Tala founder on the fintech's fundraising success and creating an equitable financial system

Found Live is back again with Shivani Siroya, CEO and founder of Tala, a fintech company that works with underestimated communities to build a financial system that works for everyone. While working at the UN, Siroya was working to understand progress out of poverty and discovered you need to understand where the money is being used. In this episode, she talks with Jordan and Darrell about how she took that information to start Tala, raise a $145 million Series E, adjust and excel during the pandemic, lead with honesty and empathy, and continues to create a more equitable financial system.

