U.S. markets open in 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,882.00
    -40.75 (-1.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,102.00
    -338.00 (-1.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,824.25
    -111.25 (-0.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,757.40
    -15.40 (-0.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.69
    -3.90 (-3.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,836.80
    +20.90 (+1.15%)
     

  • Silver

    21.78
    +0.24 (+1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0555
    +0.0089 (+0.85%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7720
    -0.1140 (-3.95%)
     

  • Vix

    32.06
    +5.96 (+22.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2435
    +0.0093 (+0.75%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.2290
    -1.0680 (-0.83%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,531.05
    +18.72 (+0.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    656.11
    -14.56 (-2.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,258.57
    -179.52 (-2.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,402.84
    -508.36 (-1.89%)
     

Takuya Hirano Joins PingCAP as an Executive Advisor

·3 min read

Industry veteran, Takuya Hirano, will be an executive advisor to support PingCAP's continued growth and innovation

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PingCAP, the leading distributed SQL provider and cloud database vendor, is pleased to announce the appointment of industry veteran, Takuya Hirano, as a new Executive Advisor. Hirano brings over 25 years of experience in overseeing enterprise digital transformation, optimizing business operations, and leading innovative and diverse teams globally that will strengthen PingCAP's leadership in the industry.

Takuya is the Vice President of Global System Integrators and Advisory Consultants at Microsoft and member of PingCAP's advisory team
Takuya is the Vice President of Global System Integrators and Advisory Consultants at Microsoft and member of PingCAP's advisory team

Hirano has deep expertise in business development, which positions him to provide strategic counsel to help accelerate PingCAP's business. Naming Hirano as Executive Advisor highlights the importance of the global market growth and the company's continued commitment to providing the gold standard for enterprise databases. As part of the advisory team, Hirano will provide advice to the company's leadership to advance the market penetration of PingCAP's flagship products, TiDB and TiDB Cloud. He will be involved in topics including – but not limited to – partner scoping strategies, global business prioritization, and business establishment, including global business acceleration, and designing commercial models, among others.

"We are excited to welcome Mr. Hirano to the PingCAP family. His understanding of the industry drivers and technology disruptions' impact on enterprises' digital transformation will be invaluable as we scale and advance our vision of providing the next-generation database," said Max Liu, Co-Founder and CEO at PingCAP. "At PingCAP we are building a holistic approach to business continuity for the demanding enterprise, Mr. Hirano's tremendous insight and experience will help us continue delivering on our commitment to make developing data-intensive applications easy at any scale."

"In the midst of the next cloud revolution, enterprises need tools that allow them to scale and reshape one of their biggest assets, their data. I am honored to be a part of PingCAP's advisory team, a company that embodies the values of the cloud putting their customers and developers at the forefront," said Takuya Hirano, Executive Advisor at PingCAP. "As PingCAP continues to see adoption worldwide and scales its operations in Japan, I am pleased to help the leadership team build the next great data platform company."

Hirano's appointment comes after PingCAP announced its expansion and establishment in Japan to better serve the market and support its growth. continuation of the company's commitment to serving the region's fast-growing customers in their digital transformation journey.

About Takuya Hirano
Hirano has held incremental titles within Microsoft for over 15 years, he is currently the Vice President of Global System Integrators and Advisory Consultants at Microsoft, where he is responsible for scaling Microsoft's business impact through partnership and collaboration, owning the strategy to deliver solutions and services to enterprise customers and accelerate their own digital transformation through Microsoft's cloud offerings.

Prior to joining Microsoft, he spent eight years at Hyperion Solutions (now Oracle Corporation), where he had responsibilities in sales and alliance; he also contributed to accelerating the business as the company's president. He spent several years of his professional life in Silicon Valley, where he drove multi-national semi-conductor business projects for Kanematsu USA.

To know more about PingCAP, please visit:

EN | https://en.pingcap.com/

JP | https://pingcap.co.jp/

About PingCAP

Founded in 2015, PingCAP is an enterprise-grade software service provider committed to delivering an open-source, cloud-native, one-stop database solution for growth-oriented clients to focus on their businesses instead of housekeeping. PingCAP's product portfolio consists of TiDB, an open-source, distributed Hybrid Transactional/Analytical Processing (HTAP) database that features horizontal scalability, strong consistency, and high availability with MySQL compatibility; and TiDB Cloud, the fully-managed service of TiDB available on Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud.

For more information, visit www.pingcap.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Contact: pr@pingcap.com

PingCAP, the leading distributed SQL Database provider (PRNewsfoto/PingCAP)
PingCAP, the leading distributed SQL Database provider (PRNewsfoto/PingCAP)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/takuya-hirano-joins-pingcap-as-an-executive-advisor-301550864.html

SOURCE PingCAP

Recommended Stories

  • Fidelity Legend Peter Lynch Acquires 5.2% Stake in Penny Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Peter Lynch is still searching for bargains on Wall Street at age 78, even if it involves a penny stock.Most Read from BloombergStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Left Reeling by Redditor AttackMusk Loses $12 Billion in a Day as He Tweets Politics, Slams ESGThe former Fidelity Magellan fund manager acquired a 5.2% s

  • ‘It’s so horrible that I want to buy it’ — Jim Cramer likes these 2 beaten-down tech names that are still posting white-hot revenue growth

    High-quality items seldom go on sale. Grab them when they do.

  • Markets haven’t acted like this since 1981 — and here’s how that played out

    The simultaneous decline of multiple asset classes is unusual. Here's what bottomed first 40 years ago.

