What It Takes To Fund One Social Security Check in Every State

Jordan Rosenfeld
·9 min read
JJ Gouin / Getty Images/iStockphoto
JJ Gouin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you're traditionally employed, you've probably noticed that every two weeks a nice little chunk of change gets deducted from your paycheck for Social Security.

It can be hard to watch that money disappear now, but it may be heartening to know you'll be getting it back when you reach retirement age one day.

But how many paycheck deductions does it actually take to fund a single Social Security check? The answer is a lot higher than you think, and it varies widely by state.

Click through to get a better idea of just how much -- or how little -- Social Security is really worth.

AndreyPopov / iStock.com
AndreyPopov / iStock.com

How Many Paychecks It Takes

To determine how many paycheck deductions it takes to fund one Social Security check in each state, GOBankingRates pulled the median income by state, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and divided that number by 26 to calculate one biweekly paycheck amount.

Then, GOBankingRates determined the Social Security employee deduction per paycheck based on the current Social Security tax rate; however, GOBankingRates calculated these figures using only employee deductions to show just how much of your money it takes to qualify for Social Security.

Afterward, we divided the average monthly Social Security benefit of $1,787.31 for a retired person by the average deduction for each state to calculate just how many paycheck deductions it takes to fund one Social Security payout depending on where you live.

On average, it takes 10.86 employee paycheck deductions to fund a single Social Security monthly benefit. It takes 15.26 paycheck deductions in Mississippi but only 8.52 in Hawaii.

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com
SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com

Alabama

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,113.19

  • Social Security Deduction: $131.02

  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 13.64

Chilkoot / iStock.com
Chilkoot / iStock.com

Alaska

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $3,087.96

  • Social Security Deduction: $191.45

  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 9.34

Davel5957 / iStock.com
Davel5957 / iStock.com

Arizona

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,535.12

  • Social Security Deduction: $157.18

  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 11.37

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Arkansas

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,004.73

  • Social Security Deduction: $124.29

  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 14.38

choness / iStock.com
choness / iStock.com

California

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $3,234.50

  • Social Security Deduction: $200.54

  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 8.91

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Colorado

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $3,084.00

  • Social Security Deduction: $191.21

  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 9.35

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Connecticut

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $3,214.31

  • Social Security Deduction: $199.29

  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 8.97

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Delaware

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,797.08

  • Social Security Deduction: $173.42

  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 10.31

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com
SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com

Florida

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,376.04

  • Social Security Deduction: $147.31

  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 12.13

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com
SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com

Georgia

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,501.15

  • Social Security Deduction: $155.07

  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 11.53

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Hawaii

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $3,384.81

  • Social Security Deduction: $209.86

  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 8.52

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Idaho

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,437.58

  • Social Security Deduction: $151.13

  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 11.83

roman_slavik / Getty Images
roman_slavik / Getty Images

Illinois

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,790.88

  • Social Security Deduction: $173.03

  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 10.33

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Indiana

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,382.46

  • Social Security Deduction: $147.71

  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 12.10

traveler1116 / iStock.com
traveler1116 / iStock.com

Iowa

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,516.50

  • Social Security Deduction: $156.02

  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 11.46

TriggerPhoto / iStock.com
TriggerPhoto / iStock.com

Kansas

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,481.58

  • Social Security Deduction: $153.86

  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 11.62

Davel5957 / iStock.com
Davel5957 / iStock.com

Kentucky

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,132.85

  • Social Security Deduction: $132.24

  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 13.52

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com
SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com

Louisiana

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,060.42

  • Social Security Deduction: $127.75

  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 13.99

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Maine

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,430.08

  • Social Security Deduction: $150.66

  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 11.86

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Maryland

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $3,516.58

  • Social Security Deduction: $218.03

  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 8.20

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Massachusetts

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $3,424.08

  • Social Security Deduction: $212.29

  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 8.42

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Michigan

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,430.85

  • Social Security Deduction: $150.71

  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 11.86

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Minnesota

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,988.69

  • Social Security Deduction: $185.30

  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 9.65

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Mississippi

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $1,888.88

  • Social Security Deduction: $117.11

  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 15.26

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Missouri

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,347.81

  • Social Security Deduction: $145.56

  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 12.28

Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com
Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com

Montana

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,329.23

  • Social Security Deduction: $144.41

  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 12.38

Davel5957 / iStock.com
Davel5957 / iStock.com

Nebraska

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,563.23

  • Social Security Deduction: $158.92

  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 11.25

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Nevada

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,526.38

  • Social Security Deduction: $156.64

  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 11.41

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

New Hampshire

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $3,209.58

  • Social Security Deduction: $198.99

  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 8.98

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

New Jersey

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $3,450.12

  • Social Security Deduction: $213.91

  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 8.36

ferrantraite / Getty Images
ferrantraite / Getty Images

New Mexico

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,077.69

  • Social Security Deduction: $128.82

  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 13.87 

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

New York

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,890.65

  • Social Security Deduction: $179.22

  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 9.97 

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

North Carolina

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,327.54

  • Social Security Deduction: $144.31

  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 12.39 

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

North Dakota

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,620.42

  • Social Security Deduction: $162.47

  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 11.00 

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Ohio

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: ​​$2,382.23

  • Social Security Deduction: $147.70

  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 12.10  

Davel5957 / Getty Images
Davel5957 / Getty Images

Oklahoma

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,190.62

  • Social Security Deduction: $135.82

  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 13.16 

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Oregon

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,695.54

  • Social Security Deduction: $167.12

  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 10.69 

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com
SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com

Pennsylvania

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,599.50

  • Social Security Deduction: $161.17

  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 11.09

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com
SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com

Rhode Island

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,864.96

  • Social Security Deduction: $177.63

  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 10.06 

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

South Carolina

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,239.77

  • Social Security Deduction: $138.87

  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 12.87 

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

South Dakota

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,458.46

  • Social Security Deduction: $152.42

  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 11.73 

benedek / iStock.com
benedek / iStock.com

Tennesee

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,250.62

  • Social Security Deduction: $139.54

  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 12.81

Pgiam / iStock.com
Pgiam / iStock.com

Texas

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,589.27

  • Social Security Deduction: $160.53

  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 11.13 

johnnya123 / iStock.com
johnnya123 / iStock.com

Utah

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $3,043.58

  • Social Security Deduction: $188.70

  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 9.47 

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com
SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com

Vermont

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,602.85

  • Social Security Deduction: $161.38

  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 11.08 

Sean Pavone / iStock.com
Sean Pavone / iStock.com

Virginia

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $3,100.58

  • Social Security Deduction: $192.24

  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 9.30 

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Washington

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $3,169.23

  • Social Security Deduction: $196.49

  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 9.10 

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

West Virginia

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $1,957.08

  • Social Security Deduction: $121.34

  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 14.73 

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Wisconsin

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,580.00

  • Social Security Deduction: $159.96

  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 11.17

benkrut / iStock.com
benkrut / iStock.com

Wyoming

  • Median Biweekly Paycheck: $2,615.46

  • Social Security Deduction: $162.16

  • Paychecks to Fund One Month of Social Security: 11.02

Please note: All research was conducted on and is accurate as of June 19, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: What It Takes To Fund One Social Security Check in Every State