U.S. markets open in 1 hour 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,907.75
    -22.50 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,620.00
    -123.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,847.75
    -122.00 (-1.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,709.40
    -6.30 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.87
    -1.84 (-1.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.70
    -13.00 (-0.70%)
     

  • Silver

    20.91
    -0.67 (-3.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0403
    -0.0116 (-1.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9210
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.97
    +0.98 (+2.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2190
    -0.0060 (-0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.5620
    -1.3860 (-1.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,288.68
    -3,227.12 (-10.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    630.91
    -95.78 (-13.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,202.26
    -145.40 (-1.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,748.72
    -464.92 (-1.77%)
     

Taiwan Social Commerce Market Report 2022: Market is Expected to Grow by 48.1% to Reach $1.66 Billion in 2022 - Forecast to 2028

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Taiwan Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Social commerce industry in Taiwan is expected to grow by 48.1% on annual basis to reach US$1,661.1 million in 2022.

Social Commerce industry in Taiwan has recorded strong growth over the last four quarters, supported by increased e-commerce penetration and rising social commerce adoption in small cities.

The social commerce industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 41.2% during 2022-2028. The social commerce GMV in the country will increase from US$1,661.1 million in 2022 to reach US$12,530.4 million by 2028.

Reasons to buy

  • In-depth Understanding of Social Commerce Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2019-2028).

  • Insights into Opportunity by end-use sectors - Get market dynamics by end-use sectors to assess emerging opportunity across various end-use sectors.

  • Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate social commerce strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1 About this Report
1.1 Summary
1.2 Methodology
1.3 Social Commerce Definitions
1.4 Disclaimer

2 Taiwan Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators
2.1 Taiwan Ecommerce - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
2.2 Taiwan Ecommerce - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
2.3 Taiwan Ecommerce - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

3 Taiwan Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators
3.1 Taiwan Social Commerce - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
3.2 Taiwan Social Commerce - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
3.3 Taiwan Social Commerce - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
3.4 Taiwan Social Commerce Market Share Analysis by Key Players

4 Taiwan Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories
4.1 Taiwan Social Commerce Market Share by Retail Product Categories (%), 2021 Vs. 2028
4.2 Taiwan Social Commerce Clothing & Footwear - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
4.3 Taiwan Social Commerce Beauty and Personal Care - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
4.4 Taiwan Social Commerce Food & Grocery - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
4.5 Taiwan Social Commerce Appliances and Electronics - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
4.6 Taiwan Social Commerce Home Improvement - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
4.7 Taiwan Social Commerce Other - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

5 Taiwan Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Segment
5.1 Taiwan Social Commerce Market Share by End Use Segment (%), 2021 Vs. 2028
5.2 Taiwan Social Commerce B2B Segment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
5.3 Taiwan Social Commerce B2C Segment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
5.4 Taiwan Social Commerce C2C Segment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

6 Taiwan Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device
6.1 Taiwan Social Commerce Market Share by End Use Device (%), 2021 Vs. 2028
6.2 Taiwan Social Commerce by Mobile - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
6.3 Taiwan Social Commerce by Desktop - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

7 Taiwan Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location
7.1 Taiwan Social Commerce Market Share by Location (%), 2021 Vs. 2028
7.2 Taiwan Social Commerce by Cross Border - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
7.3 Taiwan Social Commerce by Domestic - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

8 Taiwan Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location
8.1 Taiwan Social Commerce Market Share by Location (%), 2021 Vs. 2028
8.2 Taiwan Social Commerce by Tier-1 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
8.3 Taiwan Social Commerce by Tier-2 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
8.4 Taiwan Social Commerce by Tier-3 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

9 Taiwan Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method
9.1 Taiwan Social Commerce Market Share by Payment Method (%), 2021 Vs. 2028
9.2 Taiwan Social Commerce Payment by Credit Card - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
9.3 Taiwan Social Commerce Payment by Debit Card - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
9.4 Taiwan Social Commerce Payment by Bank Transfer - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
9.5 Taiwan Social Commerce Payment by Prepaid Card - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
9.6 Taiwan Social Commerce Payment by Digital & Mobile Wallet - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
9.7 Taiwan Social Commerce Payment by Other Digital Payment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
9.8 Taiwan Social Commerce Payment by Cash - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

10 Taiwan Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behavior
10.1 Taiwan Social Commerce Spend Share by Age Group, 2021
10.2 Taiwan Social Commerce Share by Income Level, 2021
10.3 Taiwan Social Commerce Share by Gender, 2021

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w9jtjz

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • We want to retire in a few years, and have about $1 million saved. Should I move my money to a Roth, and pay off my $200,000 mortgage while I’m at it?

    Congrats on being so close to retirement and having $1 million saved – that’s such a great accomplishment. You bring up two very important retirement points so I’ll just dive right in. As for whether or not you should move your IRA into a Roth account, the answer is: It depends.

