Taleam’s Computer and Laptop Repair in Ottawa Provides Partner Update and Offers Discount

Taleam Systems
·2 min read

We are sharing an update with potential customers in the Ottawa-Gatineau region on the latest computer products and services in the technology sector available today.

OTTAWA, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IT is constantly changing, and we’re always paying attention. This month, for example, we share updates from two of our partners: Microsoft and Intel.

Windows 10 Update About To Be Released
The new Windows update 20H2 offers increased security protection for your personal computer (PC). In this coming release it will not only be easier to update, and to get things done across multiple devices, but it is also now possible to sync your Android phone to your Windows PC. Taleam Systems is a partner with Microsoft and is here to help install this update, either remotely or on site.

Intel Technology Update: 11th Generation Processors Now Available
11th Generation Intel® Core™ Processors help to optimize performance on both laptop and desktop PCs. Features of the new processors include higher-level graphics, wired and wireless connectivity, performance speed, and higher levels of power. We can recommend the right Intel processors for your unique computer needs whether for business or home use.

For the month of May, we are offering a 20% off (limited time only) on any computer service for new customers that includes home and business users. If you need a personal and experienced professional to provide you with laptop repair, we welcome you to contact us today.

Taleam’s computer service and laptop repair include:
-Virus Removals
-Windows 10 Installation
-Computer Tune-up
-Blue Screen
-Network Issues
-Laptop Problems
-Sound Problems
-And much more

For laptop and computer repair, Call 613-979-0309 for same-day Ottawa laptop repair and notebook upgrade for all Dell, HP, Sony, Lenovo, Toshiba and Acer models.

For our customers convenience we have new service hours as of today also: Mon – Fri (9am – 8pm) Saturday (10am – 6pm) & Sunday (11am – 5pm).

Visit our website at www.taleamsystems.com to book appointment online anytime and experience professional computer service today.

Media contact:
Melad Ahmadzai
CEO, Taleam Systems
Phone: 613-979-0309
Website: www.taleamsystems.com


Recommended Stories

  • Australia’s Spat With China Opens Door for Grain Rival Argentina

    (Bloomberg) -- Farmers in Argentina are pouncing on a trade feud between grain rival Australia and voracious crop buyer China.Argentine growers are set to expand barley plantings by 28% this year after China slapped tariffs on Australian exports of the grain used in livestock feed, one of a slew of similar restrictions imposed by Beijing amid souring relations.Farmers on Argentina’s Pampas crop belt usually compete with Australia for a share of global wheat sales while sending their barley to camel herds in Saudi Arabia and other parts of the Middle East. But the diplomatic upheaval -- coming amid rising concern among Argentine farmers that the government may raise wheat-export taxes -- has opened a door to ally China.Because wheat and barley are almost interchangeable when used as animal feed ingredients, barley is a sought-after replacement when wheat prices soar. Benchmark U.S. wheat futures have surged 53% since late June, touching an eight-year high last week.Australia has been China’s biggest provider of barley over the past decade, according to MIT Media Lab data through 2019, with the Asian giant regularly sourcing well over half of its imports from Australian farms.Read more on the China-Australia trade feud:Australia Probe of China Port Signals Trouble for BeijingChina Is Drinking Barely A Drop of Australian Wine After TariffsAustralia Won’t Swap Values for China Talks, Minister Payne SaysFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GE shareholders reject CEO Culp's $230 million pay in rare rebuke

    NEW YORK/CHICAGO (Reuters) -General Electric Co shareholders rejected top executives' compensation packages, including a payout of as much as $230 million to CEO Larry Culp, at the industrial conglomerate's annual shareholder meeting on Tuesday. While the shareholder vote was non-binding, the move was a rare rebuke of a major corporation's handling of its executive pay. As part of an extension of Culp's employment contract to 2024, GE last August canceled old shares given to him and granted him new shares tied to lower financial targets.

