Takeshi Seto, MD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

·2 min read

OTTAWA, Kan., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Takeshi Seto, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Physician for his work in the Medical field and in acknowledgment of his work at AdventHealth Hospital.

Takeshi Seto
Takeshi Seto

Dr. Takeshi Seto, MD, is a respected Pulmonologist who has dedicated over 34 years to the Medical field. He has special expertise in asthma, sleep apnea, allergies, sleep disorders, hay fever (allergic rhinitis), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).

In his current work, Dr. Seto provides Critical Care Pulmonology services to inpatients at AdventHealth locations at 1428 South Main St. Ste. 4 in Ottawa, KS, and at 1301 S. Main St. in Ottawa, KS. He works with his patients to diagnose and treat issues with the lungs, bronchial tubes, and respiratory system.

Dr. Seto earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Pre-Medical Sciences and Mathematics from Creighton University. He then graduated from the Creighton University School of Medicine with his Medical degree in 1987. Dr. Seto next completed a residency in Internal Medicine (1990), followed by a Fellowships in Pulmonology (1992) and Critical Care (1993), each at the University of Missouri, Truman Medical Center West. He is board-certified in Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Critical Care. Dr. Seto is board-certified in Pulmonary Disease, Critical Care Medicine, Sleep Medicine, and Internal Medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM).

The doctor is an active member of the American College of Chest Physicians and the Kansas Medical Society.

Dr. Seto would like to dedicate this honorable recognition to his mentors, James Bradley, MD, and Vincent Lem, MD.

For more information, visit https://www.adventhealth.com/

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/takeshi-seto-md-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301485394.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

