U.S. markets open in 4 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,866.25
    -35.75 (-0.92%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,724.00
    -250.00 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,804.75
    -130.00 (-1.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,815.40
    -15.90 (-0.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.25
    +0.15 (+0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,670.10
    -7.20 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    18.92
    -0.35 (-1.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9979
    -0.0021 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4590
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.50
    +1.34 (+5.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1379
    -0.0088 (-0.77%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.2330
    -0.2240 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,758.74
    -376.62 (-1.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    461.16
    -16.23 (-3.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,279.04
    -3.03 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,567.65
    -308.26 (-1.11%)
     

Taiwanese System Integrators Demonstrate Their Leadership in Digital Technology in Overseas Markets

·3 min read

The System Integration Overseas Market Expansion Workshop provides new examples of how Taiwanese companies work with Japanese corporate partners to tap overseas markets

TAIPEI, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 System Integration Overseas Market Expansion Workshop was held at the Courtyard by Marriott Taipei Downtown at 2 pm on September 16. Mr. Qin Qin Lin, Deputy Director of the Administration for Digital Industries (ADI), Ministry of Digital Affairs (MODA), attended the event and gave the opening remarks. Taiwan-based YajanTech entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with SDT Thai, a subsidiary of Japanese business group, Shinden Hightex, to jointly expand their business footprint in the Thai market. Taiwanese system integrators chose to partner with overseas companies to enlarge their presence in the third market, and to strengthen their cooperation with major corporate partners in Europe, the United States, and Japan. At the same time, they are exploring new growth potential in overseas markets to expand the reach of their international services network, and by doing so, demonstrating the island's strength in digital technology system integration on the world stage.

Mr. Lin, the ADI's Deputy Director, said that Taiwan-based manufacturers and companies with strong experience cooperating with Japanese companies and have entered Southeast Asian markets were invited to attend the event onsite and share their success stories. Local participants can better understand the multi-dimensional service output model by learning from each other and exchanging best practices. ADI will continue its efforts to enhance the partnerships between local smart solution providers and major players in Europe, the US, and Japan, enabling industry innovation and exporting the better lifestyle created by Taiwan's digital economy overseas.

At the workshop, Taiwan-based YajanTech and SDT Thai enhanced their collaboration in providing AR solutions to the Thai market. During the event, the two parties shared their viewpoints on the best ways to apply AR solutions across Southeast Asia. The AR tourism application at Japan's Aichi Prefecture Airport as well as the smart parking project in California are examples of YajanTech's overseas success. YajanTech CEO James Tsai said that the collaboration makes the AR training for factories a part of its development strategy, passing on the experience and the sophisticated skills from masters to younger generations more effectively.

Furthermore, Lance Kao, CEO of Aeroprobing Inc., a UAV technology-based solution provider in Taiwan, shared the company's practices in cooperating with overseas partners to tap the Indonesian market. He said that Aeroprobing has been entering into partnerships and building trust with Japanese partners over the last three years, in a move to promote collaboration in the design and development of drones. Despite the pandemic, both parties established a joint venture to work together with Indonesian agricultural universities to train drone operators. The tripartite partnership to facilitate the application of smart agricultural technologies will improve the quality and efficiency of crop production while creating local job opportunities by making it attractive for young people to return to their hometowns and engage in farming. SK-KAWANISHI's CEO, Akihiro Kawanishi, elaborated on the experience of using the water resources solution, co-developed by Taiwanese and Japanese companies, for water plant maintenance, disaster relief and prevention, and waterway management in Southeast Asia.

SOURCE Institute For Information Industry (III)

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Shares Are on Track for Double-Digit Gains This Week

    Nio is in the midst of multiple new model launches that some think could drive the EV maker to the next level.

  • Ethereum Miners Are Quickly Dying Less Than 24 Hours After the Merge

    Now-redundant, Ethereum miners are flocking to other proof-of-work (PoW) tokens after the network switched to the proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism.

  • ‘Wait for the Year-End Rally,’ Says Morgan Stanley; Here Are 2 Stocks to Play That Bullish Outlook

    After three months of highly volatile trading, which have seen the S&P 500 drop down toward 3,600, rally up to 4,300, and fall back down to 3,900, investors can be forgiven for feeling some whiplash. The question that needs answering, however, is where will the markets go from here? Morgan Stanley strategist Andrew Slimmon believes that investors shouldn’t worry too much about the bear case. Worse-than-expected inflation numbers for August may have pushed the markets into a tumble this week, but

  • AT&T CEO slams T-Mobile for its senior discounts marketing campaign

    AT&T CEO John Stankey has a message to rival T-Mobile: Cut the nonsense when advertising to seniors.

