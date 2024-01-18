Taiwan Semiconductor official: Production in second Phoenix phase moved to 2027 or 2028

Production in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s second phase will start a year or two later than last projected.

That work will begin in 2027 or 2028 at the far north Phoenix site, company officials announced Thursday in the quarterly earnings call, a change from the original target production in 2026.

When asked in the earnings conference about the progress in Arizona and when production on TSMC’s more advanced chips would begin Mark Liu, TSMC chairman, said the company is still determining what will actually go into the second phase of the $40 billion project.

Liu did not mention the potential technology that could instead be used, but a 2-nanometer chip, which is a more advanced technology process than what is currently being manufactured at a large scale, has already been identified by TSMC as a future target of production.

TSMC's “gown” building reflects the sun in this photo. Fabrication employees dress in gowns or clean room suits in this building, prior to entering the fabrication structure.

When the second phase was announced, it was planned to produce 3-nanometer chips, which are more efficient and have more processing power than the 4-nanometer chips that will be produced in the first phase. However, on the call Thursday, Liu said the setup of technology in the fab will be driven by customers’ demand.

In semiconductors, the nanometer measure refers to the distance between transistors on the chip, meaning there can be more transistors, and more densely designed, on a smaller nanometer chip. If a chip has a smaller nanometer measure, it has more transistors in the same area as one with a larger nanometer measure, meaning the smaller chips can have the same amount of processing power in a much smaller area.

“The second fab shell is under construction, but what technology is in that shell is still under discussion,” Liu said, adding that the decision will hinge heavily on what incentives the U.S. government can provide.

“And yes, there will be a gap,” he said. “At least, current planning is '27 or '28, that will be the time frame.”

The first phase, which will produce 4-nanometer chips, is on track to begin production at the site near Loop 303 and Interstate 17 in the first half of 2025, Liu said on the earnings call.

Story continues

“(We) are confident that once we begin operations, we will be able to deliver the same level of manufacturing quality and reliability in Arizona as from our fabs in Taiwan,” he said.

Deal reached: Taiwan Semiconductor, union officials reach workplace agreement on staffing, safety

Liu said the company is in constant communication with the U.S. government about incentives and tax credit support.

He also referenced the recent agreement with the Arizona Building and Construction Trades Council, which addressed safety, hiring local workers and establishing regular communication. Liu called it a “win-win” for all parties.

What to watch for: TSMC, ASU medical school among Phoenix's biggest projects in 2024

Reach the reporter at cvanek@arizonarepublic.com. Follow her on X, formerly Twitter: @CorinaVanek.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Taiwan Semiconductor's Phoenix plans pushed back to 2027 or 2028