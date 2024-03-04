TAKKT AG (ETR:TTK) stock most popular amongst retail investors who own 45%, while private equity firms hold 35%

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by retail investors in TAKKT indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

A total of 8 investors have a majority stake in the company with 50% ownership

Institutional ownership in TAKKT is 20%

To get a sense of who is truly in control of TAKKT AG (ETR:TTK), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that retail investors own the lion's share in the company with 45% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And private equity firms on the other hand have a 35% ownership in the company.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about TAKKT.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About TAKKT?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in TAKKT. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see TAKKT's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in TAKKT. The company's largest shareholder is Franz Haniel & Cie. GmbH, with ownership of 35%. FMR LLC is the second largest shareholder owning 5.6% of common stock, and Lazard Frères Gestion SAS holds about 2.4% of the company stock.

We also observed that the top 8 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of TAKKT

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We note our data does not show any board members holding shares, personally. Not all jurisdictions have the same rules around disclosing insider ownership, and it is possible we have missed something, here. So you can click here learn more about the CEO.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 45% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

With an ownership of 35%, private equity firms are in a position to play a role in shaping corporate strategy with a focus on value creation. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks for example - TAKKT has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

