U.S. markets close in 3 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,970.71
    +69.35 (+1.78%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,926.60
    +664.70 (+2.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,497.29
    +142.68 (+1.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,797.10
    +23.83 (+1.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.38
    +0.10 (+0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,850.40
    +8.30 (+0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    21.82
    +0.14 (+0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0672
    +0.0110 (+1.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8570
    +0.0700 (+2.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2571
    +0.0075 (+0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.7840
    -0.0660 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,377.69
    +562.43 (+1.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    681.50
    +6.63 (+0.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,513.44
    +123.46 (+1.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,001.52
    +262.49 (+0.98%)
     

Take-Two's $12.7 billion purchase of Zynga is complete

Kris Holt
·Contributing Reporter
·1 min read
Justin Sullivan via Getty Images

One of the biggest takeovers in the history of the gaming industry is complete — Take-Two now owns Zynga. The companies announced the $12.7 billion acquisition in January. The two sides have cut through all the red tape and, after shareholders gave the thumbs up last week, the deal is done.

Zynga has joined the likes of Rockstar Games and 2K under Take-Two's umbrella. As s result of the deal, Take-Two now has a bigger stable of well-known mobile and casual gaming franchises, including Words with Friends and Farmville. Among the games Zynga is working on is Star Wars: Hunters, a free-to-play arena shooter for mobile and Nintendo Switch that's supposed to arrive this year.

“As we bring together our exceptional talent, exciting pipelines of games, and industry-leading technologies and capabilities, we believe that we can take our portfolio to another level of creativity, innovation, and quality," Take-Two chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick said in a statement. "Each of our teams has a strong history of operational execution, and together, we expect that we will enhance our financial profile through greater scale and profitability, paving the way for us to deliver strong shareholder value.”

Take-Two's buyout of Zynga is part of a major wave of consolidation across the gaming industry. In January, Sony announced it was buying Destiny 2 studio Bungie for $3.6 billion. That news came just days after Microsoft said it planned to buy Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion. Both takeovers are pending regulatory approval. Activision Blizzard shareholders voted in favor of the Microsoft deal last month.

Recommended Stories