U.S. markets open in 1 hour 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,682.25
    +0.50 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,120.00
    +29.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,070.00
    -13.75 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,737.30
    +2.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.56
    -1.55 (-1.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,661.40
    -15.60 (-0.93%)
     

  • Silver

    18.66
    -0.26 (-1.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9724
    -0.0059 (-0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9520
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.89
    -1.68 (-5.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1200
    -0.0131 (-1.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.8140
    +0.6320 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,628.09
    +867.71 (+4.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.94
    +12.40 (+2.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,905.25
    +54.98 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,090.76
    +853.34 (+3.25%)
     

Take-Two is shutting down the developer behind the mobile hit 'Two Dots'

Steve Dent
·Reporter
·1 min read
Take-Two

Rockstar, Zynga and 2K owner Take-Two Interactive is shutting down Playdots, the New York-based studio behind the popular mobile game Two Dots, Bloomberg has reported. Sixty-five employees will lose their jobs, the company confirmed to Bloomberg.

The company confirmed that the puzzle game "will continue at another Zynga studio and there will be no disruption of service." It added that "everyone affected by this decision will have the opportunity to apply for other jobs at Zynga."

Take-Two acquired Playdots in 2020 for $192 million, and specifically called out Two Dots in its Q1 2022 earnings report, saying it was "among the largest contributors to... net revenue." While it might seem odd then to eliminate the studio behind the game, some reorganization was likely inevitable in the wake of its $12.7 billion Zynga acquisition.

Recommended Stories

  • Inflation Was Terrible. Here’s Why the Market Rallied.

    The stock market took it literally on Thursday with a massive rally following an inflation reading that everyone agreed was way too hot. The CPI rose 0.4% in September, up from 0.1% in August, and above estimates for 0.2%. Core consumer prices, which don’t include food and energy, rose 0.6%, above forecasts for 0.4%, and unchanged from August.

  • AT&T's Dividend Blows Away the 4% Bond Yields: Should You Buy?

    A 2-year Treasury note now pays 4.3% (as of Oct. 12), a level that could induce some investors to choose bonds instead of stocks. Due to falling stock prices, AT&T's dividend returns significantly exceed that level. The question for income investors is whether they should take the guaranteed return of the bond or buy AT&T.

  • Pound slides after Kwasi Kwarteng confirms he was sacked as chancellor

    Liz Truss has sacked Kwarteng and is poised to announce plans to raise corporation tax as she abandons key parts of the mini-budget in a bid to reassure markets.

  • Cathie Wood: Tesla 'is a solution' to the economy's problems

    Tesla "is a solution" to the economy's problems, says Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood.

  • Why Stocks Swung 5% in One Day

    (Bloomberg) -- A shock turnaround in equities sent Wall Street searching for something -- anything -- to explain how yet another red-hot inflation number translated into one of the best days of the year. Most Read from BloombergStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeKroger Wants to Merge With Albertsons to Create US Grocery GiantHot Inflation Torches Bea

  • JPMorgan Profit Falls On Investment Loss and Recession Planning

    The nation’s biggest bank’s third-quarter profit dropped 17% as it built up its defenses for a potential recession and took a nearly $1 billion loss on securities it held.

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Down Over 40% This Year

    Everyone is hoping the market might be bottoming and by the recent actions of Bank of America clients, some evidently think the lows must be in sight. Last week, BofA customers splashed out $6.1 billion on US stocks, in what amounted to the third largest inflow since 2008. While the bank has stated it is not as confident the bottom is quite so close, it’s not hard to see why investors feel the time is right to lean into equities. The widespread losses have left scores of beaten-down stocks looki

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Again Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock has tanked more than 40% in the last month, far outpacing the approximately 14% decline in the S&P 500 index. Nio shares continue to slide today, down 2.5% as of 11:25 a.m. ET. Nio doesn't yet do business in the U.S., but the prospect for the Federal Reserve to have to raise rates even more than hoped has global implications.

  • Beneficiaries of Inherited Retirement Accounts Dodge a Tax Bullet

    Proposed regulations related to required minimum distributions from inherited IRAs were confusing. But the IRS has provided much-needed clarity and tax relief.

  • Why stocks scored a historic bounce after another hot inflation report

    Stock-market investors can be forgiven for feeling a little dizzy after a day that saw stocks plunge in reaction to another round of hotter-than-expected inflation data only to surge higher and extend gains into the closing bell. “While I certainly wouldn’t classify this morning’s flush capitulatory, the stock market is dealing with disappointing inflation reports a lot better than a short time ago,” said Mark Arbeter, president of Arbeter Investments LLC, in note. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell just shy of 550 points, or 1.88%, but ended the day up 827.87 points, or 2.8%, at 30,038.72.

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Skyrocketing This Week

    Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were skyrocketing 31.6% this week as of 3:18 p.m. ET on Thursday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. On Monday, Swiss regulators recommended the use of Novavax's Nuvaxovid COVID-19 vaccine as a booster in adults ages 18 and older. Novavax's partner, SK Bioscience, also filed for South Korean approval of Nuvaxovid as a booster.

  • Wells Fargo Stock Higher Despite Q3 Profit Earnings On 'Fake Account' Litigation Hit

    "We are closely monitoring risks related to the continued impact of high inflation and increasing interest rates," said CEO Charlie Scharf.

  • 1 Critical Thing About Moderna That the Market Is Ignoring

    Top coronavirus vaccine maker Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) used to be one of the stock market's stars. Sure, Moderna continues to bring in billions of dollars in vaccine revenue. First, let's take a step back and look at what Moderna's done so far.

  • Wells Fargo Says $2 Billion Charge Hit Earnings

    Wells Fargo Co’s earnings report is out. One head-turner: a $2 billion charge. Here are the highlights: + The bank said the charge was tied to resolving its long-running legal and regulatory issues. The bank didn’t give much in the way of details except to say this: “Our solid business performance in the third quarter was significantly impacted by $(2.0) billion, or $(0.45) per share, in operating losses related to litigation, customer remediation, and regulatory matters primarily related to a v

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise On U.K. News After Stocks Surge From Bear Market Lows; UnitedHealth, JPMorgan Report

    Futures rose after stocks rebounded powerfully Thursday from bear market lows. UnitedHealth, JPMorgan Chase lead big earnings.

  • Kroger to buy Albertsons in $24.6 bln deal

    Kroger Co. has announced a $24.6 billion deal to buy Albertsons Cos. Inc. . Under the terms of the merger agreement, Kroger will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Albertsons' common and preferred stock for an estimated $34.10 per share. Bloomberg News

  • Cathie Wood: 'We're in a recession right now' and it's going to get worse

    Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood doesn't doubt that the U.S is in a recession.

  • Getting In Cheap On Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Might Be Difficult

    Altria Group, Inc.'s ( NYSE:MO ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 47.5x might make it look like a strong sell...

  • Morgan Stanley Earnings Miss Wall Street's Mark

    Morgan Stanley third-quarter earnings are hot off the press. Here’s what we’re looking at. + Profit fell 29% to $2.63 billion, from $3.71 billion a year ago. + That amounted to $1.47 per share, missing the $1.52 that Wall Street expected, according to FactSet. + Revenue was about $13 billion, also missing expectations for $13.3 billion + A dearth of deals sent investment-banking revenue down 55%. Wealth-management revenue was up 3%. + Wild markets sent stock and bond trading revenue up 3%. + Ret

  • Citigroup Reports Earnings Soon. Here’s What Wall Street Is Watching.

    Investors and analysts will be looking for more signs of Citigroup’s turnaround when the bank posts third-quarter results Friday.