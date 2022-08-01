U.S. markets close in 4 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,132.02
    +1.73 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,856.95
    +11.82 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,449.18
    +58.50 (+0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,883.91
    -1.32 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.07
    -4.55 (-4.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.20
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    20.24
    +0.04 (+0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0274
    +0.0047 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6020
    -0.0400 (-1.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2270
    +0.0089 (+0.73%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.8550
    -1.3350 (-1.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,397.41
    -298.15 (-1.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    538.61
    -1.79 (-0.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,426.09
    +2.66 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,993.35
    +191.71 (+0.69%)
     

Takeda UK and Ireland Announces New General Manager

·2 min read

LONDON, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Takeda UK and Ireland is pleased to announce Seyda Atadan Memis as its new General Manager.

Seyda Atadan Memis (PRNewsfoto/Takeda UK and Ireland)
Seyda Atadan Memis (PRNewsfoto/Takeda UK and Ireland)

Seyda has most recently been the General Manager of Takeda in Turkey for the last four years and carries with her a huge track record of success.

Seyda will take up her role as of Monday 1 August. Whilst the General Manager of Takeda Turkey, Seyda launched 6 innovative medicines and led Takeda to become one of the top 10 companies within the market. She also led the integration of Takeda and Shire and has more than 20 years of experience in the industry across multiple commercial roles. Seyda is a chemical engineer by training and also holds an MBA.

Seyda Atadan Memis, General Manager, Takeda UK and Ireland said:

"I'm hugely excited to be joining the UK and Ireland team and to have the opportunity to collaborate and partner with others to support the NHS and enhance patient care. The UK and Ireland are significant markets for Takeda, and I look forward to contributing to a world-leading life sciences industry".

Seyda replaces Jon Neal who is moving roles within Takeda to become the Head of Portfolio and Pipeline across Europe and Canada.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is headquartered in Japan and is a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader committed to translating science into highly-innovative medicines. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Gastroenterology (GI), Neuroscience and Rare Diseases. We also make targeted R&D investments in Plasma-Derived Therapies and Vaccines. We are focusing on developing highly innovative medicines that contribute to making a difference in people's lives by advancing the frontier of new treatment options and leveraging our enhanced collaborative R&D engine and capabilities to create a robust pipeline. Our employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients and to working with our partners in health care in approximately 80 countries and regions.

Additional information about Takeda UK Ltd. and Takeda Ireland Ltd. is available through their respective corporate websites, www.takeda.com/en-gb and https://www.takeda.com/en-ie/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1870102/Takeda_UK_Ireland.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1830807/Takeda_Logo.jpg

 

(PRNewsfoto/Takeda UK Ltd.)
(PRNewsfoto/Takeda UK Ltd.)

Recommended Stories

  • Health care bill ‘most aggressive action’ on drug pricing: Analyst

    Raymond James Healthcare Policy Analyst&nbsp;Chris Meekins joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the expectations for the Manchin-Schumer deal, expanding regulation on drug prices, out-of-pocket Medicare expenses, and the outlook for pharmaceutical company earnings.

  • HSBC posts second-quarter surprise as profit jumps unexpectedly by 61 per cent on deferred tax gain, helping bank to beat estimates

    HSBC, the biggest of Hong Kong's three currency-issuing banks, reported an unexpected increase in its second-quarter profit, as it overcame a weaker performance in its biggest market and benefited from a US$1.8 billion deferred tax gain. Net profit jumped by 61 per cent to US$5.49 billion in the three months ended June 30, beating the US$3.98 billion expected by analysts. Revenue advanced by 1.6 per cent to US$12.8 billion, while net interest income rose 13.6 per cent to US$7.5 billion during th

  • Core Labs (CLB) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, Sales Narrowly Beat

    Core Laboratories' (CLB) second-quarter earnings meet the consensus mark, while revenues marginally outperform the same.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch: Will Cloud Companies Outperform?

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Foresight Launches Management Vlog Series to Share Company Updates

    Vlogs will provide a deeper look at recently published press releases

  • Celsius Holdings Jumps After PepsiCo Announces Investment

    Shares of Celsius Holdings jumped 16% in Monday morning trading after PepsiCo said it would spend $550 million on a stake in the energy drink maker. PepsiCo's stock was recently up 1.2%. You can read more of the Journal's coverage of [Celsius and the transaction here](https://www.wsj.com/articles/celsius-energy-drink-gets-550-million-investment-from-pepsico-11659363158).

  • Yen Heads for Longest Rally in Six Months on Growth Fears Pivot

    (Bloomberg) -- The yen’s summer revival entered a fourth day, putting it on track for the longest rally since February, as one of the biggest macro trades of the year continues to unwind. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpAre We Ready to Start Saying the R-Word?Elon Musk’s Antics Turn Owners and Would-Be Buyers Against TeslaFrom Profits to Pay, JPMorgan’s Gold Secrets Spill Out in CourtThe Japanese currency climbed as much as 1% to just below 132

  • World’s Largest Metaverse Builder Community SandStorm Launches Build Proposals for Brands

    Leading metaverse builder community SandStorm has released its highly anticipated “proposal and bid” platform. This metaverse construction market pairs brands with builders from top virtual worlds ...

