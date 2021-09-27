U.S. markets open in 2 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,447.75
    +2.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,768.00
    +94.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,273.25
    -45.50 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,252.30
    +8.30 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.85
    +0.87 (+1.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,748.90
    -2.80 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.56
    +0.13 (+0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1708
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.38
    -0.25 (-1.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3703
    +0.0023 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.9330
    +0.2480 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,851.46
    +806.33 (+1.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,094.19
    -8.87 (-0.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,062.77
    +11.29 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,240.06
    -8.75 (-0.03%)
     

Taiwan Telecoms Industry Market Forecasts 2021-2026: Telco Operators Profile, Revenue and EBITDA Mix

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Taiwan Telecoms Industry Report: 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Globally, the telecommunications sector is proving to be a core and essential infrastructure service to national economies, with data infrastructure becoming critical in a connected world and will likely increasingly attract a new class of investors such as large infrastructure funds. The Taiwanese telecommunications is expected to remain steady thanks to the defensiveness nature of the industry, amid the political uncertainties and an uncertain economic outlook due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With already a saturated mobile phone penetration and fixed broadband take-up among households, future growth is likely to remain subdued with a declining working population and an aging population over the long term.

The research forecasts that mobile subscriptions will continue to grow in the 2021-26 period and fixed broadband subscribers will also continue to grow but lower its household penetration over the same period due to fixed-wireless substitution. The ratio of the telecommunications sector revenue to GDP is declining from a peak in 2015, sliding down every year since then.

Following the market contraction over the last 5 years, the research team forecasts flat revenue growth to 2026, as long as data pricing stays rational amid the diminishing impact of declining legacy voice and SMS revenue.

Mobile subscriptions are growing faster than mobile service revenue leading to ARPU decline after 3 years of intense competition with the market transitioned completely transitioned to 4G after shutting down 2G and 3G networks in 2017 and 2019 respectively.

The overall telecoms market is expected to remain flat through to 2025 after a marked decline from 2016 due to mobile service revenue pressure partially offset by fixed broadband and enterprise data growth.

This report provides analyses of revenue and market forecasts as well as statistics of the Taiwan telecoms industry including market sizing, 5-year forecasts, market insights, key telecom trends, 5G.

The report also features the following:

  • Overall Telecommunications Market by Major Operators

  • Telco Operators Profile, Revenue and EBITDA Mix

  • Mobile Subscribers & Revenue Market Overview and Forecasts

  • Spectrum Holdings

  • IoT Market Overview

  • Broadband Subscribers & Revenue Market Overview and Forecasts

  • National Broadband Network Detailed Market Overview and Forecasts

  • Thematics/Opportunities relating to 5G, M&A and e-Commerce

  • Telecoms Infrastructure Review

  • Telco M&A Transaction Database

Key Topics Covered:

1 Key Statistics

2 COVID-19 Impact

3 Overall Telecommunications Market, 2014-2026
3.1 Market Overview
3.2 Taiwan's Race to Lead in 5G and Beyond
3.3 Historical Telecommunications Market Revenue, 2014-2020
3.4 Overall Telecommunications Market Forecast, 2019-2026
3.5 Telecommunications Market Capital Expenditure, 2014-2026

4 Telecommunications Operators Profile
4.1 Chunghwa Telecom Profile
4.2 Far EasTone Profile
4.1 Taiwan Mobile Profile
4.2 Asia Pacific Telecom Profile
4.3 Other Operators Profile
4.3.1 Taiwan Star
4.3.2 KBro
4.3.3 China Network Systems (CNS)
4.3.4 Taiwan Broadband Communications (TBC)

5 Mobile Market
5.1 Mobile Subscribers Historical and Forecast, 2014-2026
5.2 Mobile Revenue Historical and Forecast, 2014-2026
5.3 Spectrum Holdings
5.4 Mobile Download Data and Pricing Trends
5.5 Mobile Speed Tests
5.6 Internet of Things (IoT)

