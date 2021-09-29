Talabat Partners with Terminus Group to Launch Sustainable Last-Mile Delivery with Fully Autonomous Food Delivery Robots at Expo 2020 Dubai

● Talabat partnered up with Terminus Group to launch 10 autonomous delivery robots in the UAE at Expo 2020 Dubai

● Talabat and Terminus Group jointly designed and developed closed compartment autonomous delivery robots for safe, contactless and secure food delivery at Expo 2020 Dubai

● The partnership aims to optimize last mile delivery- from Talabat kitchen to designated drop-off points at the Expo site

● Adoption of new technologies and innovation across all operations is a key driver for the development of the online food delivery industry

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Talabat, the region's leading online food and q-commerce delivery platform and the Official Food Delivery Provider for Expo 2020 Dubai is proud to announce its partnership with Terminus Group, the official Premier Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, to launch 10 autonomous food delivery robots, providing sustainable last mile delivery at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Sustainability, one of Expo 2020 Dubai's subthemes is top of mind for both Talabat and Terminus Group. Operating only on batteries, Talabat's food delivery robots are a major step to the sustainable delivery operations of the future. Jointly designed by both organizations for high efficiency, the robots fully integrate both Talabat's app interface and Terminus Group's Robot Management System - and boast a large capacity, password-secure compartments, and can deliver thousands of orders per day.

Employing advanced artificial intelligence (AI) for point-to-point food delivery, the robots will transport orders from Talabat's state-of-the-art, two-story cloud kitchen to customers in designated drop-off points at the Expo site. Customers can unlock robots using unique QR codes or order IDs to ensure their food is delivered in a safe, contactless, and seamless manner.

Victor AI, Founder and CEO of Terminus Group, said: "We're proud to partner with Talabat to bring our expertise and knowledge together to introduce autonomous delivery robots at Expo 2020 Dubai. Equipped with AI, the robots will introduce a smart and sustainable way of delivering food to designated areas across the Expo site, as well as help in solving issues such as shortages of riders. The project reflects Talabat's strong efforts to adopt innovative solutions as we head towards a future powered by digital transformation."

He added: "Our cooperation with Talabat will continue to solidify and deepen as we look for ways to work together in the field of intelligent delivery. The introduction of autonomous delivery robots at Expo 2020 Dubai marks the beginning of our partnership with Talabat. In the future, both sides will strive for more innovative business models to be applied to more delivery scenarios in UAE and other countries across the region."

Commenting on this partnership, Jeremy Doutte, Vice President UAE at Talabat said: "We have been working closely with Terminus Group to develop and design autonomous delivery robots that are integrated with the Talabat app to deliver food in a safe, secure and seamless manner to Expo visitors. The delivery robots are the result of our shared mission to facilitate digital transformation and we're very excited to bring them to life for the first time at Expo 2020 Dubai and showcase the future of online food delivery and smart mobility."

The food delivery industry is rapidly developing as technology continues to play an increasingly important role in its growth. Adoption of new digital solutions across all aspects of the business is a key driver for the success of Talabat and innovation remains on top of its agenda. The region's leading online food delivery platform currently has over 300 tech and product talents in its tech hub located in the company's head office in Dubai.

About Talabat

When you think of food delivery in the MENA region, we'd be pretty surprised if Talabat didn't pop into your mind first! Since delivering our first order in Kuwait in 2004, we've grown quite a lot over the past 17 years.

Today, we deliver hundreds of millions of food orders, grocery items and other products per year, to our customers in nine countries throughout the region. Our food delivery business works with well over 25,000 brands and almost 50,000 branches, while our q-commerce concept, Talabat mart, now delivers groceries to customers in Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman Qatar, and the UAE in 30 minutes or less!

Our customers, our partners, our people, our riders, and the communities in which we operate are at the heart of what we do. In 2020 alone, we facilitated the donation of well over 340,000 meals, and 44,000 medicine donations to those in need, as well as donated over 1.3million euros to charity with the help of our partners and customers. Talabat is part of Delivery Hero, the global leader in online food delivery and q-commerce.

About Terminus

Founded in 2015, Terminus Group is a world leading AIoT company focusing on solutions for smart cities. In 2020 the company was chosen as an Official Premier Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, the only premier partner from China, serving alongside global tech giants such as Siemens, Cisco, and SAP.

With its broad AIoT business in fire protection, energy, retail, finance and other fields, Terminus Group has consolidated its various technological advantages into its brand-new series of Terminus robots. By incorporating features such as "modularization", "intelligence" and "integration", the company provides user-oriented smart robot solutions for scenarios including digitalization service, disinfection, delivery, etc.

For more information visit: www.terminusgroup.com

