Taking action together – apply now

United Nations Alliance of Civilizations
·2 min read

  • The United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) and the BMW Group established the Intercultural Innovation Award, which has promoted intercultural dialogue for ten years

  • To mark its tenth anniversary, organisations around the world are invited to submit innovative projects for consideration for the award (deadline: 27 May 2021)

  • The ten award-winners will receive a total of USD 200,000 in financial assistance

  • The focus is on projects dedicated to promoting diversity, integration, and social inclusion

MUNICH and NEW YORK, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the past ten years, the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) and the BMW Group have invited organisations around the world to apply for the Intercultural Innovation Award. The two partners have used this award to support innovative projects promoting intercultural understanding.

“As we celebrate ten years of this ever-growing partnership between UNAOC and the BMW Group and now with the support of Accenture, we shall continue to collaborate to amplify the work of cutting-edge social innovators and promote diversity and inclusive societies,” said Mr. Miguel Ángel Moratinos, High Representative for UNAOC.

“In our anniversary year, we are not only celebrating a very successful partnership, but also using the Intercultural Innovation Award once again to appeal to people’s feeling of community,” said Ilka Horstmeier, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Human Resources and new patron of the Intercultural Innovation Award. This takes on a whole new meaning in the face of Covid-19. As Horstmeier said, “We can only manage the added challenges of the pandemic by taking action together.”

Wanted: projects for an inclusive and diverse society

This year, the focus will primarily be on projects promoting gender equality, countering violent extremism, hatred, and prejudices and advocating for art, culture, and sports as vehicles for social cohesion and diversity.

To leverage the social impact of the selected projects, all ten finalists will receive the same financial assistance. For this reason, with the support of Accenture, the partners have increased the financial award to USD 200,000. In addition, the finalists will receive individual and professional consulting and participate in various training sessions and workshops.

Interested organisations shall submit their application by 5:00 p.m. (EDT) on Thursday, 27 May 2021, at www.interculturalinnovation.org.

Contact:

Milena Pighi, BMW Group Corporate and Governmental Affairs, Spokesperson CSR
Contact +49-89-382-66563; Milena.PA.Pighi@bmw.de
https://www.bmwgroup.com

Alessandro Girola, Programming Coordinator, UNAOC
Contact: +1 (929) 274-6217; alessandrog@unops.org
https://www.unaoc.org


  • Italy judge sends Bayer, Novartis to trial in drugs fraud probe: sources

    A Milan judge on Tuesday indicted the Italian units of Novartis and Bayer on charges of operating a scheme to cheat the regional public health service in Lombardy, legal and judicial sources said. The charges revolve around allegations that the companies sold drugs to hospitals at inflated prices as part of a scheme whereby the hospitals then fraudulently obtained funds from the regional government. The judge also accepted a settlement request by five hospitals belonging to the San Donato Group, one of Europe's largest private hospital groups, over their alleged involvement in the scheme, the sources said.

  • Boris Johnson's alleged 'bodies piled high' comment boosts Nicola Sturgeon, say Scottish Tories

    Douglas Ross has admitted the furore over Boris Johnson's alleged "bodies pile high" comment had delivered a Holyrood election boost to the SNP as the campaign enters its final sprint. The Scottish Tory leader said "anything that takes the focus away from Nicola Sturgeon's 14 years of failure" only benefitted the Nationalists as they seek a majority on May 6. Mr Johnson allegedly said back in October that he would rather "let the bodies pile high in their thousands" than impose another lockdown. Mr Ross said such comments would be "indefensible" and "utterly unacceptable" if made by anyone in elected office and he could not support anyone who made them. But he emphasised that Mr Johnson and 10 Downing Street have denied he made the remark and made clear his distaste for Dominic Cummings, who has made a series of allegations about the Prime Minister's conduct. Mr Ross resigned as a Scotland Office Minister in protest at Mr Cummings' trip to Barnard Castle in County Durham during lockdown last year.

  • Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin protests SpaceX moon lander contract

    Blue Origin's protest claims NASA's evaluation of moon lander proposals was "flawed."

  • Burkina Faso ambush: Spanish and Irish nationals seized

    Two Spaniards, an Irish national and a soldier are missing after an anti-poaching patrol attack.

  • Joe Biden’s Radical Gambit

    There’s believing your own press releases. And then there’s believing your own delusions of grandeur. Joe Biden should look in the mirror every day and see a president elected on the basis of the unpopularity of his predecessor at a time when the country was slammed by a once-in-100-years pandemic. Instead, by every account, he sees a transformative leader with a mandate to change America as rapidly and irreversibly as possible. As the news site Axios noted, Biden wants his next 100 days to be “more audacious” than his first 100, as he seeks “to re-engineer the very fundamentals of America — inequality, voting rights and government’s role in directing economic growth.” Oh, is that all? Biden’s drive to make himself the next FDR and erect a massive progressive edifice on the slightest of political foundations is monumentally arrogant and almost certainly bound to fail. Biden is contemplating the sort of bait-and-switch that rarely goes over well. Yes, the policy plans he ran on last year were further to the left of Barack Obama’s and of Biden’s own lengthy record as a U.S. senator. But Biden described himself as a moderate who wanted to work with Republicans and restore a sense of normality to Washington. He said, as he put it when urging Republicans not to fill the Ruth Bader Ginsberg seat on the Supreme Court, that “we need to de-escalate, not escalate.” No one listening to that or a thousand other things Biden said during the campaign would have had him pegged as the guy who’d immediately set about making wrenching changes in the American way of life. For a would-be FDR, Biden doesn’t seem to understand that a fundamental source of the New Dealer’s power was enormous congressional majorities. FDR came into office in 1932 with almost a 200-seat majority in the House, 313–117, after Republicans lost more than 100 seats. Biden came into office in 2020 with a bare nine-seat majority in the House after Democrats surprisingly lost ground all over the country. It’s the narrowest Democratic House majority since the last two years of the Rutherford B. Hayes administration. In the Senate, FDR had 58 Democrats, because Republicans lost twelve seats in 1932 in one of the worst senatorial drubbings in history. Biden has a 50–50 tie after Democrats eked out two special-election victories in Georgia earlier this year, with Vice President Kamala Harris on standby to break ties. The fate of Biden’s legislative agenda hangs by a thread, depending on whether Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, relatively moderate Democrats, support his proposals. If FDR had been equally dependent on a couple of ideologically unsympathetic Democrats from the outset of his administration, he wouldn’t be FDR. If Biden feels emboldened by his first 100 days, he is defining achievement downward. FDR signed into law more than a dozen major measures addressing the Great Depression during his first 100 days, while Biden got a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill — a huge amount of spending, yes, but much of it is temporary. Pro-Biden pundits are currently exulting that he has about a 53 percent approval rating, a respectable showing, if hardly a position of overwhelming strength from which to try to revolutionize the country. Significantly, FDR initially grew even more powerful after 1932. Republicans dropped down to only 17 senators and 89 congressmen in 1936, whereas Biden will be lucky to hold on to his slender congressional majorities next year. With his legislative margin of error so thin, it’s unlikely that Biden will get his way on much besides spending and taxes. Almost all of his sweeping proposals, from federalizing elections to making D.C. a state, will fall by the wayside. More to the point, it’s wrong for Biden to attempt to force through such radical measures when his mandate for them exists only in his ridiculously inflated self-image. © 2021 by King Features Syndicate

  • Analysis: China digital currency trials show threat to Alipay, WeChat duopoly

    In China's commercial hub Shanghai, six big state banks are quietly promoting digital yuan ahead of a May 5 shopping festival, carrying out a political mandate to provide consumers with a payment alternative to Alipay and WeChat Pay. The banks are persuading merchant and retail clients to download digital wallets so that transactions during the pilot programme can be made directly in digital yuan, bypassing the ubiquitous payment plumbing laid by tech giants Ant Group, an affiliate of Alibaba 9988.HK, and Tencent 0700.HK. "People will realise that digital yuan payment is so convenient that I don't have to rely on Alipay or WeChat Pay anymore," said a bank official involved in the rollout of e-CNY for the Shanghai trial, under the guidance of China's central bank.

