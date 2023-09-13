What It Takes To Fund One Social Security Check in Every State
If you're traditionally employed, you've probably noticed that every two weeks a nice little chunk of change gets deducted from your paycheck for Social Security.
It can be hard to watch that money disappear now, but it may be heartening to know you'll be getting it back when you reach retirement age one day.
But how many paycheck deductions does it actually take to fund a single Social Security check? The answer is a lot higher than you think, and it varies widely by state.
Click through to get a better idea of just how much -- or how little -- Social Security is really worth.
How Many Paychecks It Takes
To determine how many paycheck deductions it takes to fund one Social Security check in each state, GOBankingRates pulled the median income by state, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and divided that number by 26 to calculate one biweekly paycheck amount.
Then, GOBankingRates determined the Social Security employee deduction per paycheck based on the current Social Security tax rate; however, GOBankingRates calculated these figures using only employee deductions to show just how much of your money it takes to qualify for Social Security.
Afterward, we divided the average monthly Social Security benefit of $1,787.31 for a retired person by the average deduction for each state to calculate just how many paycheck deductions it takes to fund one Social Security payout depending on where you live.
On average, it takes 10.86 employee paycheck deductions to fund a single Social Security monthly benefit. It takes 15.26 paycheck deductions in Mississippi but only 8.52 in Hawaii.
Alabama
Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,113.19
Social Security Deduction: $131.02
Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 13.64
Alaska
Median Biweekly Paycheck: $3,087.96
Social Security Deduction: $191.45
Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 9.34
Arizona
Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,535.12
Social Security Deduction: $157.18
Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 11.37
Arkansas
Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,004.73
Social Security Deduction: $124.29
Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 14.38
California
Median Biweekly Paycheck: $3,234.50
Social Security Deduction: $200.54
Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 8.91
Colorado
Median Biweekly Paycheck: $3,084.00
Social Security Deduction: $191.21
Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 9.35
Connecticut
Median Biweekly Paycheck: $3,214.31
Social Security Deduction: $199.29
Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 8.97
Delaware
Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,797.08
Social Security Deduction: $173.42
Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 10.31
Florida
Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,376.04
Social Security Deduction: $147.31
Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 12.13
Georgia
Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,501.15
Social Security Deduction: $155.07
Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 11.53
Hawaii
Median Biweekly Paycheck: $3,384.81
Social Security Deduction: $209.86
Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 8.52
Idaho
Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,437.58
Social Security Deduction: $151.13
Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 11.83
Illinois
Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,790.88
Social Security Deduction: $173.03
Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 10.33
Indiana
Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,382.46
Social Security Deduction: $147.71
Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 12.10
Iowa
Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,516.50
Social Security Deduction: $156.02
Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 11.46
Kansas
Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,481.58
Social Security Deduction: $153.86
Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 11.62
Kentucky
Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,132.85
Social Security Deduction: $132.24
Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 13.52
Louisiana
Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,060.42
Social Security Deduction: $127.75
Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 13.99
Maine
Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,430.08
Social Security Deduction: $150.66
Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 11.86
Maryland
Median Biweekly Paycheck: $3,516.58
Social Security Deduction: $218.03
Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 8.20
Massachusetts
Median Biweekly Paycheck: $3,424.08
Social Security Deduction: $212.29
Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 8.42
Michigan
Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,430.85
Social Security Deduction: $150.71
Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 11.86
Minnesota
Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,988.69
Social Security Deduction: $185.30
Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 9.65
Mississippi
Median Biweekly Paycheck: $1,888.88
Social Security Deduction: $117.11
Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 15.26
Missouri
Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,347.81
Social Security Deduction: $145.56
Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 12.28
Montana
Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,329.23
Social Security Deduction: $144.41
Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 12.38
Nebraska
Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,563.23
Social Security Deduction: $158.92
Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 11.25
Nevada
Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,526.38
Social Security Deduction: $156.64
Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 11.41
New Hampshire
Median Biweekly Paycheck: $3,209.58
Social Security Deduction: $198.99
Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 8.98
New Jersey
Median Biweekly Paycheck: $3,450.12
Social Security Deduction: $213.91
Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 8.36
New Mexico
Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,077.69
Social Security Deduction: $128.82
Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 13.87
New York
Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,890.65
Social Security Deduction: $179.22
Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 9.97
North Carolina
Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,327.54
Social Security Deduction: $144.31
Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 12.39
North Dakota
Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,620.42
Social Security Deduction: $162.47
Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 11.00
Ohio
Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,382.23
Social Security Deduction: $147.70
Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 12.10
Oklahoma
Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,190.62
Social Security Deduction: $135.82
Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 13.16
Oregon
Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,695.54
Social Security Deduction: $167.12
Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 10.69
Pennsylvania
Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,599.50
Social Security Deduction: $161.17
Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 11.09
Rhode Island
Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,864.96
Social Security Deduction: $177.63
Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 10.06
South Carolina
Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,239.77
Social Security Deduction: $138.87
Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 12.87
South Dakota
Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,458.46
Social Security Deduction: $152.42
Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 11.73
Tennesee
Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,250.62
Social Security Deduction: $139.54
Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 12.81
Texas
Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,589.27
Social Security Deduction: $160.53
Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 11.13
Utah
Median Biweekly Paycheck: $3,043.58
Social Security Deduction: $188.70
Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 9.47
Vermont
Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,602.85
Social Security Deduction: $161.38
Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 11.08
Virginia
Median Biweekly Paycheck: $3,100.58
Social Security Deduction: $192.24
Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 9.30
Washington
Median Biweekly Paycheck: $3,169.23
Social Security Deduction: $196.49
Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 9.10
West Virginia
Median Biweekly Paycheck: $1,957.08
Social Security Deduction: $121.34
Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 14.73
Wisconsin
Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,580.00
Social Security Deduction: $159.96
Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 11.17
Wyoming
Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,615.46
Social Security Deduction: $162.16
Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 11.02
Please note: All research was conducted on and is accurate as of June 19, 2023.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: What It Takes To Fund One Social Security Check in Every State