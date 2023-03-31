U.S. markets open in 4 hours 49 minutes

Taiwan says US officials have visited to discuss concerns about chip subsidies

Reuters
·2 min read
Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua speaks during an interview with Reuters in Taipei

TAIPEI (Reuters) - The United States has sent officials to Taiwan to listen to concerns in the chip industry about the criteria for new U.S. semiconductor subsidies, Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said on Friday.

The criteria are worrying companies like Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and SK Hynix Inc, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Thursday, a concern shared by the world's leading contract chipmaker in Taiwan, TSMC.

Conditions include sharing excess profit with the U.S. government, and industry sources have said the application process itself could expose confidential corporate strategy.

Speaking to reporters in Taipei, Wang said there was a "direct connection" between U.S. subsidy rules and company investments and operating costs, though added the rules were still in a 60-day comment period.

"The U.S. side has sent relevant officials to Taiwan to listen to the industry's opinions, to collect their views," she added, without giving details.

"Following on, if the industry needs the government to help communicate with the United States, the Economy Ministry will certainly assist with communication," Wang said.

"We hope these technical details do not let the industry feel like there is a rather large disparity with their cost plans."

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker, is investing $40 billion in a new plant in the western U.S. state of Arizona, supporting Washington's plans for more chip-making at home.

Subsidies would come from a $52 billion pool of research and manufacturing funds earmarked under the United States' so-called CHIPS Act, the legislation behind boosting chip-making in the country, for which the Commerce Department announced guides and templates this month.

The U.S. Department of Commerce will protect confidential business information and expects that the requirement to share excess profit will only occur where projects significantly exceed projected cash flow, a Department of Commerce official said on Thursday, citing its notice for the funding.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd (NYSE: TSM) Chair Mark Liu called on the island to produce more equipment essential to advanced chipmaking. Taiwan could tap the opportunities arising from the U.S. tech embargo on China, he told a conference organized by the Taiwan Semiconductor Industry Association on Thursday, Bloomberg reports. Liu added that the Taiwanese chip industry urged the government to offer more tax incentives for foreign equipment makers to set up local shops. Also Rea

    Financial markets have had a turbulent few weeks after the collapse of some mid-sized U.S. lenders and a Swiss-backed takeover of Credit Suisse spooked investors about liquidity stress in the banking sector. The ongoing confidence crisis could limit banks' risk appetite and reduce the flow of credit, they warned, downgrading the global financial sector to "neutral."

    Here is how much money you and your employer can contribute to your 401(k) retirement savings plan in 2022 and 2023.

    Ford Motor Co has withdrawn a petition seeking U.S. regulatory approval to deploy up to 2,500 self-driving vehicles annually without required human controls like steering wheels, according to a letter made public Thursday. The automaker told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) it was no longer seeking approval for the petition it filed in July 2021, citing its decision to close its self-driving venture Argo AI last year. "As evidenced by the planned shutdown of our ADS partner Argo AI, we believe the road to fully autonomous vehicles, at scale, with a profitable business model, will be a long one," Ford said in its Feb. 13 letter, adding it was "more prudent" to focus on other technologies that "do not require an exemption."

    Singapore-based software startup Horizon Quantum Computing on Friday said it raised $18.1 million to expand its engineering team and speed up product development. The company, founded in 2018, created a programming language called Helium for quantum computers, designed to make it easier to tackle complex problems. Today to use quantum computers developers either have to program in terms of elementary operations, or instead rely on pre-written programs from other software makers, said Horizon Chief Executive Joe Fitzsimons.

    Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does Novartis (NVS) have what it takes? Let's find out.

    (Reuters) -Apple Inc persuaded a U.S. appeals court on Thursday to uphold a patent tribunal's ruling that could imperil a $502 million verdict for patent licensing company VirnetX Inc in the companies' long-running fight over privacy-software technology. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a decision from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office that invalidated the two patents VirnetX had accused Apple of infringing. VirnetX Chief Executive Kendall Larsen said in a statement that the company was disappointed with the decision and considering seeking a rehearing or appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court.

    (Bloomberg) -- Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. will become the latest oil producer in Iraqi Kurdistan to cut production, as a legal spat between the region’s government and Baghdad that’s pushed up crude prices drags on.Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic Indictment$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketSingapore’s Changi Airport Warns of Delays Due to System Issues$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureA $3 Trillion Threat t

    The Emiratis invested more than $200 million with Kushner's Affinity Partners, while a Qatari entity also put in a similar sum, the newspaper said, citing people with knowledge of the transactions. Kushner, who was also a top adviser to Trump, formed the Miami-based Affinity Partners in 2021, Reuters had reported.

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. is looking to build a battery plant in the US, according to people familiar with the matter, in what would likely be a controversial arrangement with China’s dominant electric-vehicle battery manufacturer.Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic Indictment$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketSingapore’s Changi Airport Warns of Delays Due to System Issues$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureA $3 Tri

    The firm said it was relocating “immediately” from Washington after the state’s supreme court cleared the way for a capital gains tax on individuals.

    Avoiding a default by the U.S. just got harder. Congress, which desperately needs to compromise, will have a tough time.

    Florida lawmakers passed a bill in February giving Governor Ron DeSantis effective control over a board that oversees municipal services and development in a special district that encompasses Walt Disney World resort. But before the takeover by DeSantis's appointees, Walt Disney Co pushed through changes to the special tax district agreement that limit the board's action for decades, according to the Orlando Sentinel, which quoted lawyers for the board who spoke at a meeting on Wednesday. "It completely circumvents the authority of this board to govern," board member Brian Aungst Jr. was quoted as saying.

    By prosecuting an American journalist, Putin has crossed a line that even he had never crossed before–and every bloodthirsty despot will be watching.

    Meng Wanzhou, the telecoms company’s finance chief, is set to serve as rotating chairwoman, 18 months after securing her freedom in a prisoner swap.

    Russian officials have made repeated threats to the West since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year.

    The bloc must be more assertive n defending its security and economic interests, including possible EU-wide controls on outbound investment, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said ahead of a trip to China.

    HOUSTON/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Valero Energy Corp, the second-largest U.S. oil refiner, is seeking Washington's permission to import Venezuelan crude, according to four people close to the matter, hoping for a repeat of the approval granted to Chevron Corp in November after a four-year ban. President Joe Biden's administration has eased some U.S. sanctions on the OPEC-member nation in an effort to encourage a political dialogue with the country's opposition. Venezuelan oil resumed flowing to the U.S. in January under a Treasury Department license granted to Chevron that allowed it to expand output there and export the oil.

    Hostile countries are trying to weaken the dominance of the U.S. dollar. Where does crypto fit in this?

    Russian companies made profits of 2.34 trillion roubles ($30.25 billion) in January, data from the federal statistics service showed on Wednesday, down 21.3% from the same period last year, while the business climate deteriorated. Moscow's decision to send tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, resulted in sanctions against dozens of large companies and entire sectors of Russia's economy, particularly the financial and energy sectors. Russia's economy proved unexpectedly resilient last year, but a return to pre-conflict levels of prosperity may be far off as more government spending is directed towards the military.