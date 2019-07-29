Takeaway.com Plans to Buy Rival Just Eat in $6.2 Billion Bid

(Bloomberg) -- Takeaway.com NV made a 5 billion pound ($6.2 billion) bid for rival Just Eat Plc, a deal that would intensify competition with the likes of Uber Technologies Inc. in the food-delivery space.The Dutch company is offering an implied value of 731 pence for each Just Eat share, 15% more than the target company’s stock price on July 26. The new company intends to remain based in Amsterdam, with a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange. Just Eat shares rose as much as 24% to 790.8 pence in London.The food delivery industry in Europe has become a battleground, with rivals competing on prices and copying each other’s business models. A deal would mark the second time Takeaway.com has entered the U.K. The company first launched in the country in 2012, but sold the business four years later to Just Eat, after struggling with growth."A combined entity can achieve over 10 billion pound market cap short term," said Marcus Diebel, analyst at JP Morgan in a research note. "A new leadership will bring what Just Eat lacks, execution on tech and an acceleration in disposals.Takeaway.com has been rapidly expanding following a surging share price. In December it agreed to buy rival Delivery Hero SE’s German operations for about $1 billion, ending an expensive rivalry in a country where both were competing for market share at the cost of profitability.Joining forces with Takeaway.com would mark something of a bailout for Just Eat, which has stuttered in the face of pressure from rivals and an activist shareholder. Once the dominant player in the food delivery market in the U.K., its shares have fallen amid growing competition from Uber Eats and Deliveroo.What Bloomberg Intelligence SaysA private-funding surge that has driven the valuation of online restaurant meal-delivery companies toward $100 billion will help startups more forcefully challenge incumbents, which have seen valuations fade amid intense competition and customer-acquisition costs.Diana Gomes, consumer goods analystThe combined company would be one of the biggest in the sector. Their combined market value was about $11 billion before news of the talks broke on July 27. While both have a similar valuation, Just Eat shares had fallen 25% over the past 12 months while Takeaway.com’s shares had risen 46%.Just Eat shareholders would own approximately 52.2%. in the new combined company, while Takeaway.com shareholders would own approximately 47.8%.Takeaway’s chief executive Jitse Groen -- who has about a $1.4 billion fortune, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index -- has been penciled in as the CEO of the combined company, while Mike Evans, currently the chairman of Just Eat, will assume the same role for the combined group, according to the statement.Investor Cat Rock Capital Management LP has been lobbying for Just Eat to merge with a rival, arguing that consolidation would be the only way to deliver “real value.” Cat Rock holds a 4.9% stake in Takeaway, according to a filing with Dutch market regulator AFM. It’s stake in Just Eat stands at 2.6%, according to Bloomberg Data.Goldman Sachs, Oakley Advisory and UBS advised Just Eat, while Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Lazard advised Takeaway.com.(Updates with shares, analyst quote.)\--With assistance from Wout Vergauwen.To contact the reporters on this story: Giles Turner in London at gturner35@bloomberg.net;Tom Metcalf in London at tmetcalf7@bloomberg.netTo contact the editors responsible for this story: Giles Turner at gturner35@bloomberg.net, Benedikt KammelFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com©2019 Bloomberg L.P.

(Bloomberg) -- Takeaway.com NV made a 5 billion pound ($6.2 billion) bid for rival Just Eat Plc, a deal that would intensify competition with the likes of Uber Technologies Inc. in the food-delivery space.

The Dutch company is offering an implied value of 731 pence for each Just Eat share, 15% more than the target company’s stock price on July 26. The new company intends to remain based in Amsterdam, with a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange. Just Eat shares rose as much as 24% to 790.8 pence in London.

The food delivery industry in Europe has become a battleground, with rivals competing on prices and copying each other’s business models. A deal would mark the second time Takeaway.com has entered the U.K. The company first launched in the country in 2012, but sold the business four years later to Just Eat, after struggling with growth.

"A combined entity can achieve over 10 billion pound market cap short term," said Marcus Diebel, analyst at JP Morgan in a research note. "A new leadership will bring what Just Eat lacks, execution on tech and an acceleration in disposals.

Takeaway.com has been rapidly expanding following a surging share price. In December it agreed to buy rival Delivery Hero SE’s German operations for about $1 billion, ending an expensive rivalry in a country where both were competing for market share at the cost of profitability.

Joining forces with Takeaway.com would mark something of a bailout for Just Eat, which has stuttered in the face of pressure from rivals and an activist shareholder. Once the dominant player in the food delivery market in the U.K., its shares have fallen amid growing competition from Uber Eats and Deliveroo.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says

A private-funding surge that has driven the valuation of online restaurant meal-delivery companies toward $100 billion will help startups more forcefully challenge incumbents, which have seen valuations fade amid intense competition and customer-acquisition costs.Diana Gomes, consumer goods analyst

The combined company would be one of the biggest in the sector. Their combined market value was about $11 billion before news of the talks broke on July 27. While both have a similar valuation, Just Eat shares had fallen 25% over the past 12 months while Takeaway.com’s shares had risen 46%.

Just Eat shareholders would own approximately 52.2%. in the new combined company, while Takeaway.com shareholders would own approximately 47.8%.

Takeaway’s chief executive Jitse Groen -- who has about a $1.4 billion fortune, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index -- has been penciled in as the CEO of the combined company, while Mike Evans, currently the chairman of Just Eat, will assume the same role for the combined group, according to the statement.

Investor Cat Rock Capital Management LP has been lobbying for Just Eat to merge with a rival, arguing that consolidation would be the only way to deliver “real value.” Cat Rock holds a 4.9% stake in Takeaway, according to a filing with Dutch market regulator AFM. It’s stake in Just Eat stands at 2.6%, according to Bloomberg Data.

Goldman Sachs, Oakley Advisory and UBS advised Just Eat, while Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Lazard advised Takeaway.com.

