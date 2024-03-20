Taiwan Swaps Price Chance of Higher Interest Rates This Year

(Bloomberg) -- Taiwanese investors are bracing for a tighter monetary policy over the coming year as a potential increase in power prices pushes up inflation expectations on the island.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The one-year interest rate swap, a measure of policy rate expectations, surged to 1.62% on Tuesday, the highest since 2014 when Bloomberg began tracking the data. It settled around 1.60% on Wednesday.

Expectations that Taiwan’s central bank will hike rates stand in contrast with most regional monetary authorities as well as global central banks like the Federal Reserve, which are expected to cut interest rates this year.

“IRS rates have been spiking recently due to expectations for higher inflation in Taiwan — the market is pricing in more than one 12.5 basis point hike this year,” said Albert Leung, a rates strategist at Nomura Holdings Inc. in Hong Kong.

The island’s swaps have been under pressure since local media reported earlier this month that the government plans to increase electricity prices for households, in addition to boosting tariffs for high voltage users such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. by up to 30%.

The government will decide on potential power tariff increases after confirming the level of subsidies to be allocated to the island’s loss-making utility Taiwan Power Co., the Economic Minister said on March 7.

Meanwhile, Taiwan’s January and February CPI increased by an average 2.43%. That level is still higher that the central bank’s rough target of 2%. The local central bank is expected to keep its policy rate unchanged at 1.875% on Thursday, as per a Bloomberg survey.

Taiwan’s central bank is very unlikely to cut rates, but it hasn’t ruled out rate hikes, Leung said, adding that “therefore the market will price in some risk premium of a hike.”

Story continues

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.