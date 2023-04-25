Taking Flight in the Public Markets: Hear from flyExclusive Founder and CEO, Live from NYSE Floor

IPO Edge hosted a fireside chat from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange with Jim Segrave, Founder, Chairman and CEO of flyExclusive. Mr. Segrave, who is also a pilot and flew himself into New York the morning of the event, spoke to Editor-at-Large Jarrett Banks about flyExclusive’s going-public transaction with EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: EGGF), the company’s fleet of nearly 100 planes, expansion plans and much more. Watch the full interview below:

About flyExclusive

flyExclusive is a provider of private jet transportation services intended for specialized trip needs. The company provides the private jet market with an accessible and dependable point to book private jets, enabling customers to get transportation at affordable pricing.

About Jim Segrave

Jim Segrave is the Founder, Chairman and CEO of Kinston, North Carolina based flyExclusive, one of the nation’s five largest private jet operators in North America. LGM Enterprises, LLC, the parent company of flyExclusive, and wholly owned by Segrave, is one of the largest privately held companies in North Carolina, ranked number 61 in 2021. The company employs over 800 people with estimated annual revenues of over $350 million. Since establishing flyExclusive in 2015, Segrave continues to chart a course of growth with strategic investments focused on community, innovation, and service, with a fleet of over 90 jets and counting. The company is the second largest operator of Citation Jets in the world.

With a technology hub in Durham, North Carolina and sales offices across the U.S., the company is known for its vertically integrated model that continuously improves its private jet experiences through world-class Partnership, Jet Club (winner of the 2022 Robb Report “Best of the Best Awards”) and fractional ownership programs. The company operates a state-of-the-art electrostatic paint operation and interior refurbishment shop as well as a maintenance and avionics business from its Kinston location, where all corporate offices are located. Passionate about recruiting and maintaining talent, Segrave empowers his teams to collaborate often and think outside the box to create the highest quality experience for its customers, partners, and employees. From technology and operational efficiency programs to the teams engaging with customers, he and the leadership team have built an environment geared toward making all moments (and minutes) matter. Segrave has a proven record of entrepreneurial business success over the years. In addition to flyExclusive, he is also the founder of LGM Ventures, LLC, which operates three fixed base operations (FBOs) at eastern North Carolina airports, the largest daycare center in Kinston, NC, and a restaurant and bar in Atlantic Beach, NC. Segrave founded Segrave Aviation, Inc in 1993, another aircraft charter company based in Kinston. In 2010, Segrave Aviation was sold to Delta Air Lines and eventually became Delta Private Jets. Segrave attended and serves as a member of the Board of Trustees of East Carolina University and is on the Executive Board of L Harvey & Son, one of North Carolina’s oldest privately held businesses (founded in 1871). He also serves as a member of the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Industrial Advisory Board and the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) Leadership Council. Segrave is an accomplished professional pilot with over 10,000 hours of flight time, an Airline Transport Pilot License, type ratings in seven different jets, and a commercial helicopter rating.

