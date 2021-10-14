U.S. markets open in 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,395.25
    +40.25 (+0.92%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,542.00
    +285.00 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,928.50
    +164.25 (+1.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,262.00
    +23.50 (+1.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.36
    +0.92 (+1.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.70
    +4.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    23.34
    +0.17 (+0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1605
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5370
    -0.0120 (-0.77%)
     

  • Vix

    17.55
    -2.30 (-11.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3705
    +0.0045 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5150
    +0.2680 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,654.17
    +2,488.79 (+4.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,383.04
    +48.64 (+3.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,195.02
    +53.20 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,550.93
    +410.65 (+1.46%)
     
JOBS:

New weekly jobless claims hit new pandemic-era low

Another 293,000 Americans filed claims, 320,000 expected

Tala grabs $145M to offer more financial services in emerging markets

Tage Kene-Okafor
·5 min read

Tala, an emerging markets digital lender that offers loans between $10 to $500 to consumers and small business owners, has raised $145 million in Series E funding.

Upstart, a company founded by ex-Googlers Dave Girouard, Anna Counselman and Paul Gu, led the round. DeFi network Stellar Enterprise Foundation participated, alongside new investors Kindred Ventures and the J. Safra Group.

Existing investors IVP, Revolution Growth and Lowercase Capital also joined the round that brings Tala’s total funding raised to a little over $360 million. The new investment values Tala north of $800 million, according to a source close to the company.

However, unlike the last financing round where Tala raised $100 million debt financing in addition to its $110 million Series D, the microlender only raised equity this time.

In 2011, Shivani Siroya founded Tala after leaving her job as an investment banking analyst. The idea came while engaging in some research for the United Nations Population Fund. She discovered that many people she talked to in emerging markets were creditworthy but lacked immediate access to credit and quick loans.

To add to that, over 2 billion of these people have limited access to financial services and working capital per World Bank statistics.

Carefully studying the issues causing this problem, Siroya concluded that the financial system in these markets was essentially not designed to meet the needs of the underserved segment. And Tala could change that; and so far, it has (to an extent).

In 2014, Tala first launched its mobile application to offer credit and collateral-free loans to consumers in Kenya but has since expanded to the Philippines, Mexico and, more recently, India. The company uses users’ phone data and their activity (for instance, the frequency and timeliness of paying phone bills) to create credit scores that determine the amount of credit a user can receive.

More than 6 million customers across these four markets use Tala, and the company claims to have disbursed over $2.7 billion worth of credit since its inception.

And with 12,000 new users signing up every day to access credit, Tala is making a transition to offer a broader range of financial services around an account and capture more value across the supply chain.

“Our Android application has allowed over 6 million individuals to access our first product, which was access to credit, said Siroya to TechCrunch over a call. “And now we’re moving beyond that to become that full financial account for our customers. And, again, across our markets, that’s what we’re looking to do with this fundraise.”

PayPal-backed money lender Tala raises $110M to enter India

The founder and CEO emphasized that the new product offerings will help customers “use, save, protect and grow their money better.”

Think of this as a credit-led approach to digital banking that leverages a credit card or similar offering (in Tala’s case, credit via mobile phones) and provides other services around a bank account. Neobanks such as Brazil’s Nubank and Neon and Nigeria’s FairMoney and Carbon have explored this model.

So what prompted Tala to go this route? According to Siroya, users reduced how they used cash during the pandemic and showed Tala different pain points for why customers needed more financial products beyond credit.

“Because of the relationship and the trust that we have with our customers, we really wanted to move quickly to be able to meet those needs,” Siroya said.

With Tala, users have access to an account and other tools to borrow, save and manage their money, the company said in a statement. In turn, Tala claims it will offer an expanded range of personalized credit options, including longer-term loans to match customers’ income cycles.

tala official
tala official

Integral to this new direction is the use of crypto and decentralized finance to enable the company’s roadmap.

The PayPal-backed company says it wants to develop the first mass-market crypto product for emerging markets and making crypto affordable to its users. Then, Tala plans to use blockchain-based finance to refine its capital market strategy and connect investors and borrowers on the Tala platform.

Upstart and the Stellar Development Foundation (SDF), two investors in the round, are critical to this next phase of growth for Tala. An AI lending platform, Upstart has assisted banks and credit unions originate more than $13 billion worth of loans. At the same time, SDF -- the nonprofit arm of the Stellar network -- leverages interoperability with the world’s existing financial systems.

“For us, it really kind of matches both things. One is continuing to refine and become even better in terms of our credit offerings,” said Siroya. “And then the other side is really thinking about how do we accelerate this experience and leverage crypto with these platforms.”

Following the announcement, Paul Gu, the co-founder of Upstart and Denelle Dixon, the executive director and CEO of the Stellar Development Foundation, will join Tala’s board of directors.

During our conversation, I referred to Branch, a close competitor to Tala, and noted it was interesting both platforms concurrently thought to provide other services besides credit.

Like Tala, Branch started as a digital lender offering loans to customers in Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania and India. But now the company, backed by Visa, IFC and Andreessen Horowitz, is maturing into a digital bank that provides bill payments, money transfer and investment features.

While Siroya can spot the coincidence, she doesn’t shy away from lauding her company above other seeming competition.

“I do think that, across all of our markets, we’re really seeing that many fintechs are coming in and seeing the same opportunity. But again, when you think about the design of those platforms and products, there is nobody really that has the global breath that Tala has for underserved segment across our four markets,” the CEO said.

