Taking the Doors Off a Jeep Wrangler Is a Damn Delight, and It Just Got Even Easier

There are certain groups of people whom you should always envy because they're having more fun than you. This includes anyone riding a Sea-Doo, anyone who rented a beach cabana, and anyone driving a Jeep Wrangler with no doors.

Living in the temperate South, I see doorless Wranglers all the time. You know what? Those people are never frowning. They're never sullen. They're laughing and smiling and basking in the pure exuberance of door-free driving. "Look at all the boring people," they say, "droning along in their sensible metal boxes, unaware of the sublime battle between sunlight and the slipstream to make your left leg warm or cool." Or that's what I imagine them saying. Because I'd never taken the doors off a Wrangler, until now.

Photo credit: Rhys Dyer

I don't own a Wrangler, and when I test one, I don't typically want to embark on a project that involves wrenches. But with the latest Wrangler-the JL model-Jeep endeavored to make the door-removal process as easy as possible. The thing even comes with the tools you need right there in the center console. So, on an unseasonably warm winter's day, I decided to set a timer and find out how long it takes to transform a Wrangler from normal car to street-legal tube-frame buggy.

Photo credit: Ezra Dyer

The process is basically the same for the front and rear: Roll down the windows, remove the door check arm, unplug the wiring, drop the two hinge bolts, pull off the limit strap, and lift it free. It's a simple process-but not entirely idiot-proof, as I discovered.

First of all, you need to remove the limit strap (which just slides over a hook inside the car) while the door is mostly closed, so that there's enough slack to get the loop free of the hook. I spent some non-quality-time with the door completely off the hinges trying to figure out how to free the strap. Answer: take it off while the door is still on the hinges.

Photo credit: Ezra Dyer

