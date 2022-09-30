U.S. markets close in 4 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,669.26
    +28.79 (+0.79%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,335.56
    +109.95 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,875.42
    +137.91 (+1.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,699.32
    +24.39 (+1.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.74
    -0.49 (-0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,681.90
    +13.30 (+0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    19.18
    +0.47 (+2.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9811
    -0.0009 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7400
    -0.0070 (-0.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1173
    +0.0049 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.5990
    +0.1560 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,102.61
    +864.18 (+4.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    457.63
    +14.20 (+3.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,886.82
    +5.23 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,937.21
    -484.84 (-1.83%)
     

Taiwanese Trust Garden Leaders in Neutral and Alkaline Beverages Receive FDA Approval to Enter US Market

·4 min read

CHIAYI, Taiwan, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trust Garden Leader International Business Co., Ltd.'s (TGL) latest FDA approval gives the company's aseptic PET neutral and alkaline beverages the green light for import into the US.

With this news, TGL is going a step beyond by also applying for the FDA SID product number that would allow its customers' products to be distributed within the US. This service is also available to customers that desire to work with TGL in an ODM capacity. The latest batch of FDA SID beverages(bubble tea drinks) arrived the US and enter the market on April, 2022.

TGL was established in 2008 in Chiayi City, Taiwan, and has since developed into a highly proficient beverage manufacturer in Asia. Apart from its brand of drinks, the company manufactures other highly differentiated and beverages for its OEM customers. Customers only need to provide their drink formulations, which TGL follows accordingly to meet their unique needs. ODM customers also need to provide their target drink samples, and TGL will develop one exclusive formula for ODM customers in the USA market.

PET (polyethylene terephthalate) drinks are produced using aseptic PET technology. It involves filling the beverage into PET bottles at 25 degrees Celsius shortly after exposure to high sterilizing temperatures. As the exposure is done briefly, this method preserves the raw nutrients more efficiently while ensuring the fresh taste of the drink.

Recycling leadership to meet the highest standards

In order to be approved for food contact, recycled plastics such as PET must meet increasingly stringent quality criteria that lead to more demanding recycling processes. At the same time, the demand for high-quality PET recyclates is increasing because legal requirements and voluntary commitments of leading brand manufacturers demand a higher use of recyclates in the end products.

"Due to the rigorous demands of PET drink production, the number of sterile PET neutral or alkaline beverages supplier remain very less", says Peter Lu, CEO of TGL. "We believe this is where we can make a difference."

The founder of TGL devoted over two decades to aseptic bottle technology knowing the benefits beverages prepared with aseptic management are nutritionally better preserved and more conducive to human health. He recognized that despite the huge undertaking of producing hospital-grade sterile beverages, it is a responsibility the company owes to its customers.

Award winning quality drinks

The company's highlight products include green tea, oolong tea, lemon black tea, and tomato juice which were sold in Japan's TRIAL supermarket chain from 2011 to 2015, with an annual transaction volume of about 450 40-foot containers. In 2014, its burdock tea was awarded the Monde Selection Gold Quality Award. Monde Selection awards quality labels to products that are outstanding in terms of the various evaluation criteria. The final result is calculated on the basis of the average points given by the different Monde Selection jury members. The gold award is conferred to products that achieve a final result between 80 to 89%. This year, TGL has manufactured one series of ready-to-drink glass bottle bubble tea and delivered them to the US market.

For more information, please visit https://tglcom.en.taiwantrade.com/.

About TGL International Business Co., Ltd.

TGL is a professional beverage processing management company that maintains many strategic alliances with Taiwanese medical suppliers. The company cooperates with certified first-line manufacturers in Taiwan. Because it remains up to date on the advantages of each manufacturer in the country, TGL is able to recommend the most suitable one to customers according to their needs. TGL handles the processing, quality assurance, shipping and other details of raw materials so that its customers can focus on marketing and sales. The company runs on the basis of ensuring "Made in Taiwan" signals products of stable quality. TGL integrates the excellence of "Made in Taiwan" to be able to offer its customers only the best products.

Media contact

TRUST GARDEN LEADER INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS CO., LTD
Peter Lu / Jane Tsai
+886-5-2711-202
tgllu68@gmail.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/taiwanese-trust-garden-leaders-in-neutral-and-alkaline-beverages-receive-fda-approval-to-enter-us-market-301637533.html

SOURCE Trust Garden Leader International Business Co., Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • Top Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok Video

    (Bloomberg) -- One of Apple Inc.’s most senior executives is leaving after he turned up in a viral video on TikTok making an off-color joke that he fondles “big-breasted women” for a living.Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoMarjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband Files for Divorce After 27 YearsStocks Plummet to 22-M

  • Retail sector facing ‘full-on inventory crisis,’ analyst says

    Cowen Managing Director John Kernan joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Nike earnings and stock performance, the inventory crisis throughout the retail sector, consumer spending, supply chain woes, and the outlook for Nike.

  • This 'Cheap' Car Brand Just Got Real Expensive

    A brand long associated with being a 'value' choice now commands the biggest markup over its showroom sticker price.