  • ‘Worse Than Brexit’: Scottish Independence Weighs on U.K. Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- A week that could set in motion the eventual collapse of the 314-year union between England and Scotland is concentrating City trading desks on market disasters ahead.As Scots enter a May 6 vote pitched on whether there should be a second independence referendum, fund managers and sell-side strategists see potential for massive chaos across the U.K.’s economic landscape in the years to come. Yet in an echo of the early days of the Brexit poll, few are hedging for this disruptive prospect.While the stakes could hardly be higher, it’s not clear the U.K. government will agree to another referendum, even if pro-independence parties win a majority on Thursday. But with the vote stirring uneasy memories of Britain’s split from the European Union, fund managers are dusting off old playbooks for how to trade a binary risk event where timing is everything.“You’d have massive uncertainty, financial chaos and recession,” and a 10% devaluation of the pound, said Mark Nash, a money manager at Jupiter Investment Management.Nash isn’t hedging such a scenario yet -- and neither is the market. The median of forecasts in a Bloomberg survey has the pound holding at $1.39 through June.Still, a handful of investment analysts have ventured forth bearish calls.Strategists at Credit Agricole SA recommend shorting the pound versus the dollar, with political risk over Scottish independence among the reasons.Barclays Plc abandoned a call to go long on the pound versus the euro on the potential for pre-election volatility.UBS Group AG credit strategists cut their outlook on a select group of U.K. bank bonds to neutral from overweight, warning that the “long U.K. trade” in credit could unravel on referendum risk.One thing is for certain: if things escalate, money managers will need to move fast. Odds show a repeat of the 2014 referendum, where Scotland voted to remain, would be too close to call.“Markets ignore things and ignore things and ignore and then suddenly panic. I have a feeling that is quite likely to happen with the Scottish independence issue,” said Jane Foley, head of currency strategy at Rabobank. “What I’m telling our clients is to be aware that even though this may not impact the pound right now, it’d be foolhardy to ignore it because it might suddenly come into the market’s agenda.”Consequences of secession would be huge. Negotiations would be necessary over what currency an independent Scotland would use, whether it would take a share of the British national debt, and what trade arrangements it would have with the remainder of the U.K. The Scottish National Party also harbors ambitions to bring Scotland into the EU, a situation that would create huge border and trade tensions, if the problem of ring-fencing Northern Ireland in Brexit is any example.“I wonder whether markets have actually considered the full ramifications of this election,” said Julian Howard, director of multi-asset solutions at GAM Investments, whose portfolios are strategically positioned for a decline in sterling. “It would be a lot worse than Brexit as Scotland is much more closely stitched to the U.K. than Britain was into Europe. We’re talking since the 1700s rather than the 1970s.”Mr. BrexitThe domicile of financial institutions could also be contested. If they were to remain based on Edinburgh, Scottish banks would miss out on the support of the Bank of England’s quantitative easing program and become less creditworthy, according to Charlie Parker, managing director at boutique investment manager Albemarle Street Partners.It’s the kind of tail-risk event that makes careers, for those with enough foresight to get it right.At Nomura Holdings Inc., strategist Jordan Rochester was part of a team that developed a money-spinning model to help the bank call the 2014 referendum result early. His political analysis on the split from the EU then led him to be nicknamed Mr. Brexit. Now he says the pound could fall up to 6% if Scotland voted to leave, depending on how priced it was prior to the result.But even he isn’t worried about the election on Thursday itself, and says the pound could even be in line for gains if the SNP fails to win more than half of the seats, as some polls suggest. Still, the independence cause could prevail once Green votes are counted, and an actual referendum date could trigger heavy hedging.Read: Why Scotland’s Road to Independence Vote Is Rocky: QuickTake“The market will look at polling in a new referendum and treat it much more like a tighter vote than 2014 -- when it was only last-minute scares, not months in advance,” Rochester said.Westminster would likely mount resistance to any plans to seek an independence vote, refusing to grant the Scottish parliament the permission to make it legally watertight. That leaves the potential for a lengthy constitutional quagmire over whether the Scottish parliament can call a legitimate referendum on its own.Even though the prospect of an invigorated Scottish break-away movement is scary for traders, derivatives markets remain relatively calm. The term structure of sterling’s implied volatility has become inverted, signaling angst over events on Thursday -- though the cost of insuring swings is still below its 12-month average. Over the longer-term, five-year risk reversals in cable trade near their average since Bloomberg began compiling data in 2005.“The difficulty with assessing the impact of these events on markets is that even if we know they are on the horizon, we don’t know when markets will react and if in the end the status quo will prevail,” said Sheena Shah, currency strategist at Morgan Stanley. Her firm sees a 30% chance of a referendum by the end of 2024. “There are so many unknowns and follow-up hurdles.”(Updates options pricing in penultimate paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • France' STMicro sees no reason to take part in EU chip alliance

    Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics sees no reason to join a potential European Union semiconductors alliance, its chief executive said on Tuesday, as the European Commission is seeking to boost Europe's independence in microchips. CEO Jean-Marc Chéry told BFM Business that the Commission's initiative is a positive development but added that his firm had no interest in taking part. STMicro produces a wide range of chips, from low-margin microcontrollers to more sophisticated sensors used in smartphones and autonomous vehicles.

  • Stock market news live updates: Nasdaq drops 1.9% in worst session since March as tech stocks sell off

    Stocks fell Tuesday after a mixed session a day earlier, with technology stocks leading the way lower as investors awaited the next set of corporate earnings results.

  • Warren Buffett just sounded the alarm on inflation — here are 8 ways to be ready

    Prices are on the rise, but there are ways you can lessen the impact on your wallet.

  • Tech Selloff Sweeps Across Stocks; Dollar Climbs: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Volatility gripped financial markets as a rout in some of the largest tech companies dragged down stocks. The dollar rose.Megacaps such Apple Inc., Tesla Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. sent the Nasdaq 100 slumping, while the S&P 500 pared losses amid gains in commodity, financial and industrial shares. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen rattled markets with a comment economists regarded as self evident -- that rates will likely rise as government spending ramps up and the economy responds with faster growth. Later in the day, Yellen said she wasn’t predicting or recommending rate hikes.The debate on whether government spending could boost inflation comes at a time when stock valuations are hovering near the highest levels in two decades. Hedge funds have been bailing from equities at a pace not seen since the financial crisis, while shares have struggled to gain traction despite blowout corporate earnings.“We’ve had this spectacular run-up, and I think we’ve seen momentum just run out of steam,” said Fiona Cincotta, senior financial markets analyst at City Index. “Despite earnings being encouraging, they haven’t managed to push those indices higher. Moving out of growth and into cyclicals is the place we’re going to have more movement.”Earlier Tuesday, a sharp drop in equity futures left traders scrambling for an explanation. Some of them speculated on military tensions between China and Taiwan, Singapore’s tougher coronavirus restrictions and Ferrari NV’s decision to postpone financial targets.Investors also monitored the latest economic readings, with the U.S. trade deficit widening to a new record in March. Meanwhile, a senior White House economic aide demurred on the question of whether President Joe Biden will nominate Fed Chair Jerome Powell for a second four-year term, saying the decision on selecting the next central bank chief will come after a thorough “process.”Here are some key events to watch this week:U.S. ADP employment change is due WednesdayChicago Fed President Charles Evans gives a virtual speech at an event hosted by Bard College on Wednesday. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester gives a virtual speech to the Boston Economic ClubBank of England rate decision ThursdayThe April U.S. employment report is released on FridayThese are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 fell 0.7% as of 4 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 fell 1.85%The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changedThe MSCI World index fell 0.8%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3%The euro fell 0.4% to $1.2017The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3887The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 109.29 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 1.58%Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to -0.24%Britain’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 0.79%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.3% to $66 a barrelGold futures fell 0.7% to $1,779 an ounceFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Foreigners needed to fill Singapore tech jobs crunch, says central banker

