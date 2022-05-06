Talc Market Size to Grow by USD 597.30 million | Increase in Demand from Plastics Industry to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Talc Market by End-user (plastics and rubber, paper and pulp, ceramics, paints and coatings, and others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The market's growth will be led by APAC during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Talc Market by End-user, Deposit Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

The potential growth difference for the talc market between 2019 and 2024 is USD 597.30 mn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The increase in demand from the plastics industry is driving the growth of the talc market. Talc is widely used in the plastic industry as a filler to enhance the properties of plastics and polyolefin compounds (polypropylene). It is used in applications such as thermoplastic polymers of automotive, appliances, engineering polymers, semi-crystalline polymer nucleation, anti-blocking of polyethylene films, plastic recycling, and wood plastics composites.

Market Challenge: The stringent regulations and adverse effects on health and environment will challenge the talc market during the forecast period. Talc contains asbestos in natural form, which causes lung cancer when inhaled. Long-term exposure to natural talc powders can cause a high risk of lung cancer. These materials also increase the risk of endometrial (uterine) cancer in women.

Market Segmentation

The talc market report is segmented by end-user (plastics and rubber, paper and pulp, ceramics, paints and coatings, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

By end-user, the plastics and rubber segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Talc is used as a filler and a modifier in the rubber industry. Talc is generally used in rubber threads, sheets, hoses, seals, wires, cables, membranes, stoppers, tires, industrial goods, and other pharmaceutical closures. It enhances the properties of elastomers, such as rigidity improvement, higher barrier properties, high specific surface, improved handling, agglomeration prevention, higher purity, synergism with the carbon black, partitioning agent, better compression resistance, and resistance to UV radiation.

By geography, APAC will be the leading region with 52% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, India, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key countries for the talc market in APAC. With the increase in disposable income of consumers, expansion of industrialization, and other economic factors, there has been a rapid rise in the demand for property enhancer materials such as talc. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Talc Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 597.30 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 3.78 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 52% Key consumer countries China, US, India, Brazil, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Anglo Pacific Group Plc, Associated Soapstone Distribution Co. Pvt. Ltd., Elementis Plc, Haichen Minchem Co. Ltd., HAYASHI KASEI Co. Ltd., Imerys SA, IMI Fabi Spa, AIHAI, Minerals Technologies Inc., and Shandong Pingdu Talc Mine Industrial Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

