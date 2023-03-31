U.S. markets open in 4 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,081.75
    +1.75 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,035.00
    -9.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,082.50
    +0.50 (+0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,780.00
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.91
    -0.46 (-0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,991.50
    -6.20 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    23.91
    -0.08 (-0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0883
    -0.0026 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.32
    +0.20 (+1.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2359
    -0.0032 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.5120
    +0.8230 (+0.62%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,788.50
    -821.60 (-2.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    608.01
    -11.23 (-1.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,628.83
    +8.40 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.55 (+0.93%)
     

Taiwan says US officials have visited to discuss concerns about chip subsidies

Reuters
·2 min read
Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua speaks during an interview with Reuters in Taipei

TAIPEI (Reuters) - The United States has sent officials to Taiwan to listen to concerns in the chip industry about the criteria for new U.S. semiconductor subsidies, Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said on Friday.

The criteria are worrying companies like Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and SK Hynix Inc, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Thursday, a concern shared by the world's leading contract chipmaker in Taiwan, TSMC.

Conditions include sharing excess profit with the U.S. government, and industry sources have said the application process itself could expose confidential corporate strategy.

Speaking to reporters in Taipei, Wang said there was a "direct connection" between U.S. subsidy rules and company investments and operating costs, though added the rules were still in a 60-day comment period.

"The U.S. side has sent relevant officials to Taiwan to listen to the industry's opinions, to collect their views," she added, without giving details.

"Following on, if the industry needs the government to help communicate with the United States, the Economy Ministry will certainly assist with communication," Wang said.

"We hope these technical details do not let the industry feel like there is a rather large disparity with their cost plans."

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker, is investing $40 billion in a new plant in the western U.S. state of Arizona, supporting Washington's plans for more chip-making at home.

Subsidies would come from a $52 billion pool of research and manufacturing funds earmarked under the United States' so-called CHIPS Act, the legislation behind boosting chip-making in the country, for which the Commerce Department announced guides and templates this month.

The U.S. Department of Commerce will protect confidential business information and expects that the requirement to share excess profit will only occur where projects significantly exceed projected cash flow, a Department of Commerce official said on Thursday, citing its notice for the funding.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Recommended Stories

  • The Dollar Rules the Financial Universe. China Can’t Change That.

    The financial shocks that keep hitting the dollar haven’t shaken its role in the world economy. The dollar may not be eternal. The confiscation of Russia’s central bank reserves and potential plans to use them to help Ukraine were thought to cut the dollar’s attractiveness.

  • Intel and Taiwan Semi Face a New Kind of Competition. This Time, It’s Over Water.

    Taiwan Semi and Intel have earmarked huge investments for chip manufacturing in Arizona. But the state and six others have been haggling over water—needed for the production—from the Colorado River for years.

  • The EU is wielding a new weapon in its trade battle with China

    The European Union knows all too well what it means to be the target of economic coercion.

  • The Battle Over TikTok Is Just Starting. Here Are the Potential Outcomes—and the Most Likely Winners.

    Americans spent 53 billion hours on TikTok last year, according to one Wall Street estimate. If the service is banned in the U.S., much of that time could go to Meta, YouTube, and Snap. What it all means for stocks.

  • Russian carmaker Avtovaz brings forward holiday shutdown amid component shortage

    Russia's largest carmaker, Avtovaz, said on Thursday that it was bringing forward an annual three-week company summer holiday by several weeks because of component shortages. Russia's auto industry has been hit hard by the fallout of Western sanctions and Russia's military campaign in Ukraine, having previously been reliant on Western investment, parts and partnerships. The company said it was working to establish new logistics corridors, and in 2022 found ways to replace more than 200 car parts that some countries were refusing to export to Russia.

  • China Has Emerged as a Global Bailout Force. It’s a New Front for U.S. Tensions.

    Beijing’s role as an international rescue lender could add friction to relations with international institutions and the U.S. while tensions are already high.

  • China's top airlines post record annual losses, outlook brighter

    China's flagship carrier Air China Ltd posted record annual losses of 38.6 billion yuan ($5.61 billion)on Thursday as the country's now-abandoned zero-COVID policy led to a plunge in demand. Shanghai-based China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd on Thursday said it had lost a record 37.4 billion yuan in 2022, wider than its 2021 loss of 12.2 billion yuan. Analysts forecast a return to profit for China's leading airlines this year now that restrictions have eased.