  • Germany Says Russia Weaponizes Energy as Gas Feud Escalates

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany said Russia is using its energy exports as a “weapon” after Moscow reduced natural gas supplies in retaliation for Europe’s penalties over the war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Reports First Covid CaseUkraine Latest: Germany Can Withstand Gas Halt; US E

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    There’s really no use denying the headwinds that are pushing the markets around these days. Persistently high inflation, slowing GDP growth, and a jobs market that, while expanding in absolute terms, is still down from pre-pandemic levels are feeding fears that we’re facing a round of ‘70’s-style stagflation. And these have combined with geopolitical factors – the Russia-Ukraine war, the resumption of severe lockdown policies in China – to ratchet up worries about recession in the near term. At

  • Moderna fires new CFO after one day

    Moderna Inc.'s new chief financial officer is gone after about a day on the job, following a disclosure by his previous employer involving an internal financial investigation.

  • Bitcoin mining difficulty at a record high

    Bitcoin mining difficulty hit another all-time-high on Wednesday, recording a 4.9% increase from the previous adjustment last month. See related article: SEC places Chinese crypto mining rig maker Canaan on pre-delisting list Fast facts The mining difficulty reading is now at 31.25 trillion at a block height of 735,840, according to BTC.com data. The previous […]

  • Foxconn Completes Acquisition of Lordstown Motors Electric Truck Factory

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan’s Foxconn Technology Group completed a transaction with Lordstown Motors Corp. to acquire the electric-truck startup’s Ohio factory for $230 million and take over production of its Endurance pickup truck, a critical step as the iPhone manufacturer seeks to diversify into electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right

  • Alibaba CEO reassures employees amid economic and regulatory challenges

    Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding is an important contributor to society and continues to develop in a "regulated" manner despite major challenges, according to its chairman and CEO Daniel Zhang Yong. Alibaba is embedded in Chinese society and the economy and is developing in a regulated manner along with the rest of China's internet industry, Zhang said on Tuesday during the annual gathering of employees and family members at its Hangzhou campus, according to a press release citing

  • Russia Oil Revenue Up 50% This Year Despite Boycott, IEA Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s oil revenues are up 50% this year even as trade restrictions following the invasion of Ukraine spurred many refiners to shun its supplies, the International Energy Agency said.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Reports First Covid CaseUkraine Latest: Germany Can Withs

  • GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. Just Beat EPS By 144%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

    GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. ( NASDAQ:GFS ) just released its first-quarter report and things are looking bullish. It was...

  • Windfall Elimination Provision in Social Security

    The windfall elimination provision (WEP) reduces Social Security benefits for certain employees who may be double-dipping on a pension.

  • Results: Matterport, Inc. Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

    One of the biggest stories of last week was how Matterport, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MTTR ) shares plunged 23% in the week since...

  • Lordstown Motors completes long-anticipated agreements with Foxconn

    Lordstown Motors Corp. has completed long-anticipated agreements to sell its electric vehicle-making facility to affiliates of Hon Hai Technology Group, better known as Foxconn, which will manufacture and co-develop EVs at the plant. Shares of Lordstown Motors (Nasdaq: RIDE) — which have been punished in recent weeks as the deadline for the agreements was postponed — were up 34% to $1.51 in aftermarket trading on Wednesday evening. Without the infusion of cash, manufacturing expertise and supply chain connections supplied by the Foxconn agreements, Lordstown Motors operations were in jeopardy of closing.

  • Europe’s Snub of Russian Oil Opens Door for OPEC’s Minor Players

    (Bloomberg) -- The OPEC nations that have stepped up to replace Russian oil flows to Europe aren’t the giants of the Middle East. Instead, some of the group’s minor players are helping to fill the gap. Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesStocks Slide as US Curve Flattens After Hot CPI: Markets WrapTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto Market Awaits RescueHighest Inflation in America Is

  • Analysts Just Shaved Their Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Forecasts Dramatically

    Market forces rained on the parade of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VLDR ) shareholders today, when the analysts...

  • Why don’t retirees like annuities?

    Could a defined-contribution retirement savings plan launched in 1918 provide insights into one of the most vexing questions in personal finance with 401(k)s? The retirement savings plan is TIAA, which draws participants from colleges, universities, and other nonprofit organizations. The difficult personal finance question involves how employees with 401(k) accounts can turn their accumulated savings into an income they can rely on in retirement.

  • Southwest Airlines More Influential in Early 737 MAX Training Than Previously Known, Legal Filing Suggests

    Documents cited in a court filing show the carrier worked with Boeing on issues including whether pilots should be trained on a new flight-control system; the airline disputes the claims

  • Hecla Mining Company Earnings Missed Analyst Estimates: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Now

    There's been a notable change in appetite for Hecla Mining Company ( NYSE:HL ) shares in the week since its quarterly...

  • China Is Spoilt for Choice of Oil as Many Avoid Russian Barrels

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese oil buyers are spoilt for choice right now even as lockdowns hurt demand as they can opt for everything from discounted Russian crude and sanctioned Iranian oil to regularly-taken Middle Eastern barrels.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Reports First Covid CaseUkraine

  • P&G poised to settle class action lawsuit over benzene in deodorant products

    Cincinnati-based Procter & Gamble is poised to settle a class action lawsuit over the presence of benzene in some products.

  • How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.