Talc Market Size to Grow by USD 597.30 million | Increase in Demand from Plastics Industry to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Talc Market by End-user (plastics and rubber, paper and pulp, ceramics, paints and coatings, and others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The market's growth will be led by APAC during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Talc Market by End-user, Deposit Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
The potential growth difference for the talc market between 2019 and 2024 is USD 597.30 mn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver: The increase in demand from the plastics industry is driving the growth of the talc market. Talc is widely used in the plastic industry as a filler to enhance the properties of plastics and polyolefin compounds (polypropylene). It is used in applications such as thermoplastic polymers of automotive, appliances, engineering polymers, semi-crystalline polymer nucleation, anti-blocking of polyethylene films, plastic recycling, and wood plastics composites.

  • Market Challenge: The stringent regulations and adverse effects on health and environment will challenge the talc market during the forecast period. Talc contains asbestos in natural form, which causes lung cancer when inhaled. Long-term exposure to natural talc powders can cause a high risk of lung cancer. These materials also increase the risk of endometrial (uterine) cancer in women.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our Sample Report right now!

Market Segmentation

The talc market report is segmented by end-user (plastics and rubber, paper and pulp, ceramics, paints and coatings, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

By end-user, the plastics and rubber segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Talc is used as a filler and a modifier in the rubber industry. Talc is generally used in rubber threads, sheets, hoses, seals, wires, cables, membranes, stoppers, tires, industrial goods, and other pharmaceutical closures. It enhances the properties of elastomers, such as rigidity improvement, higher barrier properties, high specific surface, improved handling, agglomeration prevention, higher purity, synergism with the carbon black, partitioning agent, better compression resistance, and resistance to UV radiation.

By geography, APAC will be the leading region with 52% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, India, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key countries for the talc market in APAC. With the increase in disposable income of consumers, expansion of industrialization, and other economic factors, there has been a rapid rise in the demand for property enhancer materials such as talc. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Adhesives and Sealants Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Polyolefin (POF) Shrink Film Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Talc Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4%

Market growth 2020-2024

USD 597.30 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

3.78

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 52%

Key consumer countries

China, US, India, Brazil, and South Korea (Republic of Korea)

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Anglo Pacific Group Plc, Associated Soapstone Distribution Co. Pvt. Ltd., Elementis Plc, Haichen Minchem Co. Ltd., HAYASHI KASEI Co. Ltd., Imerys SA, IMI Fabi Spa, AIHAI, Minerals Technologies Inc., and Shandong Pingdu Talc Mine Industrial Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Market characteristics

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2019

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five sources summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Plastics and rubber - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Paper and pulp - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Ceramics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Paints and coatings - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Deposit type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Deposit type

  • Talc carbonate - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Talc chlorite - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by Deposit type

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Volume driver-Demand led growth

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • AIHAI

  • Anglo Pacific Group Plc

  • Associated Soapstone Distribution Co. Pvt. Ltd.

  • Elementis Plc

  • Haichen Minchem Co. Ltd.

  • HAYASHI KASEI Co. Ltd.

  • Imerys SA

  • IMI Fabi Spa

  • Minerals Technologies Inc.

  • Shandong Pingdu Talc Mine Industrial Co. Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/talc-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-597-30-million--increase-in-demand-from-plastics-industry-to-boost-market-growth--technavio-301540833.html

SOURCE Technavio

