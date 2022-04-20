U.S. markets open in 4 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,441.50
    -17.75 (-0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,767.00
    -74.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,112.75
    -104.50 (-0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,027.10
    -1.40 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.61
    +1.05 (+1.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,942.80
    -16.20 (-0.83%)
     

  • Silver

    25.00
    -0.40 (-1.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0832
    +0.0040 (+0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.24
    -0.93 (-4.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3025
    +0.0023 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.5640
    -0.3500 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,417.59
    +605.73 (+1.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    968.00
    +17.44 (+1.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.11
    +14.83 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,217.85
    +232.76 (+0.86%)
     

Takeaway in talks with potential buyers for Grubhub, says CEO Groen

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
FILE PHOTO: A rider for "Grubhub" food delivery service rides bicycle during a delivery in midtown Manhattan in New York
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TKWY.AS

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Food delivery company Just Eat Takeaway.com is in talks with potential buyers over a possible sale of its U.S. arm Grubhub, Chief Executive Jitse Groen said on Wednesday.

Groen was speaking on a call after the company posted a first quarter trading update, in which the company said it would consider a sale, rather than a partnership of Grubhub, which it bought for $7.3 billion last year.

Groen said there was no guarantee talks would lead to a sale.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Recommended Stories

  • Just Eat Takeaway weighs Grubhub sale as pandemic boost fades

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Europe's biggest meal delivery company Just Eat Takeaway.com is looking at selling U.S. arm Grubhub less than a year after buying it, under pressure from investors to revive its shares amid stiff competition and a fading pandemic boost. In an abrupt turnaround, CEO Jitse Groen said Takeaway had hired banks to explore a possible sale of Grubhub - alongside potential partnership options it was already exploring - and that buyers had expressed more than casual interest. "We are in talks with people around this (a sale), but I need to caution that doesn't automatically lead to a transaction," Groen told reporters.

  • Just Eat considers Grubhub sale as order numbers shrink

    The takeaway delivery specialist only bought its US rival in a £5.75 billion deal in 2020.

  • European Stocks Edge Higher as Traders Weigh Flurry of Earnings

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks gained as a flurry of corporate earnings reassured investors that profits can overcome economic hurdles. Most Read from BloombergNetflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in DecadeIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingThe Stoxx Europe 600 climbed 0.4% at 9:24 a.m. in London. Banking and technology sha

  • Exclusive-Vietnam plans 24-hour take-down law for "illegal" social media content -sources

    Vietnam is preparing new rules requiring social media firms to take down content it deems illegal within 24 hours, three people with direct knowledge of the matter said. The planned amendments to current law will cement Vietnam, a $1 billion market for Facebook, as one of the world's most stringent regimes for social media firms and will strengthen the ruling Communist Party's hand as it cracks down on "anti-state" activity. The 24-hour time frame to take down "illegal content and services" will not have a grace period, while active "illegal livestreams" must be blocked within three hours, the people said.

  • YouTube Shuts Channel of Sanctioned HK Chief Executive Nominee

    (Bloomberg) -- Google’s YouTube terminated the campaign channel of Hong Kong’s sole chief executive candidate John Lee because of U.S. sanctions placed on him.Most Read from BloombergNetflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in DecadeIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s Ruling“Google complies with applicable US sanctions laws and enforc

  • Tax Day is here for most Americans — but people in these states have extra time to file

    It’s coming down to the wire on taxes across the country, with Monday, April 18, marking the last day to file your income taxes — for most people, at least. Maine and Massachusetts have a federal and state deadline one day later, while five states have different deadlines for their state income taxes. Start with the basics: in most instances, Monday, April 18 is the last day to file federal income tax return and pay up any taxes owed.

  • Fed's Evans sees year-end rates at 2.25%-2.5%, and then likely higher

    (Reuters) -Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans on Tuesday said the Fed could raise its policy target range to 2.25%-2.5% by year end and then take stock of the state of the economy, but if inflation remains high will likely need to hike rates further. Most Fed policymakers estimate neutral to be somewhere between 2.25% and 2.5%. Evans noted some "positive" developments in the most recent U.S. inflation report, which showed consumer prices rose 8.5% in March, but a slowdown in some goods inflation, including for used cars.

  • Netflix stock sinks after missing on subscribers, revenue

    Netflix stock is down in after hours trading following its big miss on subscribers and revenue for Q1.