With its new capital, Tala plans to also grow its team across the four markets it serves and the U.S., where it is headquartered. The company says it will also pull forward plans for geographic expansion, though it kept numb on what markets they could be.

Recommended Stories

  • AI shopping assistant Karma raises $25 million in Series A funding led by Target Global

    AI shopping assistant and shopping network Karma announced that it has raised $25 million in Series A funding led by Target Global followed by MoreTech Ventures, with participation from existing investors including NFX and Altair Capital. Karma allows users to plan their next online purchases, get notified about real-time price and inventory updates, access coupons and earn automatic cashback. The Tel Aviv-based company was founded in 2014 by Jonathan Freidman and Ronen Yuval-Hoch as a simple bookmarklet tool to help consumers save and track products.

  • Top REIT Stocks Today: How A Bull Put Spread In This Market Leader Could Make A 9% Annualized Return

    If ABR stock stays above 17.50 at expiry, the put expires worthless leaving the trader with a 12.44% annualized return.

  • Gas Shortage Prompts Power Plants to Switch to Oil, Boosting Demand

    Soaring natural-gas and coal prices are pressuring power-generation companies and manufacturers to switch to using oil, a trend that could add half a million barrels a day to global demand, the IEA said.

  • Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, Plug Power: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

    Bank of America shares gained after its earnings report; Alcoa shares were following aluminum prices higher.

  • Former Outcast Growth Stocks Help Drive Winning Mutual Fund

    Carillon ClariVest Capital Appreciation is one of the best mutual funds. It owns traditional growth stocks and stocks growth managers usually shun.

  • Wall Street Stays Serene in Face of Surging Prices. What to Watch.

    FDA panel to consider Moderna’s Covid-19 boosters today, Taiwan’s chip giant warns of tight supplies into 2022, Delta Air Lines says holiday travel demand appears strong, and other news to start your day.

  • Gold Price Forecast – Are Gold Miners Signaling a Breakout in Precious Metals

    Gold miners are surging over persistently high inflation data. Perhaps investors are beginning to question the transitory inflation claims of the Fed.

  • Michael Burry's 'mother of all crashes' warning is still in play — but here are 3 stocks he's bullish on

    'The Big Short' guy remains bearish. But he's long on this trio of stocks.

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Absurdly Cheap Right Now

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has taken investors on a wild roller-coaster ride so far this year. After all of these dizzying gyrations, Novavax appears to be the biggest bargain among the top vaccine stocks. Here's why Novavax stock is absurdly cheap right now.

  • Plug Power: Latest Announcements Offer More Reasons to Stay Bullish

    Stocks go up, stocks go down, that is a simple fact of the market’s behavior. The next bit is the nice part, however: stocks go up again, too. Just ask Plug Power (PLUG) investors, who over the past couple of years have seen the pendulum swing violently in both directions. After giving back to market this year a big chunk of the previous 12 months’ incredible share haul, the stock has been on fire again recently, up by 36% over the past week alone. The company’s annual symposium takes place toda

  • After a 71% profit, this investor just got out of oil and is putting everything into this commodity instead

    TankerTracker's Sam Madani talks to MarketWatch about why he cashed out of oil and has gone 100% on this increasingly scarce commodity.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Robinhood Stocks That Could Bounce Back Big Time

    Guess what many of the 100 most popular stocks on Robinhood have in common right now? CEO Mark Zuckerberg has himself even called for more regulation in the past, knowing that it would help Facebook over the long run.

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Beats Q3 Earnings Target, Guides Higher

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the world's largest chip foundry, on Thursday beat expectations for third-quarter earnings.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Alibaba Bounce?

    Alibaba stock has begun to rebound from its lows, but investors should pump the brakes before getting too excited.

  • 11 Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best Robinhood stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Equity trading applications have become more famous as the rapid digitization of the world […]

  • Sundial Growers Is Getting Into the Alcohol Business

    Canadian-based cannabis company Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) has been busy this year. The latest move came this month when it announced the purchase of retail company Alcanna (OTC: LQSIF), which operates 171 liquor stores in Canada (most of which are in Alberta -- Sundial's home province). This move further diversifies Sundial's existing operations and gives it yet another source of revenue.

  • Ark Invest Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Picks

    In this article, we discuss the Ark Invest Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Picks. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these ARK stocks, go directly to the Ark Invest Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Cathie Wood, a well-known disruptive innovation investor, established ARK Investment Management in 2014 intending to create high-growth stock portfolios […]

  • Morgan Stanley fattens profit by $1 billion as investment banking revenue jumps

    Morgan Stanley on Thursday said its third-quarter net income rose to $3.7 billion or $1.98 a share, from $2.7 billion, or $1.66 a share, in the year-ago period. Revenue increased to $14.8 billion from $11.7 billion a year ago. Analysts expected the investment bank to earn $1.69 a share on revenue of $13.93 billion. Chairman and CEO James P. Gorman said Morgan Stanley "delivered another very strong quarter, with robust revenues and improved efficiency" with a return on producing a return on avera

  • These 3 Tech Stocks Are Building the Future

    When the financial media mentions "tech stocks," many people equate the term with consumer hardware or business software. After all, those are the companies that get talked about the most, so they're what many of us are most familiar with. For that, you need to find the companies that are behind the scenes.

  • UPDATE 2-Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner dies

    Toymaker Hasbro Inc said on Tuesday longtime Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brian Goldner has died, two days after he went on medical leave. In a statement last year, Goldner said he had been under continued medical treatment following his cancer diagnosis in 2014. Board member and former CEO of marketing firm InnerWorkings Inc, Rich Stoddart, has replaced Goldner on an interim basis.