Takeaway in talks with potential buyers for Grubhub, says CEO Groen

FILE PHOTO: A rider for "Grubhub" food delivery service rides bicycle during a delivery in midtown Manhattan in New York

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Food delivery company Just Eat Takeaway.com is in talks with potential buyers over a possible sale of its U.S. arm Grubhub, Chief Executive Jitse Groen said on Wednesday.

Groen was speaking on a call after the company posted a first quarter trading update, in which the company said it would consider a sale, rather than a partnership of Grubhub, which it bought for $7.3 billion last year.

Groen said there was no guarantee talks would lead to a sale.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Edmund Blair)