Taiwan Stock Index Climbs to Record High on Optimism Over AI

(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan’s benchmark stock index surged to its highest intraday level on record, as expectations of booming demand for artificial intelligence technology drives investor sentiment.

The Taiex climbed as much as 3.5%, surpassing a January 2022 peak, as the market reopened after more than a weeklong Lunar New Year holiday. The bulk of the gain came from a jump of as much as 9.8% in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the island’s largest stock and the key provider of foundry services for Nvidia Corp.

The new peaks come as investors continue to pile into the AI theme, driving up shares of chipmakers and other tech firms globally. The Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index climbed to a new high recently while Nvidia’s market capitalization has soared to around $1.82 trillion, surpassing Amazon.com Inc. and Alphabet Inc.

TSMC, which has a weighting of around 30% in the Taiex, reported during the holiday that its January sales rose 7.9% from a year ago. Executives from the company met with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang last month to discuss AI chip supply constraints, a major challenge to the AI boom.

“Taiwan’s been driven by tech, especially the AI theme,” said Xin-Yao Ng, an investment director for Asian equities at abrdn. “Nvidia has been a catalyst adding on to the sentiment, after Jensen Huang visited Taiwan, boosting investors appetite for AI value chain plays and Nvidia suppliers.”

The lure of further gains in TSMC and other tech stocks has brought an inflow of cash from international investors. Foreign funds have bought nearly $14 billion worth of Taiwanese equities on a net basis since the end of October, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

--With assistance from Jeanny Yu.

