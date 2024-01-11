Taiwan Vote Is Key Test for Markets to Navigate US-China Strains

(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan’s election on Saturday will offer the first major geopolitical test for global investors in a year that promises other challenges from a Federal Reserve policy pivot to the US presidential race.

The impact on world markets will most likely be a slow burn rather than immediate volatility, say China watchers, with much hinging on the victors’ proclamations and Beijing’s corresponding response. Campaign rhetoric in the run-up to the US election in November may also play a role.

Besides traditional safe-haven assets from the dollar to the yen and gold, sovereign bonds in developed markets may also offer protection if geopolitical risks escalate, according to investors including Pictet Wealth Management. Among emerging-market economies, countries that benefit from the continued diversification of supply chains like Indonesia will gain, while South Korea will face challenges, says Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

The upcoming presidential and parliamentary vote in Taiwan, which Beijing considers part of its territory, is set to introduce a new political landscape that may reshape the dynamics of US-China relations for at least the next four years. While it remains a slim and remote possibility, war over Taiwan, which makes most of the world’s advanced semiconductors and hosts one of the busiest shipping lanes, may cost around $10 trillion, equal to about 10% of global output by some estimates.

China sees its eventual control of the self-governed island off its shores as a national security issue and doesn’t rule out the use of force to make it happen. The US has increasingly positioned itself as prepared to act to stop any such military move.

“If we get an unexpected outcome where it does increase some of the potential tensions, then the classic risk-off type currencies will be beneficiaries,” said Jeffrey Klingelhofer, Thornburg’s co-head of investment, citing the dollar and the yen as obvious candidates. The Australian dollar would do well if the opposite happens, he added.

If the pro-independence incumbent Democratic Progressive Party wins a record third straight term in power, it will deal a fresh blow to President Xi Jinping’s efforts to bring the island closer to Beijing. With the DPP now dominating the legislature, the parliamentary election will be equally pivotal.

While gold remains a solid hedge against geopolitical risks, government bonds from European and Asian countries with healthy fiscal conditions also provide a cushion in a heavy election year, said Rickie Jia, head of discretionary portfolio management multi-asset and management Asia for Pictet Wealth Management.

Beijing’s Response Key

How Beijing responds in a scenario of escalating tensions also makes a difference.

If China imposes a so-called customs quarantine that bans major imports and exports and allows only essential goods, the impact will likely be local in nature, hitting Taiwan’s currency, stocks and real estate, according to Anna Rosenberg, head of geopolitics for the $2 trillion asset manager Amundi SA.

“My best guess is troubles down the road under President Lai, but not on Jan. 14,” said Stephen Jen, chief executive of London-based hedge fund Eurizon SLJ Capital Ltd., who expects DPP’s candidate Lai Ching-te to clinch a narrow victory. “What will be important is what President Lai does in the months and years ahead and how Beijing either reacts or takes a more proactive approach to invite Lai to the negotiations table.”

