Taiwan Probes Alleged Election Bribes Linked to Foxconn Founder

(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan is investigating suspected bribes connected to Foxconn Technology Group founder Terry Gou’s presidential campaign, as the billionaire gathers signatures to run in next year’s election.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Thirteen people were questioned over suspected cash payments offered in exchange for signatures in support of Gou’s presidential bid, the Taipei District Prosecutors Office said Wednesday.

Gou’s campaign has distanced itself from the suspects, repeating its earlier condemnation of illegal behavior.

“Signature drives should not involve exchanges of money,” Huang Shih-hsiu, a spokesperson for Gou’s campaign, said in a text message. “Any illegal act is not accepted.”

Gou needs to gather some 290,000 signatures from eligible voters to secure his place on the ballot as an independent presidential candidate. He is expected to submit the petition on Wednesday, according to his office — one day ahead of the deadline. The Central Election Commission will announce by Nov. 14 whether he has secured enough signatures.

Taiwan’s election will shape US-China relations for years to come, as candidates hold differing views on the self-ruled democracy’s foreign policy. Beijing claims the island as its territory and hasn’t ruled out using force to take it. Policymakers in Washington are united in their desire to help Taipei thwart any potential attack.

The bribery investigation is the latest blow to Gou’s campaign. Chinese authorities has announced a probe of the tech giant he founded, which has since shed billions of dollars in market value. Rival candidates are also in talks to form an alliance that would further diminish Gou’s election prospects.

Story continues

Prosecutors are investigating 12 cases of suspected bribes linked to Gou’s campaign, and have detained 15 people across Taiwan, according to United Daily News report. The bribes involved supporters of political parties also in the election race, according to the report.

--With assistance from Chien-Hua Wan.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.