6 Broadband Market
6.1 Fixed Broadband Subscribers Historical, 2014-2020
6.2 Fixed Broadband Subscribers Forecast, 2019-2026

7 Fixed Telecommunications Infrastructure Investments
7.1 Fixed Digital Infrastructure
7.1.1 Government Plans and Policies
7.1.2 Submarine Cables

8 Mobile Tower Infrastructure Landscape
8.1 Taiwan Base Stations Market Analysis, 2021
8.2 Telco Infrastructure Comparative

9 Thematics / Opportunities
9.1 Consolidation Opportunities
9.2 Diversification Opportunities
9.2.1 e-Commerce
9.2.2 Digital Payments
9.3 New Telecoms Operating Model
9.3.1 The Attraction of Infrastructure Multiples
9.4 5G Developments
9.4.1 5G Overview
9.4.2 5G - Relative Capex Investments and Frequency Range
9.4.3 5G OpenRAN
9.4.4 Beyond 5G and Towards 6G

10 Telco M&A Transaction Database


Companies Mentioned

  • Asia Pacific Telecom (APT)

  • China Network Systems (CNS)

  • Chunghwa Telecom

  • Far EasTone

  • KBro

  • National Communications Commission (NCC)

  • Taiwan Broadband Communications (TBC)

  • Taiwan Mobile

  • Taiwan Star (T Star)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4if3o6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • The most accurate stock-market predictor was released this week. The next 10 years don’t look good.

    A Federal Reserve report showed Americans have a high allocation to equities, which is a contrarian indicator suggesting weak returns are ahead.

  • China Power Crunch Is Next Economic Shock After Evergrande

    (Bloomberg) -- China may be diving head first into a power supply shock that could hit Asia’s largest economy hard just as the Evergrande crisis sends shockwaves through its financial system. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe crackdown on power consumption is be

  • 15 Best Short Squeeze Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best short squeeze stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Short Squeeze Stocks To Buy Now. The retail investor frenzy at the stock market and the short squeeze saga involving GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) […]

  • China roundup: Meng Wanzhou's release and Huawei's future

    Hello and welcome back to TechCrunch’s China roundup, a digest of recent events shaping the Chinese tech landscape and what they mean to people in the rest of the world. On Friday, Huawei's chief financial executive Meng Wanzhou was released from house arrest in Vancouver after reaching a breakthrough deal with the U.S. Justice Department. Chinese startups that announced major funding rounds this week include Momenta, a Daimler-backed autonomous driving startup, Nreal, an augmented reality company, and Hai Robotics, a warehouse robotics maker.

  • Goldman expects oil prices to hit $90 by year-end as supply tightens

    Oil prices were trading at $79.19 a barrel, as of 0619 GMT on Monday, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude were at $75.08 a barrel. "While we have long held a bullish oil view, the current global supply-demand deficit is larger than we expected, with the recovery in global demand from the Delta impact even faster than our above-consensus forecast and with global supply remaining short of our below consensus forecasts," Goldman said in a note dated Sept. 26. Hurricane Ida's hit to supply has more than offset OPEC+'s production ramp-up since July with non-OPEC+ and non-shale production continuing to disappoint, Goldman said.

  • Oppenheimer Says There’s Room for Over 50% Gains in These 3 Stocks

    There is an old Chinese curse that says “May he live in interesting times.” Like it or not, we live in interesting times. COVID is receding but not gone, and while markets have rebounded well from the crisis (the S&P 500 is up 19% so far this year), the general economy is showing some worrisome signs. Jobs creation slowed in August, and employers reported over 11 million unfilled positions – but unemployment, while ticking down, remains above 5%. More ominously, in an indication that supply chai

