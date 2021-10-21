Find out what it takes to make smart early bets in the space industry at TC Sessions: Space 2021

The space industry is bustling with commercial and private industry activity, and new startups are entering the fray all the time. But which are the ones to back, and how can you tell? There's no definite answer, but at TC Sessions: Space 2021 this December, we'll have some of the best early stage investors in the business on our virtual stage to share their tips.

Techstars' Jonathan Fentzke and Space Capital's Chad Anderson will both be joining us at the event, which takes place December 14 and 15 this year. Fentzke is the managing director of Techstars' Space Accelerator, which partners with JPL, NASA, the U.S. Space Force, Lockheed Martin and more to curate and level-up a group of 10 space-focused deep tech startups for each cohort. Anderson is the Managing Partner at Space Capital, a seed-stage VC firm and fund, and prior to that he ran Space Angels, a collective of investors focused on funding the industry at the earliest stages.

There's always tremendous risk involved in venture capital, and more so in the early offing. But potential reward is greater then, too, and that's why we're excited to be able to chat with Fentzke and Anderson about what's involved in placing those early bets, and helping entrepreneurs just getting started make the most of the current moment in the commercial space industry.

TC Sessions: Space 2021 takes place December 14-15.