  • Credit Suisse investors oppose risk chairman's Gottschling re-election

    Shareholders holding more than 15% of Credit Suisse stock want to oust the board's risk committee chairman, Andreas Gottschling, after investments imploded, the Financial Times reported on Monday, following a similar call by proxy adviser Glass Lewis. Credit Suisse is raising capital, and has halted share buybacks, cut its dividend and revamped management after the Swiss lender lost at least $4.7 billion from the collapse of family office Archegos, and after the bank suspended funds linked to insolvent supply chain finance company Greensill. Now, David Herro, vice-chair of Harris Associates, which says it owns 10.25 per cent of the bank's stock, and the Ethos Foundation, which represents 200 Swiss pension funds that own between 3 and 5 per cent, want Gottschling to be removed at the upcoming shareholders meeting.

  • Exclusive-Schlumberger names new executives to energy transition business - memo

    (Reuters) -Top oilfield services firm Schlumberger NV on Monday named new executives to energy transition units, according to a memo seen by Reuters, a move that signals its growing commitment to lower carbon businesses. Sebastian Pages, formerly in the Well Construction group, was appointed as New Energy finance director. Kahina Abdeli-Galinier, previously the marketing director for Digital & Integration, was named Emissions Business Director to "build and manage a new business to methane emissions for oil and gas operations of our customers," the memo said.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Bounces to $54K as Ether Fees Drop Below Average in Past Week

    Bitcoin’s recovery may spark momentum that should persist this week, said one trader.

  • U.S. auto dealers are winners as chip shortage lifts vehicle profits

    Mike Bowsher shakes his head in wonder when he hears yet another customer at one of his Buick-GMC dealerships near Atlanta has agreed to pay full sticker price of more than $71,000 for a top-of-the-line GMC Yukon XL Denali SUV that is still being assembled at a General Motors factory. Customers know what Bowsher has arriving by scanning the online inventories of his six stores in the region, and they are often willing to wait more than a week and pay full price to get their desired vehicle. "I'm selling about 150% of what I have on the ground," Bowsher said.

  • BP woos investors with share buybacks as profits soar

    BP will begin buying back shares in a bid to win back investors after “exceptional” natural gas trading boosted profits. The move is aimed at investors who have shown little love for the oil giant since it cut the dividend in half last year. After lagging its European rivals for much of 2020, BP has decided to prioritise shareholders over other goals. Bernard Looney, the chief executive, said: “It’s a story of delivering on our promise of competitive cash returns for our shareholders, while at the same time transitioning the company for the future. It’s been a strong quarter for the company financially.” BP shares rose as much as 3.6pc before falling back to be 0.7pc higher at 298.7p.

