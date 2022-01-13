Talan to acquire Createch, a Canadian technology services organization

This acquisition will allow Talan to accelerate its North American development in consulting and deployment of SAP, Microsoft, Oracle and IBM solutions. With this transaction, Talan will become a key player in Canada and North America with nearly 500 clients.

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 13, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Talan has entered into an agreement to acquire Createch, a strategic player in Canada's technology services and solutions sector. This acquisition is part of the trajectory initiated in 2019 with the integration of Planaxis in Canada, in 2021 with Projexia through the PASàPAS acquisition, and last November with the acquisition of Insum. With this external growth strategy, Talan will significantly strengthen its presence in North America, with Montréal as its Canadian headquarters, with more than 650 employees and revenues of CAD 120 million.

Createch is a Canadian company specializing in designing and implementing technology services and solutions for its clients, particularly in the industrial, distribution, retail, financial, service and public sectors. This transaction will allow Talan to now serve 500 clients around the world. Thanks to the know-how of Createch's nearly 300 employees, this acquisition will allow Talan to benefit from complementary expertise while strengthening its premium positioning in innovation and transformation through technology consulting. It will also create numerous synergies for the benefit of its clients.

As part of this transaction, the Createch entity and brand will be retained and the existing team will continue its operations. The acquisition is expected to close in Q1, 2022.

"We are very pleased that Createch is joining the Talan adventure. This project is part of our "Ambition 2024" plan, in which we expect to have 10,000 employees within the group, including more than 3,000 in North America, to meet the growing needs of major groups and public sector players in terms of innovation and digital transformation across the value chain. Their high level of expertise in major market solutions allows us to reach critical mass in North America. Beyond our complementary business, we share with Createch strong human values that are part of our group's DNA such as solidarity, integrity, excellence, humility, empathy and energy. These shared values perfectly embody our raison d'être: 'We believe that only a humanist practice of technology will make the new digital age an era of progress for all'," said Mehdi Houas, president of the Talan Group.

"We are delighted to join forces with the Talan Group. This partnership will allow us to increase our impact on the North American market, thanks to our complementary expertise. Talan's 4,000 employees are an important asset in providing a wide range of solutions to our clients," said Hélène Kyriakakis, President of Createch.

About Talan

Talan is a consulting firm specializing in digital innovation and transformation. For over 20 years, Talan has been advising, supporting and implementing transformation projects for businesses and public authorities, in France and abroad. With operations on five continents and nearly 6,000 consultants, the group anticipates revenues of 600 million euros in 2022, and expects a turnover of 1 billion euros by 2024. The group places innovation at the heart of its development strategy and is involved in areas of technological change affecting major corporations, such as Big Data, the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. By placing the "humanist approach to technology" at the center of its strategy, the Talan Group is convinced that it is by serving people that technology multiplies its potential for society.

