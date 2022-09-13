Taiwan Manufacturing Industry Cloud Adoption Intention Survey Analysis 2022: Operational Management as Main Reason for Cloud Adoption

Company Logo

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Taiwan Manufacturing Industry: Cloud Adoption Intention Survey in 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report consolidates data concerning cloud adoption and factors affecting the intention to adopt cloud services in the manufacturing industry; analyzes the status of such spending across four manufacturing sub-industries, including livelihood, chemistry, metal & machinery, and information & electronic, to help stakeholders to get a holistic overview of cloud adoption.

Thanks to the rapid development in information and communications technologies, enterprises around the world have adopted a wide variety of hardware, software, and application systems to support their daily business operations and have planned to boost their IT (Information Technology) spending in 2022.

With benefits of advanced technologies, enterprises have been able to continue increasing their IT budgets to integrate existing systems and resources more effectively while reducing operating costs and improving overall productivity. The publisher conducted surveys in late 2021 with an aim to present estimates of Taiwanese manufacturers' 2022 IT spending in five major industries, including manufacturing, construction, finance, retail, and medical industries.

The findings are based on data from the publisher's IT Spending Survey conducted in late 2021 and reached hundreds of IT companies in the manufacturing industry nationwide.

List of Topics:

Reasons for cloud adoption in the Taiwanese manufacturing industry in 2021 and 2022 and includes stratification of industry samples by sub-industry, such as livelihood industry, chemistry industry, metal & machinery industry, and information & electronics industry

Key factors affecting cloud adoption and cloud adoption intention in the Taiwanese manufacturing industry in 2021 and 2022 are included and examined

Stratification of industry samples by sub-industry and by employment size are also included

Story continues

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Factors Affecting Cloud Adoption

1.1 Reasons for Cloud Adoption

1.1.1 General Analysis of Samples

1.1.2 Analysis of Samples by Sub-industry

1.2 Barriers to Cloud Adoption

1.2.1 General Analysis of Samples

1.2.2 Analysis of Samples by Sub-industry



2. Cloud Adoption Intention

2.1 General Analysis of Samples

2.2 Analysis of Samples by Sub-industry



3. Publisher Perspective

3.1 Operational Management as Main Reason for Cloud Adoption

3.2 Information Security and Maintenance Costs as Major Concerns

3.3 Cloud-based Video Conferencing, Data Storage, and Information Security Driving Cloud Adoption

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o310sr

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



