Takeda to Plan Biggest Japan Company Bond Offering Ever

(Bloomberg) -- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. is planning what would be the biggest single-tranche Japanese corporate yen bond sale following its $62 billion purchase of Shire Plc, according to people with knowledge of the discussions.

The drug maker is planning to sell as much as 500 billion yen ($4.6 billion) of hybrid notes in the fiscal year starting April 1, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the details are private. That would be the largest-ever public issuance of Japanese corporate bonds in the local market excluding private placements, according to Bloomberg-compiled data.

Takeda’s takeover of Shire vaulted it into the ranks of the world’s 10 biggest drugmakers, but also doubled the Japanese firm’s borrowing level. Takeda’s management has stressed the importance of maintaining its credit ratings at investment grade, and hybrid debt can help achieve that as ratings firms may view the bonds as having an equity component depending on their structure.

A spokeswoman for Takeda declined to comment.

Takeda is looking to extend its debt maturities and is examining the sale of bonds that aren’t callable for the first six years, the people said. Takeda faces maturities as early as 2020 on euro-denominated debt sold last November to refinance part of the Shire acquisition.

S&P Global Ratings cut Takeda’s credit rating by one level to BBB+ earlier this month, following a similar move by Moody’s Investors Service.

--With assistance from Lisa Du and Finbarr Flynn.

To contact the reporter on this story: Issei Hazama in Tokyo at ihazama@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Andrew Monahan at amonahan@bloomberg.net, Ken McCallum

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.