  • Ray Dalio says watch out for rates reaching this level, because Wall Street stocks will take a 20% hit

    The Fed has no choice but to raise rates higher than the market expects, predicts billionaire investor Ray Dalio. Watch out stock investors.

  • FedEx issues ominous warning about the global economy, shares tumble

    FedEx withdrew its full year earnings guidance as macro trends 'significantly worsened,' sending share tumbling in extended trading.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 Real Estate Stocks

    There was no good news in the August inflation numbers. While the annualized rate did fall slightly from July, from 8.5% to 8.3%, it came in higher than expected – and worse, the core CPI rate, rather than dropping, increased to 6.3%. Consumers are struggling, and their pain is real. But it’s not only consumers who are getting hit hard by inflation. Retailers are also feeling the strain, and they’re feeling it twice – from consumers, whose wallets are pinched and so are buying less, and from the

  • 13 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 13 best semiconductor stocks to buy now. If you want to skip the details and jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then take a look at the 5 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now. The high technology sector is a double […]

  • Why Nvidia Stock Got Trounced on Thursday

    A victim of the recent sell-offs in tech stocks, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) had another tough session on the market Thursday. The cutting prognosticator was Vijay Rakesh of Mizuho Securities. Rakesh trimmed the level he feels is ideal for Nvidia stock to $205 per share, from his previous $225.

  • Germany Seizes Assets of Russian Oil Giant Rosneft

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany seized the local unit of Russian oil major Rosneft PJSC as Berlin moves to take sweeping control of its energy industry, secure supplies and sever decades of deep dependence on Moscow for fuel. Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Putin Acknowledges Xi’s ‘Concerns’ on Ukraine, Showing TensionAdobe Tumbles After Deal to Buy Figma for About $20 BillionPutin’s Options

  • Plug Power (PLUG) Stock Moves -0.98%: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Plug Power (PLUG) closed at $29.30, marking a -0.98% move from the previous day.

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought Lots of Stocks -- Here's the One I'm Most Bullish On

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought a bunch of stocks during the second quarter. Notable names included Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), and Chevron (NYSE: CVX). Buffett seems to be most bullish on Apple and Occidental Petroleum.

  • 10 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Steve Cohen

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Steve Cohen. To skip our analysis of Steve Cohen’s profile, investment strategy, and 13F holdings, you can go directly to see the 5 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Steve Cohen. With a […]

  • Why Roku Stock Popped Thursday Morning

    Shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) climbed sharply higher on Thursday -- even as the broader market slipped -- jumping as much as 9.4%. The catalyst that sent the streaming pioneer higher was speculation that the company could be on the verge of being acquired. The rumor mill went into overdrive that Roku is preparing to be acquired, according to Dealreporter (as reported by The Fly).

  • 2 Automotive Lidar Stocks to Put on Your Radar

    While more and more automakers are adopting lidar technology for safer driving, a clear leader in the space has yet to emerge. Lidar, which stands for "light detection and ranging," uses lasers to allow cars to "see" other vehicles and potential obstacles in their path. Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ: LAZR) has always been the lidar darling -- largely for being one of the first to go public, and early to win high-profile production contracts with Volvo for hands-free, eyes-off highway driving, and from Polestar.

  • Novavax (NVAX) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

    Novavax (NVAX) closed the most recent trading day at $32.55, making no change from the previous trading session.

  • Stocks Slide Deepens as Dollar Extends Advance: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Equities extended declines on Friday, with an index of global stocks on track for the worst week since June, while a gauge of the dollar soared to a fresh record, reflecting bets for outsize Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Putin Acknowledges Xi’s ‘Concerns’ on Ukraine, Showing TensionAdobe Tumbles After Deal to Buy Figma for About $

  • These 20 stocks have short interest of 19% or more, and AMC and GameStop are not even in the top half

    DEEP DIVE Short selling is a trading technique that gets especially popular during bear markets in stocks. Short selling — or betting on a decline in prices — can come to the fore if investors suspect a company is entering a difficult period, during a period of stress on financial markets, or when a group of traders acts to bid up the shares of companies that professional investors have bet against.

  • Still The No. 1 Rule For Stock Market Investors: Always Cut Your Losses Short

    In the battle for investment survival, you can learn a lot from judo. The first and most important lesson in that martial art is the same for the stock market: damage control.

  • Apple is now the market’s most-shorted stock. If Tesla is an example, that’s bullish.

    Apple shareholders need not worry that it’s the most-shorted U.S. stock. As of Sept. 14, a total of $18.4 billion worth of Apple shares were sold short, eclipsing Tesla’s total of $17.4 billion. Perhaps the first clue that Apple investors nevertheless need not worry comes from Tesla’s market-beating performance even though it topped the most-shorted list.