U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,007.00
    -3.25 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,121.00
    -5.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,725.75
    -28.75 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,862.80
    -1.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.79
    -0.16 (-0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,734.70
    -5.20 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    20.94
    -0.10 (-0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0317
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7580
    -0.0670 (-1.75%)
     

  • Vix

    21.29
    -1.07 (-4.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1875
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.4230
    +0.2460 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,496.73
    +670.14 (+4.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    382.63
    +18.08 (+4.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,452.84
    +75.99 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,115.74
    +170.95 (+0.61%)
     

Taiwan Plastics Industry Association Promotes Digital Transformation and Net-zero Emissions for Higher Value and ESG Goals

·4 min read

TAIPEI, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Taiwan Plastics Industry Association recently held it 20th Second General meeting at which the organization commended its most outstanding members. In recognition of changing global conditions, Chairman Benker Liao strongly advocated for the transformation of the plastics industry, suggesting that the association and its membership focus on the high-value market, while, at the same time, taking the necessary steps to shift from a major emitter into a high-value player through digital transformation and net-zero carbon emissions.

Liao said that the plastics industry, as the third most important manufacturing sector in Taiwan, is in a transition to high-value-added materials such as high-performance biodegradable and biomedical polymer materials, nano-composites, environmentally-friendly plastics, and high-functional materials. To cite an example, SOUTH PLASTIC INDUSTRY Co., Ltd. has tied up with Polymateria, a British company, to create a new generation of biodegradable plastic, Cycle+, as a food packaging material by adding its bio-based additives to the standard plastic formula. The new formulation breaks down into carbon dioxide, water and biomass within two years, leaving no microplastics or harmful substances in the environment.

In response to inflation and the evolving international situation, the association is helping its members achieve technological upgrading and digital transformation. TOFORD PLASTIC MANUFACTURING CORP., established 40 years ago, produced a variety of high-grade PVC hoses with its strong manufacturing and research and development (R&D) capabilities. In recent years, the company has been undertaking digital management, reducing consumables, and developing proven PVC hoses with a substantially longer lifecycle, minimizing the use of plastics and making a contribution to environmental protection.

TFU INDUSTRY CO., LTD. produced plastic films by applying special plastic pellets and lightweight foam, and launching a lineup of thin and lightweight products that reduce the environmental impact and meet ESG requirements. Alongside reduced weight and a uniform surface, the thin and lightweight foam technology also enabled the recycling of production waste.

PINKBRAND CO., LTD. adopted its unique patented mold design to produce and bring to market a rare two-color chain, which can be molded in a single process, regardless of the length and without the need for manual intervention such as the splicing of conventional plastic chains into strings. The chain has passed quality and safety non-toxic inspections and is being used by many major Japanese manufacturers. With sophisticated technological and digital capabilities, LONG TEAM INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD. has updated all of its processes in order to meet Industry 4.0 specifications, while creating a product-based ecosystem in concert with the industry players throughout the supply chain, in a move to extend its reach beyond the manufacturing sector, providing a good example of digital transformation for the plastic mold manufacturing industry.

With the rise of a circular economy, players in Taiwan's plastics industry are seeking transformation, by developing a wide range of products for energy conservation and carbon reduction. As an illustration, Uplus launched - TheOne Solar Film, which has obtained patent certifications from 46 countries and regions. The product offers excellent resistance against ultraviolet and infrared rays for higher transmittance and heat preservation, allowing users to enjoy a cooler summer and a warmer winter. According to statistics, Uplus can effectively improve energy use efficiency by more than 18%.

Additionally, T.E PACKAGING & GIFT MFG. INC. invested in the R&D of organic carbon film bags, as well as recyclable and eco-friendly packaging materials. The firm has launched a 100% plastic-free zipper pouch. To contribute to the going green effort, FRANK & ASSOCIATES PLASTIC CO., LTD. (FAP) has replaced traditional thermosetting plastics with UV-resistant weatherproof materials, as well as halogen-free easy-tear materials, in a move to reduce its marine and environmental footprint. Its degradable plastic film has received DIN & BPI certification.

The Taiwan Plastics Industry Association emphasized that the plastics industry must move toward high-value and value-added materials. It plans to expand the integration of research and academic resources in line with industrial needs to develop key technologies, actively engage in international exhibitions and marketing efforts, with the goal of assuring the industry a dominant position in the high-value market, opening up a new chapter for Taiwan's plastics manufacturers.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/taiwan-plastics-industry-association-promotes-digital-transformation-and-net-zero-emissions-for-higher-value-and-esg-goals-301684663.html

SOURCE Taiwan Plastics Industry Association

Recommended Stories

  • Plug Power wants to change the world

    By 2030, Plug Power anticipates revenue will reach $20 billion, potentially making it the largest company in Albany region history.

  • Oil price collapse: Saudis, Russians rush to market’s rescue, 2 weeks early

    There are another two weeks to go for the OPEC+ meeting, but the Saudis and Russians have decided not to sit back and let the market collapse continue. In an urgent response to a Wall Street Journal story on Monday, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman denied that the 23-nation oil producing alliance under his charge was working on a production hike of 500,000 barrels per day to announce at OPEC+’s Dec. 4 meeting. If the WSJ report had been true, it would have been a pivot to the 2-million-barrel per day cut that OPEC+ had announced for November.