  • Prison Vendor Struggles to Lure Once-Loyal Loan Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- For years TKC Holdings, a provider of food and commissary services to prisons, had found plenty of willing lenders in the market for risky corporate loans. But as scrutiny over the industry intensifies, some of those same investors are now heading for the exit.The company, which is owned by private equity firm HIG Capital, has struggled to drum up interest for a new leveraged loan offering to refinance its debt, according to people with knowledge of the matter who asked not to be identified when talking about a private deal.That’s forced TKC and its bankers to rely more heavily on the bond market to complete the sale, where the company is offering investors a yield of over 9% and hoping to expand its investor base beyond current holders, the people said. The shift to include more bonds, which are unsecured and pay a higher rate than the loans, will increase the overall borrowing cost of the deal, the people said.The debt sale, which totals $1.625 billion across the bonds and loan, comes as criticism of companies that profit from mass incarceration grows louder among social justice activists, Democratic lawmakers and certain investors. Some loan buyers passed on the financing due to environmental, social and governance issues, while others are worried that the Biden Administration may clamp down on the private-prison industry, according to the people.TKC had only received orders for around half of the $1.125 billion amount initially targeted for the loan portion of the financing before announcing that it would shift $200 million to the bond portion on Monday, the people said.Representatives for HIG Capital and Jefferies Financial, which is managing the transaction, didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.Bankers at Jefferies have been asking for investor feedback on the deal’s overall structure, the people said, typically a sign of tepid demand. Moody’s Investors Service noted in a report last week that the loan contained a number of weak covenant protections that if utilized would negatively impact lenders.Another issue that’s giving investors pause is a rare feature that would allow the debt to be transferred to a new owner if HIG sells the company, the people said. Normally such a transaction would trigger an early repayment. The so-called portable capital structure, which is included in both the loans and bonds, is a flexibility that investors typically allow only for the strongest companies.TKC’s private equity owner also has a history of aggressive financial maneuvers, including taking three debt-funded dividends totaling $640 million in 2017, and nabbing another $145 million of dividends in 2020, according to S&P Global Ratings.Given that HIG has held the company since 2012, there’s heightened risk that TKC’s “debt burden could further increase as shareholders execute an exit strategy or seek additional returns,” Moody’s said in its report.The now $925 million term loan is being marketed at 475 basis points to 500 basis points over the London interbank offered rate, with a 75 basis point Libor floor and a price of 98.5 cents on the dollar. That translates to an all-in yield of about 5.8% to 6%.The $700 million of eight-year bonds are being marketed at a yield in the low-to-mid 9% range.TKC is attempting to repay $1.227 billion of first-lien term loans due 2023 and a $385 million second-lien term loan due 2024. The new commitment deadline for the loan is April 28.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tesla turns a profit on bitcoin sale, but its ‘Technoking’ and ‘Master of Coin’ say it won’t become a habit

    Tesla Inc. may have reported another consecutive quarterly profit, but its results were boosted in part by a sale of $101 million of bitcoin, and of course, tax credits.

  • Tesla Earnings Beat Expectations. Why Its Stock Is Dropping.

    The results came in higher than expected, welcome news for investors who have seen the company's stock price decline from recent highs.

  • NIO Stock Is Suddenly on Fire. This Is Why.

    NIO stock closed higher for a seventh consecutive session on Monday, even without developments that would significantly affect earnings.

