, metal & machinery, and information & electronic; provides spending forecasts for 2022 to help the stakeholders gain a better understanding of changes in IT spending over the years.

Thanks to the rapid advances in information and communications technologies, companies in Taiwan have adopted a wide variety of hardware, software, and services to support daily business operations, planning to boost their IT (Information Technology) spending in 2022.

They continue to increase IT budgets to integrate existing systems and resources more effectively, thereby reducing operating costs and improving overall productivity. The publisher conducted surveys in late 2021 with an aim to present estimates of IT spending in five major industries in Taiwan, including manufacturing, construction, finance, retail, and healthcare.

The findings are based on data from the publisher's IT Spending Survey conducted in late 2021. Hundreds of IT companies in Taiwan were asked a series of questions about their IT spending patterns, habits, and plans.

List of Topics:

  • Corporate IT spending in the Taiwanese manufacturing industry in 2022 and includes stratification of industry samples by four sub-industries, such as livelihood, chemistry, metal & machinery, and information & electronic.

  • IT manpower analysis, touching on changes in IT manpower by sub-industry

Key Topics Covered:

1. State of Corporate IT Spending
1.1 IT Manpower Analysis
1.2 Corporate IT Spending Analysis
1.3 Analysis of the Total Corporate IT Spending in the Manufacturing Industry

2. Publisher Perspective
2.1 Average IT Manpower in the Manufacturing Industry to Grow by 4.1% in 2022 to 8.6 Persons
2.2 Average IT Spending in the Manufacturing Industry to Grow by 8.3% in 2022 to US$357,903
2.3 IT Spending in the Manufacturing Industry Amounts to US$783.5 Million in 2021

3. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/avaeby


CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


