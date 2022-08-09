U.S. markets open in 4 hours 11 minutes

Taiwan Manufacturing Industry Report 2022: Spending on Smart Factory Expected to See Nearly 10% YoY Growth in 2022

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Taiwan Manufacturing Industry: Spending on Smart Factory in 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Thanks to the rapid advances in information and communications technologies, companies in Taiwan have adopted a wide variety of hardware, software, and services to support daily business operations, planning to boost their IT (Information Technology) spending in 2022. They continue to increase IT budgets to integrate existing systems and resources more effectively, thereby reducing operating costs and improving overall productivity.

The publisher conducted surveys in late 2021 with an aim to present estimates of IT spending in five major industries in Taiwan, including manufacturing, construction, finance, retail, and healthcare. The findings are based on data from the publisher's IT Spending Survey conducted in late 2021. Hundreds of IT companies in Taiwan were asked a series of questions about their IT spending patterns, habits, and plans.

This report consolidates survey data on smart factory spending and analyzes such spending across four sub-industries of the manufacturing industry, including livelihood, chemistry, metal & machinery, and information & electronic; provides spending forecasts for 2022 to help the stakeholders gain a better understanding of changes in smart factory spending over the years.

List of Topics:

  • Spending on smart factory in the Taiwanese manufacturing industry in 2022 and includes stratification of industry samples by sub-industry, such as the livelihood, chemistry, metal & machinery, and information & electronic.

  • Smart factory adoption status, touching on a wide range of applications, and includes the adoption rate in next two years by sub-industry

  • Several pain points in adopting smart factory by sub-industry are included and examined.

  • Stratification of industry samples by sector and by employment size is also included

Key Topics Covered:

1. Status of Spending on Smart Factory
1.1 Average Spending on Smart Factory
1.1.1 General Analysis of Samples
1.1.2 Analysis of Samples by Sub-Industry
1.2 Spending on In-house/Outsourced Smart Factory Development
1.2.1 General Analysis of Samples
1.2.2 Analysis of Samples by Sub-Industry

2. Smart Factory Adoption
2.1 Current Development
2.1.1 General Analysis of Samples
2.1.2 Analysis of Samples by Sub-Industry
2.2 Smart Factory Applications and Changes in Spending
2.2.1 Analysis of Samples by Sub-Industry
2.3 Changes in Spending on Smart Factory in 2022
2.3.1 General Analysis of Samples
2.3.2 Analysis of Samples by Sub-Industry
2.4 The Adoption of Smart Factory Technology
2.4.1 General Analysis of Samples
2.4.2 Analysis of Samples by Sub-Industry
2.5 Pain Points in Adopting Smart Factory
2.5.1 General Analysis of Samples
2.5.2 Analysis of Samples by Sub-Industry

3. Publisher Perspective
3.1 Spending on Smart Factory Expected to See Nearly 10% YoY Growth in 2022
3.2 Nearly 60% of Companies Opt for Outsourced Smart Factory Development in the Information & Electronic Industry
3.3 Data Analytics Holds the Largest Share in the Smart Factory Technology
3.4 Difficulty in Talent Recruitment and Training as the Biggest Pain Point in Smart Factory Adoption

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/inr7td