  • No Respite for Huarong Investors as Earnings Delay Adds to Chaos

    (Bloomberg) -- What investors in China Huarong Asset Management Co. want is transparency over its future. What they’re getting is a lesson in how opaque Chinese state-owned companies can be.On Sunday, the embattled firm announced it wouldn’t publish its 2020 earnings by the end of this month -- the deadline required by Hong Kong’s stock exchange. Instead of providing clarity, the company released a thinly-worded statement in Chinese only, mostly reiterating information that investors already knew. There was no indication of when results would be published or if anything has changed since its April 1 filing to the city’s exchange, where China Huarong shares trade.Reaction in the offshore bond market was negative on Monday, underscoring concerns among international investors that they’re low on China Huarong’s priority list. The bad-debt manager chose to publish the widely anticipated update on an online platform run by China’s interbank and foreign exchange trading system, rather than on Hong Kong’s exchange as would be typical for a listed company. Last week, the company’s offshore unit said it returned to profit in a statement posted on its WeChat account.“Bondholders have no leverage over management,” said Owen Gallimore, head of trading strategy at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group. “Initially we were told that it was a simple auditor delay, in-line with many others companies’ late filings at the time. Then we were comforted that ‘operations normal and liquidity ample’ with the annual report out soon. But we are still waiting.”China Huarong’s 3.75% dollar bond due 2022 fell 3.5 cents on the dollar to 81.9, while the firm’s 4.5% perpetual bond dropped 5.4 cents to 70.3 cents, Bloomberg-compiled prices show.The offhand approach to international investors comes with a cost. Increased uncertainty boosts volatility in the company’s investment-grade debt, making the instruments trade more like stressed bonds. This effectively prevents China Huarong from selling more dollar debt, making it harder for the firm to refinance. The company has some $7 billion in local and offshore bonds maturing this year, including S$600 million ($453 million) and 915 million yuan ($141 million) notes both due April 27, Bloomberg-compiled data show.There’s a broader impact too as investors become more selective toward Chinese firms. While ultra-safe firms like Bank of China Ltd. units and Tencent Holdings Ltd. have raised funds in the offshore bond market this month, only one first-time Chinese dollar-bond issuer has tapped the market. That’s down from a monthly average of about eight deals from debut issuers last year. Spreads on a Bloomberg Barclays index of investment-grade Chinese dollar bonds rose to nine-month highs in mid-April.The central government may be encouraged by such concerns, provided they don’t turn into panic. President Xi Jinping wants to introduce moral hazard to the nation’s financial markets so that investors punish companies for poor governance, rather than expecting Beijing to bail them out.As for China Huarong -- its most important shareholder is the state, and public disclosures will likely be dictated by officials more focused on ensuring an outcome that doesn’t undermine financial stability. As China’s largest bad loan manager, the company is a key player in the country’s $54 trillion financial industry.Still, given bond and stockholders are likely to bear some of the cost of a successful resolution to China Huarong’s financial issues, greater openness would be welcomed. Because official communication from China Huarong is lacking in frequency and detail, investors have to turn to media reports, where interpreting the news can also be difficult.China’s regulator has asked banks to extend some loans by at least six months, said a Friday REDD report. The central bank is considering taking on some China Huarong assets, people with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg News last week. Another report from Reorg Research said a debt restructuring for China Huarong International Holdings Ltd. was one option under consideration.While frustrated bondholders can always sell, holders of the Hong Kong shares are stuck in limbo with no resolution in sight.“Stock investors can’t really do anything at the moment,” said Jackson Wong, Amber Hill Capital Ltd. asset management director in Hong Kong. “It’s very hard to price the stock. Doing off-market transactions involves complex valuations and high trading costs -- only very large institutions could choose to do so if the stock remains suspended for a longer time.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Some new investors see a ‘buying opportunity’ if Biden raises capital-gains taxes on America’s millionaires

    'I look at something like this as an opportunity to buy and hold,' said one millennial investor who's on the lookout for a stock-market selloff if capital gains tax rates increase.

