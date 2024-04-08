Talanx (ETR:TLX) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

Talanx AG's (ETR:TLX) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to €2.35 on 10th of May. This takes the annual payment to 3.3% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Talanx's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. However, prior to this announcement, Talanx's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 27.0%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 32% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Talanx Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was €1.05, compared to the most recent full-year payment of €2.35. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 8.4% over that duration. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Talanx has impressed us by growing EPS at 17% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Talanx's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Talanx Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 6 Talanx analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. Is Talanx not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

