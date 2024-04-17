Taiwan Moves to Boost Its Global Standing with Chip Diplomacy

Jane Lanhee Lee
2 min read
2
In this article:

(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan is ramping up international cooperation deals with countries like Canada and France in recent months as it parlays its role as the world’s chip kingpin to boost its global standing.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Just over the past week, the National Science and Technology Council announced two tech deals. It signed a science, technology and innovation arrangement with Canada to jointly grow talent training, while it will set up an office in Prague to help foster Czech chip design engineers.

Taipei’s chip diplomacy drive is its latest effort to break through China’s stern opposition to any formal exchanges with other nations and global powers. China claims Taiwan as part of its territory, and it has ratcheted up military threats against the island of 23 million after Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan as US House speaker in August 2022.

“The situation of Taiwan was very difficult in the past, but in recent years we’re getting better and better because a lot of countries discover the existence of Taiwan mostly because of semiconductors,” NSTC Minister Wu Tsung-Tsong said in an interview with Bloomberg News.

The island, separated from China by the 180-kilometer-wide Taiwan Strait, has become a powerhouse of advanced electronics engineering, with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. rising to become Asia’s most valuable company. TSMC and a coterie of local chipmaking suppliers have carved out an indispensable role in the global electronics supply chain, and other nations have begun to offer subsidies to get them to export some of that knowhow and production overseas. Japan recently completed a TSMC factory in Kumamoto, while the US authorized $11.6 billion in grants and loans for an ambitious TSMC project in Arizona.

France and Germany last year signed science and technology cooperation agreements with Taiwan. France said it was cooperating in areas of research including quantum computing, artificial intelligence and green industries. Taiwan started the string of international pacts with the US, its key security and trade partner, in late 2020. Wu said similar arrangements with other countries are coming soon. Germany has also joined the US and Japan in pursuing plans for a TSMC facility within its borders.

Both the Czech Republic and France are also looking to leverage TSMC’s growing presence in Europe to their advantage. David Steinke, the top Czech representative in Taipei, has been busy convincing TSMC suppliers to set up operations in his country, while his French peer Franck Paris has been pushing for more collaboration between Taiwan and CEA-Leti, a top chip research institute in Grenoble.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Where Biden's billions in chipmaking money have gone — and what could be next

    President Joe Biden has spent $23 billion of the $39 billion he has to spur chipmaking in the US, spreading it to companies that plan new activities in several states.

  • Bank of America Just Predicted $95 Oil. 3 Oil Stocks to Buy Now

    With oil set to move higher, these 3 stocks are set to outperform.

  • Seized Ship’s Cargo Reveals Impact of Iran Tensions on Global Trade

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingWhat If Fed Rate Hikes Are Actually Sparking US Economic Boom?China Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelPowell Signals Rate-Cut Delay After Run of Inflation SurprisesUS Yields Spike as Hawkish Powell Puts 5% in Play: Markets WrapThe MSC Aries wasn’t much different from the other 7,000 container ships plying the high seas, until it took an involuntary detour near the Strait of Hor

  • Bitcoin Miners Must Optimize to Survive

    On or around April 19, the fourth Bitcoin halving will take place, cutting in half the rewards miners receive for solving a block on the Bitcoin blockchain. The halving event is programmed into Bitcoin's protocol every 210,000 blocks and occurs roughly every four years. To prepare, bitcoin miners must examine three key areas of their business: power, operations and software.

  • Apple CEO says company is 'looking at' manufacturing in Indonesia

    Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company is “looking at” manufacturing in Indonesia as he met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Wednesday. “We talked about the president’s desire to see manufacturing in the country, and it’s something that we will look out,” Cook told reporters after the meeting. Widodo’s administration has worked for years to bring manufacturing to the country to power economic development, while Apple is seeking to diversify its supply chains away from China, where most of its smartphones and tablets are assembled.

  • The EV market is in trouble: The latest sign is Tesla's layoffs

    The drive to electrify personal cars in California has, at best, hit a rough patch. The big question is whether current conditions will turn out to be growing pains.

  • Apple Faces $8 Billion in Profit Risk, Analyst Says. That’s Not the Stock’s Only Problem.

    Apple stock has been under pressure lately, and investors might want to take note of other potential challenges ahead. Shares are down 12% this year compared with a 6% gain for the There’s a fear that Apple can’t maintain its strong pace of growth as analysts predict March quarter sales will fall 4.3% from the year earlier. Apple has abandoned its decade-long effort to produce cars and the latest data showed iPhone shipments dropped almost 10% in the first quarter.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

    Here's how you could profit from this elite investor's best ideas.

  • Oil Traders Wager on $250 Price by June as War Risk Escalates

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil traders piled into more than 3 million barrels worth of options contracts in a bet that prices would spike to $250 a barrel by June as geopolitical risks remain elevated.Most Read from BloombergUS Yields Spike as Hawkish Powell Puts 5% in Play: Markets WrapDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelWhat If Fed Rate Hikes Are Actually Sparking US Economic Boom?Powell Signals Rate-Cut Delay After Run o

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Deere, Kubota, CNH Industrial and Alamo

    Deere, Kubota, CNH Industrial and Alamo have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.