  • BP Lures Investors With Share Buybacks After Trading Windfall

    (Bloomberg) -- BP Plc set out to win back shareholders after a difficult year, saying it will begin share buybacks after “exceptional” natural gas trading buoyed earnings.The gesture, which was flagged earlier this month, is aimed at investors who have shown little love for the company since it cut its dividend by half last year. After lagging its European peers for much of 2020, BP re-jigged its priorities to put boosting shareholder returns ahead of other goals.“It’s a story of delivering on our promise of competitive cash returns for our shareholders, while at the same time transitioning the company for the future,” Chief Executive Officer Bernard Looney said in a Bloomberg television interview on Tuesday. “It’s been a strong quarter for the company financially.”BP shares rose as much as 3.6% and were trading 1.2% higher to 300.20 pence at 8:48 a.m. in London.The London-based company’s buybacks will begin at a modest pace, with $500 million of repurchases in the second quarter to offset dilution from the vesting of employee share awards. BP said it will return at least 60% of surplus cash flow to shareholders this year, of which it generated $1.7 billion in the first quarter. It will outline these plans when it publishes its next earnings.“The message is clear: buybacks are up and running almost a year early,” Sanford C. Bernstein Ltd. analyst Oswald Clint wrote in a research note. Bernstein estimates a further $1.5 billion to $2 billion of buybacks could be possible later this year.BP’s first-quarter adjusted net income rebounded to $2.63 billion, up from $791 million a year earlier, before the full impact of the pandemic hit. That surpassed the average analyst estimate of $1.51 billion. It was the highest profit since the second quarter of 2019.The strong earnings were driven in part “by an exceptional gas marketing and trading performance,” according to the statement. BP has a large natural gas business in North America, where the market went through massive gyrations in February due to the big freeze in Texas.“We were well positioned for colder-than-normal weather in the U.S. and in Asia,” Looney said, referring to the Texas freeze in February, and adding the company also profited when a cold snap hit Asia in January, sending liquefied natural gas prices to a record high. The company’s buyback plans don’t depend on trading results, he said.The gas and low-carbon energy segment, where BP reflects its trading results for the fuel, reported underlying profit before interest and tax of $2.27 billion in the first quarter, up from $154 million in the fourth quarter and $847 million a year earlier.BP has identified the expertise of its traders, who buy and sell large volumes of fossil fuels every day, as a key way to boost returns as it transitions to selling more renewable electricity. The company is investing in electric car charging networks in Europe and seeking permission to become a retail electricity provider to homes and businesses in several U.S. states.Net debt was $33.31 billion at the end of the first quarter, falling below its target threshold of $35 billion as much as a year earlier than expected. Higher crude prices and the proceeds from asset sales, including a stake in an Omani gas field and the sale of an interest in tech firm Palantir Technologies Inc, helped BP achieve its debt goal.“We generated around $11 billion of cash inflow in the first quarter, enabling us to reach our $35 billion net debt target significantly ahead of plan,” Chief Financial Officer Murray Auchincloss said in the statement.(Updates share moves, add Bernstein quote in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GameStop’s latest big day picks up steam after hours with $551 million stock offering

    Massive offerings, shady hedge funds and new friends in South Korea had GameStop's Reddit army in a Monday tizzy.

  • Putin’s Bid to Ditch Dollar Picks Up as Exports Move to Euro

    (Bloomberg) -- Vladimir Putin’s multi-year push to reduce Russia’s exposure to the dollar hit a major milestone as the share of exports sold in the U.S. currency fell below 50% for the first time.Most of the slump in dollar use came from Russia’s trade with China, more than three-quarters of which is now conducted in euros, according to central bank data published late Monday. The common currency’s share in total exports jumped more than 10 percentage points to 36%, the data for the fourth quarter show.Multiple rounds of sanctions and the constant threat of more to come have pushed Russia to find ways to isolate its economy from U.S. interference. The central bank has also stripped back its holdings of Treasuries in its international reserves, loading up on gold and euros instead.How Virus-Panicked Markets Showed Dollar’s Still King: QuickTakeThe shift away from dollar trade with China accelerated in 2019 when oil major Rosneft PJSC switched export contracts for crude shipments to euros. Lots of mid-cap companies are now also seeking ways to reduce exposure to the U.S. currency, with many switching contracts to yuan or rubles in trade with China, according to Daniel Haindl, the co-head of FX & interest-rates sales at VTB Capital in Moscow.“We also see that a growing portion of settlements between Russia and former Soviet countries is in rubles,” Haindl said.Washington imposed new penalties on Russia this month, including limits on buying newly-issued sovereign debt, in response to allegations that Moscow was behind a hack on SolarWinds Corp. and interfered with last year’s U.S. election.The Biden administration has said it’s prepared to escalate those penalties if the Kremlin fails to rein in hacking attacks and attempts to interfere with the U.S. political process.Russia must take urgent steps to cut its use of the dollar to a minimum to eliminate dependence on “this toxic source of permanent hostile actions,” Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in an interview in February.(Updates with VTB Capital comment from fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.