    A boom in technology jobs across all sectors in Singapore and a shortage of tech workers means the country will have to rely on foreigners to fill the gap, Ravi Menon, the managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore said on Tuesday. Singapore is emerging as a regional tech hub but headhunters say it faces a severe talent crunch as more firms move in. This is partly because of government policies to tighten foreign hiring to offset falling Singaporean employment amid the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Robinhood responds to Buffett and Munger after they 'insulted new generation' of investors

    'If the last year has taught us anything, it is that people are tired of the Warren Buffetts and Charlie Mungers of the world acting like they are the only oracles of investing,' writes Robinhood's head of public policy.

  • Six Reasons Asia's Oil Refiners Aren't Going Away Anytime Soon

    (Bloomberg) -- Predictions of peak oil and the impending demise of fossil fuels will hit Asian oil refiners especially hard. The region is home to three of the top four oil-guzzling nations, and more than a third of global crude processing capacity. Yet, Asian refiners are expanding at a breakneck pace, even building massive new plants designed to run for at least half a century.What is going on?After a century of powering the world’s vehicles, oil refiners are having to plan for an oil-free future in mobility as cars begin switching to batteries, ships burn natural gas, and innovation brings on other energy sources such as hydrogen. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. predicts oil demand for transportation will peak as early as 2026.Yet, even as a slew of headlines announce oil major BP Plc selling its prized Alaskan fields or Royal Dutch Shell Plc pulling the plug on refineries from Louisiana to the Philippines, Asia’s big refineries are planning for a much longer transition. Chinese refining capacity has nearly tripled since the turn of the millennium, and the nation will end more than a century of U.S. dominance this year. And China’s capacity will continue climbing – to about 20 million barrels a day by 2025, from 17.4 million barrels at the end of 2020. India’s processing is also rising rapidly and could jump by more than half to 8 million barrels a day in the same time.“Asia is going to be the center of global activity and hence the choices that are being made in Asia about pioneering cleaner technology development, or not, are very important,” said Jeremy Bentham, vice president of global business environment at Royal Dutch Shell Group. “Economic development is going to be very Asian centered, hence the consumption of energy will be very Asian centered and hence then the opportunity to take a lead in deploying clean technologies is there.”Refiners have begun the long path of reinventing their business. There has been a flurry of announcements from processors in South Korea, China and India in the past few months about ‘net-zero’ targets, switching to hydrogen and capturing carbon. But behind those promises is a business model that will continue to rely for several decades on rising demand for traditional vehicle fuels and even faster growth in the use of petrochemicals and plastics.“Energy transition is happening in many ways already,” said Sushant Gupta, research director for Asia Pacific refining and oil markets at Wood Mackenzie. “But in Asia, over the next two decades, we still see transport fuel demand. It will be slower, but will still be there.”Here, then, is a roadmap for Asian oil refiners to make it to 2100 by adapting their businesses in stages.1. Keep making gasolineGasoline and diesel for vehicles may be the first major product area to vanish from refineries, but it is unlikely to happen soon in Asia. About 3.5 million barrels per day of global capacity will be shuttered by the end of 2023 -- 1 million barrels more than has already been announced, industry consultant FGE predicts. But Asia’s big, new refineries have the advantage of modern facilities, located close to growing markets.Rongsheng Petrochemical Co.’s 800,000 barrels-a- day plant at Zhoushan became fully operational this year and will yield almost 30% transport fuels, mostly gasoline and diesel, and 70% petrochemicals. Hengli Petrochemical began operating its 400,000 barrels-a-day refinery in northeastern China in late 2018, which can produce almost 10 million tons annually of gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel. While Asian refiners produce more vehicle fuel, processors in the mature Western markets are likely to see demand peak sooner as automakers switch to electric propulsion. Already, Shell’s Convent Louisiana facility, three plants of Marathon Petroleum Corp. and two of Phillips 66 are being either shut down or converted into oil terminals or biofuel plants on concern that gasoline demand will never recover from the pandemic-induced slump. Shell announced on Tuesday an agreement to sell its Puget Sound Refinery as it focuses on sites that have integrated oil refineries and chemical plants -- a bet on the future growth of petrochemicals. Almost 80% of US refinery output on average is gasoline or middle distillates – a category that is mostly diesel, according to the IEA.