  • ‘Stealth workers’ lying to their bosses about where they work are costing companies tons of money

    Workers are lying about being digital nomads, and it's coming at a cost: One boss estimated his loss at $500,000.

  • New York governor signs law that limits crypto mining

    New York is taking a first-in-the-nation step to tap the brakes on the spread of cryptocurrency mining, under legislation that Gov. Kathy Hochul signed Tuesday.

  • Violent Protests Erupt at Apple’s Biggest IPhone Plant in China

    (Bloomberg) -- Hundreds of workers at Apple Inc.’s main iPhone-making plant in China clashed with security personnel, as tensions boiled over after almost a month under tough restrictions intended to quash a Covid outbreak.Most Read from BloombergHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentElon Musk's 2022 Wealth Loss Exceeds $100 Billion for First TimeFTX Latest: Key Takeaways From Tuesday’s Bankruptcy

  • Looming Oil-Supply Shock Launches Debate in OPEC

    The prospect of a European embargo and a price cap on Russian oil, along with rising winter demand, are weighing on the production group.

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger’s Rich Compensation Package Revealed, Company Says Bob Chapek Fired ‘Without Cause’

    Bob Iger stunned the entertainment industry when he reassumed his role as the CEO of the Walt Disney Company on Sunday night. The former Disney chief will earn a $1 million base salary for going back to his old job, according to public filings. But that pact could grow a lot richer if Iger and […]

  • Bankman-Fried Apologizes to FTX Employees, Details Amount of Leverage in Internal Letter

    Former FTX CEO Bankman-Fried did not address concerns about customer funds being misappropriated or other recent revelations about the company.

  • Rising Enbridge pipeline apportionment may spell pain for Canadian oil patch

    Enbridge Inc is increasing apportionment on its Mainline pipeline system, which ships the bulk of Canadian crude exports to the United States, as demand to transport barrels climbs due to rising production and colder weather. Enbridge will apportion December deliveries on its heavy crude system by 11% and ration space on the light oil system by 13%. The rationing is the highest it has been since last winter and comes after a period of very low or zero apportionment in 2022.

  • This Many Americans Retire With a Million Dollars

    Saving $1 million (or more) for retirement is a great goal to have. Putting that much aside could make it easier to live your preferred lifestyle when you retire, without having to worry about running short of money. However, not … Continue reading → The post What Percentage of Retirees Have a Million Dollars? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Nasdaq Stock Down 77% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring

    The bear market has ravaged technology stocks over the past year, as investors have flown to safety to ride out the economic storm. As a result, the Nasdaq Composite has taken it on the chin, crumbling 30% over the past year.

  • This Social Security move 'can alleviate, if not eliminate' the retirement crisis

    Almost all Americans should wait beyond the age of 65 to claim their full Social Security benefits.

  • 15 Most Valuable Companies in Canada

    In this article we take a look at the 15 most valuable companies in Canada. To skip this part and see the top 5 companies in this list, click 5 Most Valuable Companies in Canada. Canada is a natural resource-rich country with the second-largest landmass in the world. Having a smaller population of 37 million […]

  • Retiring baby boomers are getting wiped out by inflation and a volatile stock market: ‘It’s extremely scary’

    The average 401(k) balance has dropped 23% from a year ago. That has big implications for baby boomers who recently retired or are about to.

  • FTX Bankruptcy Filing: 'No Amounts' Will Be Paid to SBF or His Inner Circle

    The wording even specified that nobody with a "familial relationship" with SBF or the recently fired execs would receive payment from FTX.

  • Lithium Giant Says Global Lithium Demand Will Increase by 40% This Year

    The lithium market has been on a serious bull run for the last year, and the world's second-largest lithium producer sees that momentum continuing into 2023.

  • Intel Foundry Leader to Depart, Shaking Up Gelsinger’s Turnaround Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. executive Randhir Thakur, who oversaw a key part of the company’s comeback plan -- its push into the contract-manufacturing industry -- is leaving the chipmaker. Most Read from BloombergHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentElon Musk's 2022 Wealth Loss Exceeds $100 Billion for First TimeFTX Latest: Key Takeaways From Tuesday’s Bankruptcy HearingStocks, Bonds Rally With F

  • Costco Outlines a Large Triangle Formation: What Investors Should Know

    Costco Wholesale Corp. has been a great trading vehicle in the past 12 months -- at least for nimble traders. In the daily bar chart of COST, below, you can imagine a large triangle formation playing out from April -- lower highs from April to August and ideally November. The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a rise from May but a high in August.

  • ConocoPhillips to Take Stake in Sempra LNG US Export Terminal

    (Bloomberg) -- ConocoPhillips, one of the largest US oil and gas producers, agreed to take a a 30% stake in the first phase of Sempra Energy’s proposed Port Arthur liquefied natural gas terminal in Texas.Most Read from BloombergHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentElon Musk's 2022 Wealth Loss Exceeds $100 Billion for First TimeFTX Latest: Key Takeaways From Tuesday’s Bankruptcy HearingStocks, Bon

  • The electric vehicle battery bonanza is on — and Tennessee is a prime parking spot

    As automakers race to make electric vehicles and batteries, spurred by federal incentives in the so-called Inflation Reduction Act, Tennessee sits in a prime spot to compete for record-shattering investments.