  • US-China tech war: geopolitical tension haunts tech start-ups seeking to be the next TikTok

    Mainland technology companies and entrepreneurs should brace for rising geopolitical tension between China and the US, and look for opportunities in new markets, investors and analysts warned. Chinese internet companies venturing abroad need to broaden their geographical diversity to hedge against risks in the US market, Ben Harburg, managing partner of MSA Capital, said in an interview with the Post on the sidelines of the Fortune Forum on Thursday in Guangzhou, the capital of eastern Guangdong

  • Group: Oil tanker tied to US-traded firm receiving Iran oil

    An oil tanker owned by a major U.S.-traded transportation company appears to be taking on Iranian crude oil in a key Asian maritime strait in violation of American sanctions, an advocacy group alleges. The firm allegedly involved, Euronav, said Wednesday it will “take appropriate action when necessary." Satellite photos and maritime tracking data analyzed by The Associated Press put the Belgian-flagged crude oil tanker Oceania just next to the Vietnamese-flagged tanker Abyss for a possible ship-to-ship transfer.

  • CoinDesk Editorial: It Sure Looks Like the U.S. Is Trying to Kill Crypto

    Sometimes they really are out to get you. The government’s regulatory attack on crypto is an abuse of power that risks sending a vital industry overseas, to no gain for consumer protections.

  • Britain’s accession to the world’s most dynamic trade pact is the end of the Rejoiner dream

    Rishi Sunak is on a roll. The Windsor Framework begins to put Britain’s trade relations with Europe on a workable foundation, and without having to submit to European legal and political suzerainty.

  • Tesla's Chinese Rival BYD Defers US Debut, Decision Comes Weeks After Reducing Shift Timings At China Plants

    BYD Co., Ltd. (OTC: BYDDF) (OTC: BYDDY) does not propose to foray into the U.S. passenger car market for now, founder Wang Chuanfu said. At a post-earnings briefing on Wednesday, the Chinese Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) rival said that its home market of China has already entered a “full-expansion phase” for new-energy vehicles, Bloomberg reports. The U.S. is the next biggest EV market after China, where a price war has erupted between BYD, Tesla, and other EV makers. Wang does not foresee any impa

  • One of the world’s richest men knows why Silicon Valley Bank really failed: ‘People on iPhones’

    Stephen Schwartzman, worth $42 billion and at the head of a firm managing almost $1 trillion, says social media is what doomed the bank.

  • Analysis-From manual pricing to ChatGPT: How Air India is transforming under Tata

    Air India, until recently tied to an antiquated manual pricing system when setting airfares, is shifting to algorithm-based software long used by rivals to help it squeeze out more revenue from each flight. In another sign of the formerly government-owned carrier's whirlwind transformation under its new owner Tata Group, Air India is testing ChatGPT, OpenAI's popular chatbot, to replace paper-based practices. The push to modernise underscores the decay left by years of under-investment as Air India looks to shed decades-old bureaucratic processes and recapture customers from Dubai's Emirates and powerful domestic rival IndiGo.

  • Jared Kushner's PE firm was backed by Emirates, Qatar - NYT

    The Emiratis invested more than $200 million with Kushner's Affinity Partners, while a Qatari entity also put in a similar sum, the newspaper said, citing people with knowledge of the transactions. Kushner, who was also a top adviser to Trump, formed the Miami-based Affinity Partners in 2021, Reuters had reported.

  • Tesla Pursues Building a New US Plant With China’s Dominant Battery Maker

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. is looking to build a battery plant in the US, according to people familiar with the matter, in what would likely be a controversial arrangement with China’s dominant electric-vehicle battery manufacturer.Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic Indictment$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketSingapore’s Changi Airport Warns of Delays Due to System Issues$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureA $3 Tri

  • Fisher Investments Moves to Texas Over Taxes

    The firm said it was relocating “immediately” from Washington after the state’s supreme court cleared the way for a capital gains tax on individuals.

  • How Trump’s Indictment Spells Trouble for Stocks and the Economy

    Avoiding a default by the U.S. just got harder. Congress, which desperately needs to compromise, will have a tough time.

  • Stocks could end the year 14% higher—and it’s because the banking crisis, according to veteran investment strategist Ed Yardeni

    The economy and inflation could slow without the need for many more interest rate hikes—and it would be good news for stocks.

  • Disney's Florida surprise: an end run around DeSantis

    Florida lawmakers passed a bill in February giving Governor Ron DeSantis effective control over a board that oversees municipal services and development in a special district that encompasses Walt Disney World resort. But before the takeover by DeSantis's appointees, Walt Disney Co pushed through changes to the special tax district agreement that limit the board's action for decades, according to the Orlando Sentinel, which quoted lawyers for the board who spoke at a meeting on Wednesday. "It completely circumvents the authority of this board to govern," board member Brian Aungst Jr. was quoted as saying.