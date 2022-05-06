Talc Market Size to Grow by USD 597.30 million | Increase in Demand from Plastics Industry to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Talc Market by End-user (plastics and rubber, paper and pulp, ceramics, paints and coatings, and others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The market's growth will be led by APAC during the forecast period.
The potential growth difference for the talc market between 2019 and 2024 is USD 597.30 mn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
Market Driver: The increase in demand from the plastics industry is driving the growth of the talc market. Talc is widely used in the plastic industry as a filler to enhance the properties of plastics and polyolefin compounds (polypropylene). It is used in applications such as thermoplastic polymers of automotive, appliances, engineering polymers, semi-crystalline polymer nucleation, anti-blocking of polyethylene films, plastic recycling, and wood plastics composites.
Market Challenge: The stringent regulations and adverse effects on health and environment will challenge the talc market during the forecast period. Talc contains asbestos in natural form, which causes lung cancer when inhaled. Long-term exposure to natural talc powders can cause a high risk of lung cancer. These materials also increase the risk of endometrial (uterine) cancer in women.
Market Segmentation
The talc market report is segmented by end-user (plastics and rubber, paper and pulp, ceramics, paints and coatings, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).
By end-user, the plastics and rubber segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Talc is used as a filler and a modifier in the rubber industry. Talc is generally used in rubber threads, sheets, hoses, seals, wires, cables, membranes, stoppers, tires, industrial goods, and other pharmaceutical closures. It enhances the properties of elastomers, such as rigidity improvement, higher barrier properties, high specific surface, improved handling, agglomeration prevention, higher purity, synergism with the carbon black, partitioning agent, better compression resistance, and resistance to UV radiation.
By geography, APAC will be the leading region with 52% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, India, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key countries for the talc market in APAC. With the increase in disposable income of consumers, expansion of industrialization, and other economic factors, there has been a rapid rise in the demand for property enhancer materials such as talc. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Some Companies Mentioned
Talc Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2019
Forecast period
2020-2024
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4%
Market growth 2020-2024
USD 597.30 million
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
3.78
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 52%
Key consumer countries
China, US, India, Brazil, and South Korea (Republic of Korea)
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Anglo Pacific Group Plc, Associated Soapstone Distribution Co. Pvt. Ltd., Elementis Plc, Haichen Minchem Co. Ltd., HAYASHI KASEI Co. Ltd., Imerys SA, IMI Fabi Spa, AIHAI, Minerals Technologies Inc., and Shandong Pingdu Talc Mine Industrial Co. Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five sources summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by End-user
Plastics and rubber - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Paper and pulp - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Ceramics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Paints and coatings - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Deposit type
Market segments
Comparison by Deposit type
Talc carbonate - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Talc chlorite - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Deposit type
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Volume driver-Demand led growth
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
AIHAI
Anglo Pacific Group Plc
Associated Soapstone Distribution Co. Pvt. Ltd.
Elementis Plc
Haichen Minchem Co. Ltd.
HAYASHI KASEI Co. Ltd.
Imerys SA
IMI Fabi Spa
Minerals Technologies Inc.
Shandong Pingdu Talc Mine Industrial Co. Ltd.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
