TAL Education Group to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on April 29, 2022

·2 min read
In this article:
  • MPNXX
  • TAL

BEIJING, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TAL Education Group ("TAL" or the "Company") (NYSE: TAL), a smart learning solutions provider in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 ended February 28, 2022, before the market opens on Friday, April 29, 2022.

The Company will host a corresponding conference call and live webcast at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. Beijing Time) on Friday, April, 2022.

Please note that you will need to pre-register for conference call participation, using the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be sent participant dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode and unique registrant ID by email.

Conference call registration link: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/5787527. It will automatically direct you to the registration page of "TAL Education Group Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call", where you may fill in your details for RSVP. When you are requested to submit a participant conference ID, please enter the number "5787527".

In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, you may use the conference access information (including dial-in number(s), Direct Event passcode and unique registrant ID) provided in the confirmation email that you have received following your pre-registration.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of TAL's website at https://ir.100tal.com/.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available through 9:59 a.m. on May 6, 2022, U.S. Eastern Time (9:59 p.m. on May 6, 2022, Beijing Time).

The dial-in details for the replay are as follows:

- U.S. toll free: +1-855-452-5696
- Hong Kong toll free: 800-963-117
- International toll: +61-2-8199-0299
Conference ID: 5787527

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group is a smart learning solutions provider in China. The acronym "TAL" stands for "Tomorrow Advancing Life", which reflects our vision to promote top learning opportunities for students through both high-quality teaching and content, as well as leading edge application of technology in the education experience. TAL Education Group offers comprehensive learning services to students from pre-school to the twelfth grade primarily through three flexible class formats: small classes, personalized premium services, and online courses. Our learning services mainly cover enrichment learnings programs and some academic subjects in and out of China. Our ADSs trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TAL".

For further information, please contact:

Jackson Ding
Investor Relations
TAL Education Group
Tel: +86 10 5292 6669-8809
Email: ir@tal.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tal-education-group-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2022-financial-results-on-april-29-2022-301527543.html

SOURCE TAL Education Group