“There will be closures and there will be the transformation of existing refineries to shift yields from transport fuels to petrochemicals,” Gupta said. Even so, he expects gasoline and diesel yields globally to drop by only 2.5%-3% by 2040.Some fuel markets will last longer than others. While natural gas and alternatives are becoming increasingly important fuels for big ships, it will take decades to wean the armadas of ferries, fishing vessels and small craft off marine diesel. And jet kerosene will probably remain the only viable propulsion for large aircraft until well into the second half of the century.2. Produce more plasticShifting more capacity to plastics and polymers can be done relatively easily using existing plants. Petrochemicals will account for more than a third of global oil demand growth to 2030 and nearly half through 2050, the International Energy Agency predicts.Even if the drive to eliminate single-use plastics revives in a post-Covid world, the demand for other petrochemical products, which include everything from water pipes to nail polish, is predicted to keep rising. Asia’s expanding middle class will drive demand for consumer goods and plastics used in buildings and packaging. Ironically, even manufacturers of autos and airplanes will use more plastic as they strive to lighten vehicles to meet emissions standards, according to FGE.The overall result is that global plastics consumption will rise more than 60% to close to 600 million tons by 2050 from 2019 levels, requiring refiners to produce an additional 7 million barrels a day in feedstock, FGE said.“Petrochemicals will become the new base-load for oil demand, driven by economic growth and rising consumption especially in emerging markets,” Goldman Sachs said last month.China, the biggest market, is leading the transition. The country’s new mega refineries can convert as much as half of their crude oil into petrochemicals, way more than the traditional 10%-15% yield for most processors.In South Korea, home to three of the world’s 10 biggest refining complexes, four new steam crackers will come onstream over the next 4-5 years to make ethylene, the building block for plastics, according to Gupta. India’s Reliance Industries Ltd., which owns the world’s biggest refining complex, plans to replace sales of road fuels like diesel and gasoline, eventually producing only jet fuel and petrochemicals, as part of a plan to reach net zero by 2035. Rival Indian Oil Corp., the nation’s biggest refiner, aims to double petrochemicals output from its nine refineries.3. Switch to hydrogenEventually, markets for traditional transportation fuel will dry up and refiners have already started working on replacements. Perhaps the most promising from the point of view of their traditional business model is hydrogen, which, like gasoline, is a combustible, storable and transportable fuel that could power vehicles of all sizes and types.“Hydrogen is the ultimate green option,” said to S.S.V. Ramakumar, director for research and development at Indian Oil, which is running a pilot project in New Delhi to power buses using hydrogen spiked with natural gas. “But there is a journey for hydrogen to make to attain that status of mainstream energy source.”China’s biggest refiner China Petroleum & Chemical Corp., better known as Sinopec, touted the gas in a recent broadcast on state television, and the National Development and Reform Commission, the nation’s top planning body, selected it as one of the nation’s “future industries.” Sinopec has about 27 pilot hydrogen refueling stations and plans to expand the network to around 1,000 by 2025.“In some cases it will be hydrogen as a gas or liquefied form, and in some cases people are looking at carriers of hydrogen like ammonia, potentially as a fuel for marine,” said Shell’s Bentham.Refiners are already among the biggest hydrogen producers because they use it to remove sulfur from fuels and to maximize production of gasoline and other lighter fuels. With less gasoline needed, some of that hydrogen can be diverted. But current production of the gas is largely powered using fossil sources, with every kilogram of hydrogen producing about 10 kilograms of CO2, according to Ramakumar.Like most companies studying hydrogen, Indian Oil is banking on eventually using electricity from wind, solar and hydro power to make carbon-free hydrogen by electrolysis, but it’s also looking at making the fuel from compressed biogas.Whatever the production method, the cost of making hydrogen needs to drop substantially if it’s to compete commercially with natural gas. That may mean finding places with cheap renewable energy, such as Chile and Saudi Arabia, or relying on improved technology. Under India’s National Hydrogen Energy Mission roadmap, the country could use renewables to make some of the world’s cheapest hydrogen, according to BloombergNEF.4. Make biofuelsHydrogen isn’t the only option. An alternative popular in countries like Indonesia and Malaysia that produce palm oil, is to adapt refineries to produce biofuels. “There are limitations to the amount of vegetation and land available for developing those kinds of fuels, but they are there and they will play a role,” said Shell’s Bentham.Indonesia, the world’s largest palm-oil producer, is planning to produce more biofuels at existing petroleum refineries and also set up dedicated refineries to turn palm oil into biodiesel. It increased the required blend of palm biodiesel to 30% last year. Marathon Petroleum Corp., the largest U.S. refiner, is converting a plant in Dickinson, North Dakota, to make renewable diesel, while Phillips 66’s Rodeo refinery near San Francisco will make fuel from used cooking oil and other fats. Refiners in Asia and across the globe are also investing in a host of technologies in renewables, energy storage and other alternative fuels. Indian Oil is evaluating prototype batteries based on aluminum-air technology with Israeli startup Phinergy. Trials could take six months to a year and, if successful, would lead