  • U.S. export tightening slows advance of Chinese C919 jet - sources

    China's C919 jetliner - a no-show at the country's biggest air show this week – has found it harder to meet certification and production targets amid tough U.S. export rules, according to three people with knowledge of the programme. The state-owned manufacturer, Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC), has been unable to get timely help from suppliers and has run out of some spare parts, those people said. U.S.-linked suppliers are gradually receiving the licences, but the hiccup has slowed down Chinese certification, and months-long delays threaten to affect early production, said the people, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

  • Goldman Sachs hikes oil forecast to $90, citing ‘most bullish hurricane in history’

    Goldman Sachs has boosted its oil price target to $90, citing the lingering impact of Hurricane Ida on supply while demand ramps up, particularly in COVID-averse Asia.

  • This Cannabis Stock Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Tesla, Nio, GM, Apple, Disney And Microsoft

    Investors who added Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE: IIPR) to their portfolio one year ago are living the high life. Since September 2020, Innovative Industrial stock's 1-year return has outperformed a number of the world’s most popular tech, clean energy and entertainment companies: Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO), General Motors Company (NYSE: GM), Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT). For the uninitiated-

  • Bitcoin and Ethereum – Weekly Technical Analysis – September 27th, 2021

    It’s been a bullish start to the week. Steering clear of the week’s pivot levels would support a recovery of last week’s losses and more…

  • 4 Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2030

    Publicly traded companies hitting a $1 trillion market cap is psychologically fulfilling but pretty rare. Of the more than 8,000 securities investors can choose from, just five in the U.S. have hit a valuation of $1 trillion or higher: Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Facebook. This growth, coupled with ongoing innovation, should allow additional companies to attain the psychologically important $1 trillion valuation.

  • GE Just Made Its Biggest Acquisition in Years

    Not too long ago, General Electric (NYSE: GE) had a penchant for making big acquisitions. This forced GE to change course and begin selling off pieces of the business in order to repair its balance sheet. On Thursday, the company announced its biggest acquisition in over four years, as its healthcare division plans to buy BK Medical from Altaris Capital Partners.

  • 3 Stocks Baby Boomers Can Hold for the Long Term

    Buying stocks can benefit investors of all ages. And the younger you are the more time is available for those investments to compound. But today's market full of biotech and artificial intelligence companies can be intimidating for those a little later in their investing journey.

  • 5 Top Dividend Kings to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    These stocks are Dividend Kings for a reason, and they look really well poised to grow manifold in the coming years.

  • Is Sundial Growers Too Cheap to Pass Up?

    One stock investors may be considering is pot producer Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL). In the wake of that decline, is Sundial Growers a bargain worth buying, or should investors steer clear? Sundial Growers is no exception.

  • EV Maker Polestar Plans to Go Public Via Gores SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- Polestar, the electric-carmaker controlled by Volvo Car AB and its owner Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., has agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check company Gores Guggenheim Inc., according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignWhy the Gaza Strip M

  • Oil Extends Gains as WTI Jumps Above $75 on Global Energy Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rallied at the start of the week’s trading on signs that the crude market is tightening amid a global energy crunch.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureWest Texas Intermediate topped $75 a barrel after a run of five weekly gains, while Brent reached

  • Got $1,000? 3 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    It's almost hard to believe how successful Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) has been since Warren Buffett took over as the company's CEO in 1965. Back then, the company's stock was priced at $19 per share. Today, a single share of the company's class A stock is valued at roughly $418,000.

  • 3 Stocks We Are Buying in This Wild September Market

    The market's recent volatility may have you feeling skittish, but it has turned some good investing opportunities into even better deals.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in a Market Crash

    Chinese property owner Evergrande looks as though it may default on its debts, and many fear this could spark a domino effect causing a global economic recession, which is why the stock market plunged last week. Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL), Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), and Altria (NYSE: MO) are three stocks that could help insulate your portfolio from the next downturn. A safe place with thick walls and a well-stocked pantry is the consumer staples sector, and Colgate-Palmolive is one of the most solid companies in it.