  • Will Novavax Stock Ever Reach Its All-Time High Again?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) investors are no strangers to tragedy. On Feb. 9 in 2021, shares of the coronavirus vaccine developer hit their all-time high of $331.68. Are longtime shareholders doomed to heavy losses forever, or will Novavax return to its glory days?

  • Tesla cut from S&P 500 ESG Index, and Elon Musk tweets his fury

    (Reuters) -An S&P Dow Jones Indices executive told Reuters on Wednesday it has removed electric carmaker Tesla Inc from the widely followed S&P 500 ESG Index because of issues including claims of racial discrimination and crashes linked to its autopilot vehicles, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded with harsh tweets including that "ESG is a scam". In it changes, effective May 2, the sustainability index also added soon-to-be-Musk-controlled Twitter Inc and oil refiner Phillips 66 while dropping Delta Air Lines and Chevron Corp, according to an announcement. The back-and-forth over the index changes reflects a wider debate about the metrics used to judge corporate performance on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, a growing area of investing.

  • Why Shares of Endo International Plummeted 69% on Wednesday

    Endo International (NASDAQ: ENDP), a specialty pharmaceutical company, saw its shares fall 69% on Wednesday. It was already a bad day for many companies with the Dow and the S&P 500 down more than 3% and the NASDAQ falling more than 4%. The biggest reason for Endo's massive drop came when The Wall Street Journal reported the company was negotiating to restructure its more-than $8 billion in debt with its lenders and senior bondholders.

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought Lots of Stocks -- Here's the One I'm Most Excited About

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) recently filed its latest 13-F with the SEC, giving investors a look at the stocks that the Warren Buffett-led conglomerate bought during the first quarter. It turns out Buffett and his team started eight new stock positions. What does Markel do?

  • Warren Buffett Is Holding These 10 Tech Stocks Despite Selloff

    In this article, we discuss 10 tech stocks Warren Buffett is holding despite selloff. If you want to see more tech stocks held by the billionaire amid the broader market selloff, click Warren Buffett Is Holding These 5 Tech Stocks Despite Selloff. Warren Buffett’s portfolio is often replicated by aspiring retail investors, as well as […]

  • Billionaires like Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates are making big bets on farmland — here are 2 effortless ways you can access it, too

    Inflation is running hot. Farmland can help your portfolio with that.

  • Kohl's reports wide profit miss, says additional buyout bids are due in weeks

    Kohl's Corp. reported first quarter net income of $14 million, or 11 cents per share, after reporting $14 million, or 9 cents per share, last year. Sales of $3.471 billion were down from $3.662 billion. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of 69 cents and sales of $3.684 billion. "Following a strong start to the quarter with positive low-single digits comps through late March, sales considerably weakened in April as we encountered macro headwinds related to lapping last year's stimulus and an infla

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices, Qualcomm, and Micron Technology Fell Today

    Recession fears were in the air as leading retailers reported terrible earnings and the Fed raises rates.

  • Warren Buffett Isn't Perfect And Is Losing Big On 6 Stocks, Too

    Warren Buffett is having a good year with S&P 500 stocks — it's his kind of market. But he's suffering from his fair share of blowups.

  • Three lessons from Warren Buffett worth paying attention to right now

    Here’s what you can learn from the investing guru about inflation, index funds and value investing, and what you can do today to shore your financial portfolio.

  • Five Stocks Actually Rose As The Remaining S&P 500 Melted Down

    It's not easy to gain on the worst day for stocks in years when 98% of S&P 500 stocks fell. But a few did.

  • Could Jumia Technologies Be a Millionaire Maker Stock?

    Investors are scared and throwing out the kitchen sink, selling stocks for no reason other than to avoid the pain of further drawdowns. E-commerce company Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA) has been swept up in the hysteria, falling from nearly $34 to just $6. Sure, there are risks -- but the company arguably has tremendous long-term upside ahead.

  • Nasdaq Sell-Off: 2 Top Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    The Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector index has slipped about 30% so far in 2022, so it is not surprising to see that some of the top names that make up the index have been crushed as well. Nasdaq stocks such as Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) have borne the brunt of the market sell-off in 2022. Let's take a closer look at why Apple and Amazon could give investors' portfolios a nice boost in the long run.

  • 3 top dividend stocks yielding as high as 8.7% — with inflation still near 40-year highs, it might be a good move to nail down some income

    Inflation remains white-hot. These stocks can help ease the pain.

  • Tesla’s Removal From S&P Index Sparks Debate About ESG Ratings

    (Bloomberg) -- A benchmark ESG stock index has removed Tesla Inc., sparking a debate about which companies do — and don’t — pass muster with socially aware investors.Most Read from BloombergStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Left Reeling by Redditor AttackMusk Loses $12 Billion in a Day as He Tweets Politics, Slams ESGTesla has gr

  • Musk Mad Tesla Removed from S&P 500 ESG Index

    Tesla ( ) CEO Elon Musk is extremely unhappy that the EV company was eliminated from the S&P 500 ESG Index on Wednesday, voicing his concerns on Twitter. The electric automaker was taken off the ESG index by S&P Dow Jones Indices due to Tesla's ongoing issues of racial discrimination claims from employees and how it has dealt with a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), a government investigation after several crashes were connected to its autopilot vehicles. The changes are retroactive: they are effective May 2 and a May 17 S&P Dow Jones Indices blog post described the rationale.

  • Why American Eagle, GameStop, and Best Buy Crashed on Wednesday

    It seems everyone from teen and young adults clothier American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) to GameStop (NYSE: GME) and Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) -- two stocks that cater to the videogamer set -- are in a tailspin today. As of 11:20 a.m. ET, American Eagle stock is losing 6.2%, GameStop's down 7.2%, and Best Buy is leading the retail sector lower with a 10% loss.