  • The Euro Feels the Pressure as Economy Tips Toward Recession

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpElon Musk’s Antics Turn Owners and Would-Be Buyers Against TeslaThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekAre We Ready to Start Saying the R-Word?The euro, already beaten down this year to the lowest in two decades, remains an unloved currency stuck under relentless pressure as its economy stumbles toward a recession.It’s hanging on just above parity with the dollar, after a br

  • Fujitsu shares tumble after its Q1 operating profit slips 24%

    Fujitsu Ltd.'s shares fell sharply Monday morning after the company reported its operating profit for the fiscal first quarter slipped around 24%.

  • Exxon and Chevron Have 2 Groups to Please. It Won’t Be Easy.

    The companies posted record earnings, helped by soaring energy prices. While Wall Street is happy, critics in Washington say they shouldn't be spending so much money on shareholders.

  • Global Payments to buy EVO Payments for $4 billion

    Global Payments Inc. announced Monday that its plans to acquire EVO Payments Inc. for $34 a share in an all-cash deal that values EVO at $4.0 billion. Global Payments expects that the merger with EVO, which offers payment-technology and acquiring services, will expand its international footprint into new markets while giving it additional scale in existing markets. "The acquisition of EVO is highly complementary to our technology-enabled strategy and provides meaningful opportunities to increase

  • Merger Sends Shares of Payments Companies Up Premarket

    Global Payments said it will buy EVO Payments in a deal that the payments-technology companies said gives EVO an enterprise value of $4 billion. Investors cheered the merger, sending shares of EVO Payments surging 20% higher premarket. Shares of Global Payments added 3% premarket. Global Payments would pay $34 a share for EVO in an all-cash deal.

  • Troubled Crypto Lender Vauld Granted 3-Month Moratorium by Singapore High Court: Report

    Asian crypto lender Vauld has been granted a three-month moratorium by the Singapore High Court to continue to explore its options.

  • Income Obsession Sweeps Across Asset Classes as Stocks Swerve

    (Bloomberg) -- Behind the scenes of the latest rebound in stocks is a growing penchant for steady income streams as risk appetite runs hot and cold this year.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpElon Musk’s Antics Turn Owners and Would-Be Buyers Against TeslaThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekAre We Ready to Start Saying the R-Word?In the $6.6 trillion exchange-traded fund arena, three dividend-focused ETFs rank among the

  • Apple Is Selling Bonds to Buy Stock

    Apple is gearing up for a four-part bond sale to fund stock buybacks. Apple (ticker: AAPL ) is planning to use the proceeds from the sale for general corporate purposes, including buying back shares and paying dividends, the company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Apple didn’t disclose how much money it is raising or what interest rates it will pay.

  • Chinese developer Evergrande's unit ordered to pay out $1.1 billion

    Struggling developer China Evergrande Group said on Sunday that one of its subsidiaries, Evergrande Group (Nanchang) Co, Ltd, had been ordered to pay a guarantor 7.3 billion yuan ($1.08 billion) for failing to honour its debt obligations. In July 2021, the guarantor, who was not named in the statement, provided a guarantee for the borrowings of certain entities controlled by Evergrande, the company said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange. Nanchang provided counter-guarantees in the form of a pledge of a total of 1.3 billion shares that it held in Shengjing Bank Co., Ltd.

  • Dow Jones Falls As Boeing Surges; Chinese EV Stocks Rise On Deliveries

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 150 points Monday, as Boeing surged on 787 Dreamliner news. Chinese EV stocks rose on July deliveries.

  • Perkin Elmer to raise $2.45 billion in cash by selling Applied, Food and Enterprise Services businesses

    Shares of PerkinElmer Inc. rose 1.4% in premarket trading Monday, after the disease diagnosis company announced an agreement to sell its Applied, Food and Enterprise Services businesses for $2.45 billion in cash to private-equity firm New Mountain Capital. As part of the deal, PerkinElmer will receive $2.30 billion at closing, which is expected to occur in the first quarter of 2023, and $150 million will be payable contingent on exit valuation. "Following the close of the transaction, we will be

  • Treasuries Rally as Traders Digest Fedspeak, Data: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US Treasuries rallied and stocks wavered as investors digested fresh comments from Federal Reserve officials and data showing slower growth in the manufacturing sector.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpAre We Ready to Start Saying the R-Word?Elon Musk’s Antics Turn Owners and Would-Be Buyers Against TeslaFrom Profits to Pay, JPMorgan’s Gold Secrets Spill Out in CourtThe S&P 500 rose after struggling for direction. The tech-heavy Na