eventually to a gigawatt-scale manufacturing facility, Ramakumar said.5. Capture carbonEven with the switch to plastics and hydrogen, refineries and the fuels they make will still produce greenhouse gases, so a third part of the plan has to include ways to capture those gases and store or reuse them. The methods to do this have generally been too expensive to be commercial, but rising penalties for CO2 emissions and increased spending on technology are likely to balance the equation.China’s Sinopec aims to have a 1 million ton carbon capture project running by 2025, while Indian Oil plans to turn carbon monoxide and CO2 into ethanol at its Panipat refinery. To get the technology to work, some companies are teaming up with innovative startups. South Korea’s biggest refiner, SK Innovation Co., has joined a carbon capture and storage research project led by Norway-based Sintec.6. Get it rightThe speedy adoption of technologies such as electric vehicles is causing the biggest shock to the oil industry in half a century and navigating a way through the changes that have already begun won’t be easy. There are likely to be far fewer oil refineries in the second half of the century and the ones that survive will need to adapt rapidly and embrace new markets and new production systems. “Refiners can no longer ignore these emerging technologies and no longer can they just rely on traditional refining,” WoodMac’s Gupta said. “Non-conventional ways will become more conventional.”(Adds detail on Shell refinery sale in 11th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Crypto Mania Sends Doge Soaring, Crashes Robinhood Token Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are piling back into some of the fringe corners of the cryptocurrency world, with the frenzy sending Dogecoin surging more than 50% again and crashing Robinhood’s trading app.Other so-called altcoins also took off, with Dash spiking 18% over a 24-hour period through the European morning on Wednesday and Ethereum Classic rising almost 45%. In the world of DeFi, tokens such as Force DAO and Tierion surged more than 1,000% on Tuesday, according to CoinMarketCap.com data. Meanwhile, Robinhood said it resolved earlier issues with crypto trading on its platform.“You have money looking for a home and this is one of those areas of the market where there is speculation happening, there is significant appreciation happening in a short period of time,” said Chad Oviatt, director of investment management at Huntington Private Bank. “You get that excitement there.”The rallies defied easy explanation and continued a trend that’s seen the value of all digital tokens surge past $2.3 trillion. Doge, created as a joke in 2013, has been used in marketing gimmicks -- the latest by the Oakland A’s baseball team, which offered two seats to games this week for 100 Dogecoin. The Gemini crypto exchange backed by Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss said it now supports Doge, and will soon enable trading of it.Dogecoin’s red-hot advance from around 0.002 cents a year ago -- when it was worth about $300 million -- has captured the interest of many on Wall Street. It’s even caught the attention of the Federal Reserve -- the central bank’s chairman last week answered “some of the asset prices are high” when asked if things like GameStop Corp.’s and Dogecoin’s supercharged rallies created threats to financial stability.As a sign of Dogecoin’s rising popularity, the Robinhood app is among the top 10 downloads at the Apple App Store. Meanwhile, Coinbase Global, the largest U.S. crypto exchange -- which doesn’t offer Doge trading -- saw its shares fall 4.6% Tuesday, its lowest close since its market debut last month.“It’s pretty amazing that something that started out as a joke has become so popular,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist for Miller Tabak + Co.Though interest in digital assets has picked up in recent months as more traditional firms who were long hesitant to the crypto space warm up to cryptocurrencies, it’s alternative coins that have captured the most attention in recent days. Bitcoin has taken a backseat following record-setting rallies from Ether and Doge, wrote Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda.“The Dogecoin bubble should have popped by now, but institutional interest is trying to take advantage of this momentum and that could support another push higher,” he said in a note. “Dogecoin is surging because many cryptocurrency traders do not want to miss out on any buzz that stems from Elon Musk’s hosting of Saturday Night Live.”Elsewhere, a new Ether ETF trading in Canada called the CI Galaxy Ethereum ETF (ETHX) broke its record volume on Tuesday. It’s up more than 20% in the first two days of the week.Bitcoin rose modestly on Wednesday, snapping a three-day losing streak. It was up 0.8% to $55,213 as of 9:29 a.m. in London on Wednesday.Meanwhile, many -- including famed crypto investor Mike Novogratz -- have warned that the rallies could be unsustainable. Novogratz, chief executive officer of Galaxy Digital Holdings, said recently he’d be “very, very worried” were one of his friends to invest in Doge.“It seems that investors are careening from one hot dot to another, like a pinball game,” said Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners. “My sense is this speculative wave will suffer the same fate as the GME and other Robinhood ‘flash-in-the-pan’ stocks. Cryptocurrencies may have become a new asset class, like precious metals, but surges such as these seem unsustainable.”(Updates prices throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends sharply lower in tech sell-off

