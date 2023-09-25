TAKKT AG's (ETR:TTK) top owners are retail investors with 45% stake, while 35% is held by private equity firms

Key Insights

TAKKT's significant retail investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

50% of the business is held by the top 7 shareholders

Institutional ownership in TAKKT is 20%

A look at the shareholders of TAKKT AG (ETR:TTK) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 45% to be precise, is retail investors. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Private equity firms, on the other hand, account for 35% of the company's stockholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of TAKKT.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About TAKKT?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that TAKKT does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of TAKKT, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in TAKKT. The company's largest shareholder is Franz Haniel & Cie. GmbH, with ownership of 35%. With 5.6% and 3.0% of the shares outstanding respectively, FMR LLC and Lazard Frères Gestion SAS are the second and third largest shareholders.

We did some more digging and found that 7 of the top shareholders account for roughly 50% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of TAKKT

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We note our data does not show any board members holding shares, personally. It is unusual not to have at least some personal holdings by board members, so our data might be flawed. A good next step would be to check how much the CEO is paid.

General Public Ownership

With a 45% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over TAKKT. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 35%, private equity firms could influence the TAKKT board. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand TAKKT better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks for example - TAKKT has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.