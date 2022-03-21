U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,461.18
    -1.94 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,552.99
    -201.94 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,838.46
    -55.38 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,065.94
    -20.21 (-0.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.60
    +7.90 (+7.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.70
    +6.40 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    25.41
    +0.32 (+1.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1019
    -0.0041 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3150
    +0.1670 (+7.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3166
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.4580
    +0.2880 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,210.55
    -121.63 (-0.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    945.19
    +14.16 (+1.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,442.39
    +37.66 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.53 (+0.65%)
     

Tala founder on the fintech's fundraising success and creating an equitable financial system

Maggie Stamets
·1 min read

Found Live is back again with Shivani Siroya, CEO and founder of Tala, a fintech company that works with underestimated communities to build a financial system that works for everyone. While working at the UN, Siroya was working to understand progress out of poverty and discovered you need to understand where the money is being used. In this episode, she talks with Jordan and Darrell about how she took that information to start Tala, raise a $145 million Series E, adjust and excel during the pandemic, lead with honesty and empathy, and continues to create a more equitable financial system.