  • Elon Musk Revives a Grudge with a Familiar Foe

    Tesla's billionaire CEO is resentful, never failing to remind his opponents of their past battles.

  • Chevron Sells Global HQs, Downsizes California Office Space Amid Texas Expansion: Report

    Chevron Corp (NYSE: CVX) has sold its current California headquarters and plans to move into a leased space about one-third of the size. The company's main offices have resided in California for more than 140 years. The oil giant closed the sale of its Chevron Park campus in San Ramon, California, its global headquarters for two decades, to Sunset Development Co. Chevron also signed a lease for nearly 400,000 square feet of space in a nearby office building that could house about 2,000 employees

  • Exxon CEO Warns Biden Administration Against Limiting Fuel Exports

    Exxon is arguing against the push to get energy companies to slow overseas shipments and stash more fuel in storage tanks.

  • How the Next Semiconductor Crisis Could Be Different From 2009

    ASML stock is down over 45% on the fear that there might be a decrease in semiconductor equipment spending.

  • XRP price surges after U.S. court rejects SEC objection in Ripple lawsuit

    The price of XRP rose after a U.S. federal judge Thursday overruled the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) objections to orders that asked the securities watchdog to disclose drafts of a 2018 speech made by former agency director William Hinman, in its lawsuit against Ripple Labs Inc. See related article: SEC files brief on Hinman […]

  • The Only Way You Should Withdraw from Retirement During a Market Downturn

    It's always hard to make your retirement savings last as long as you need it to - but it becomes even harder when you're retiring during a market downturn, as Americans retiring right now are experiencing. A market downturn means … Continue reading → The post How to Retire During a Market Downturn: It's All About Withdrawing This Way appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announces hiring freeze and restructuring

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith details a new report that Meta is planning to cut costs, freeze hiring, and restructure its teams.

  • These Are The Best Ages to Retire

    Part of a sound retirement planning strategy involves choosing the best age to retire. The normal retirement age is typically 65 or 66 for most people; this is when you can begin drawing your full Social Security retirement benefit. It … Continue reading → The post What Are the Best Ages to Retire? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Apple exec departs after TikTok remarks, Disney+ gets new president, Google to sunset Stadia

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith breaks down leading business headlines, including leadership changes at Apple and Disney as well as Google winding down its cloud gaming service Stadia.

  • NioCorp CEO Mark Smith to Appear on Fox Business News' "The Claman Countdown" on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022

    NioCorp Developments Ltd. ("NioCorp" or the "Company") (TSX: NB; OTCQX: NIOBF) is pleased to announce that CEO and Executive Chairman Mark A. Smith will be a guest on "The Claman Countdown" show on the Fox Business News channel on Monday, October 3, 2022.

  • EU Approves Sweeping Energy-Market Intervention

    European energy ministers approved the main tenets of the plan to counter Moscow’s efforts to deprive the continent of natural gas and hobble its economy, diplomats said.

  • GM is teaming up with a Palo Alto startup to develop longer-range EV batteries

    A local battery startup now has a big-time auto industry partner. General Motors Co. has signed a research-and-development deal with and has invested in OneD Material Inc., the companies announced Thursday. Palo Alto-based OneD has developed a process of increasing battery capacity by adding silicon to their anodes.

  • Why Arizona's semiconductor sector has been a decades-long growth catalyst

    Since the announcement that Taiwan Semiconductor would build a massive chip factory in Phoenix, the Valley's semiconductor supplier network has seen about 15 new semiconductor-related commercial projects, representing $12.4 billion in investments, according to the Greater Phoenix Economic Council.

  • Apple’s Tech Supply Chain Shows Difficulty of Dumping China

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoStocks Plummet to 22-Month Low as Fed Hawks Circle: Markets WrapMarjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband Files for Divorce After 27 YearsAmerican companies have had a growing list of reasons to downgrade their ties with China in recent years. Former President Donald Tru

  • Exclusive-JPMorgan to hire about 2,000 engineers even as economy softens

    JPMorgan Chase & Co plans to hire about 2,000 engineers worldwide through the end of the year despite a worsening economy, its global chief information officer, Lori Beer, said on Wednesday. The biggest U.S. lender added a net more than 5,000 software developers and data scientists last year and aims to attract a couple thousand more at a time when technology giants have stopped hiring or are cutting jobs. "We're definitely still hiring," Beer said in an interview at the bank’s office in Plano, Texas, at DevUp, an internal JPMorgan conference gathering 500 of the company's top engineers.

  • Porsche Wins Dismissal of $5.3 Billion Case Linked to Volkswagen Saga

    (Bloomberg) -- Porsche Automobil Holding SE won the dismissal of lawsuits from hedge funds seeking about 5.4 billion euros ($5.3 billion) in damages they say they incurred during Porsche’s failed takeover of Volkswagen AG more than a decade ago.Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoMarjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband

  • Remote work could be the reason you don't have a job in 10 years

    The potential to offshore white-collar work is not only real, but could bring a “seismic” shock to knowledge workers, experts say.