  • Ackman's fund likely feeling the Netflix pain as shares plunge

    Three months ago hedge fund manager William Ackman cheered when Netflix's stock price suddenly dropped, buying up 3 million shares as other investors fretted over weak subscriber growth at the streaming company. On Tuesday, the billionaire investor's hedge fund, Pershing Square Capital Management, was likely nursing losses as Netflix shares tumbled 26% in after-hours trading after the company reported losing subscribers for the first time in a decade. Ackman, who routinely moves stock prices by buying into or exiting a company, did not say how much he paid for his Netflix stake, which he unveiled to his investors on Jan. 26.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Wells Fargo Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There’s plenty of talk around about the dreaded ‘R’ word, recession, as the markets are obviously cooling off following the prolonged bull runs of late 2020 and 2021. With inflation running at 40-year highs, and GDP growth slipping in Q1, it’s no wonder that people are talking about a return to the late ‘70s, and Carter-era economic malaise. But have we taken the pessimism too far? Covering the market situation for Wells Fargo, senior equity analyst Chris Harvey believes so. He sums up the forec

  • CalPERS to vote to replace Buffett as Berkshire chairman

    The fund, whose full name is the California Public Employees' Retirement System, disclosed its vote in a regulatory filing ahead of Berkshire's scheduled April 30 annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska. CalPERS said it invests more than $450 billion, including more than $2.3 billion in Berkshire shares. Berkshire did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom

    The stock market has fallen to start the year, and some stocks have fallen more than others. For investors, however, that brings up opportunities – just because a stock has fallen quite a bit doesn't necessarily make it a bad investment. The trick for investors is to tell the difference between stocks that are cheap at their new low prices and stocks that are truly broken. That’s where the Wall Street pros come in. These expert stock pickers have identified two compelling tickers whose current s

  • Which ARK Innovation Stocks Are Most Bounce-Worthy?

    Popular innovation investor Cathie Wood of ARK Invest has seen her funds sink at a rapid pace over the past few quarters. Her flagship ARK Innovation Fund (ARKK) has already lost over two-thirds of its value from peak to trough, thanks to a more hawkish Federal Reserve. As the Fed proceeds with its rate-hike schedule and the possibility of a double-point hike in May, rates on the 10-year note yield could easily continue to surge, adding even more selling pressure to ARKK and the high-multiple gr

  • Alibaba: Near-Term Headwinds Won’t Derail Long-Term Growth, Says Analyst

    For a company with a market cap around the quarter of a trillion mark, Alibaba (BABA) stock’s one-year performance resembles that of a small-cap. Over the past 12 months, the shares have lost 60% of their value as a confluence of bearish developments have kept pushing the share price lower. According to Deutsche Bank analyst Leo Chiang, given the latest domestic Omicron outbreak and international geopolitical uncertainties, investors should expect “more near-term pressures for BABA across its va

  • Strong Insider Buying Puts These 2 Stocks in Focus

    Making sense of the markets these days is no easy trick. Inflation is stubbornly high, and rising. The Federal Reserve has embarked on a policy of rate hikes and monetary tightening in response, but there are serious worries that their new path is a matter of too little, too late. The war in Ukraine and further Chinese COVID-lockdowns have promised further shortages of vital commodities and products, just as supply chains were beginning to untangle themselves. It’s no wonder that the big market

  • Why Johnson & Johnson Stock Rose Today

    Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) rallied 3% on Tuesday, following the release of the healthcare behemoth's first-quarter financial results. J&J's revenue grew by 5% to $23.4 billion. The gains were driven by a 6.3% rise in the company's pharmaceutical sales and a 5.9% increase in medical device sales.

  • Pfizer Is Under Pressure Today, Here Is Why

    The stock is trying to settle below the $51 level.

  • Putin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to Tycoons

    (Bloomberg) -- Sanctioned or unsanctioned, Russian billionaires face fresh hurdles after President Vladimir Putin dropped the curtain on the era of foreign stock listings.Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsNetflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in DecadePutin signed off on legal amendments on April 16

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 4/19: Plug Power, Bank of America, Twitter

    The stock market should've been down Tuesday, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers, but instead, we had a great run. If you look across the globe right now, you'll see that America has a number of advantages that short-sighted investors cannot see. America has the best vaccines in the world and our time with Covid is quickly fading.

  • 10 Cheap Lithium Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cheap lithium stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more lithium stocks available at bargain prices, go directly to 5 Cheap Lithium Stocks to Buy Now. Lithium is one of the hottest sectors of the market as demand far outstrips supply. As electric vehicle […]