    The Nasdaq ended sharply lower on Tuesday as investors dumped megacap growth stocks to seek shelter in more defensive parts of the market, amid concerns on rising interest rate and uncertainty over an upcoming jobs report. Highly valued technology-related companies including Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc , Amazon.com Inc and Facebook Inc sold off across the board, with Apple falling the most by 3.54%.

  • As Interest Rates Surge, Brazil Corporate Bond Market Reawakens

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s local market for corporate debt is back in expansion mode after last year’s wipeout.It looks to be a return to the glory days of a few years ago, when credit funds had been among the fastest-growing investments as Brazilian savers moved away from government bonds in search of higher payouts on floating-rate notes from companies. All that was derailed last year as the coronavirus set in and holders rushed for the exits. So far in 2021, sales are up 70% from the same span of 2020, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, with investors piling in amid forecasts for higher interest rates in the months ahead.The revival is still in its early stages, with just three months of fund inflows since the turnaround began, but it’s paved the way for a boom in funding for infrastructure projects. After last year’s withdrawals prompted some money managers to shutter their corporate bond funds, the sector is once again vacuuming up cash amid signs the economy is emerging from the worst of its pandemic malaise.“There is no selling pressure anymore since the biggest sellers, the more fragile credit funds, simply disappeared,” said Alexandre Muller, a partner and portfolio manager in Rio de Janerio at JPG Gestao de Recursos, which has 29 billion reais ($5.4 billion) in assets under management. “There was a cleansing effect.”Brazil’s rebound is coming after a painful 2020. While credit markets around the world suffered steep losses as the pandemic set in, they roared back in the third and fourth quarters in most of the developed world. Not so in Brazil, where local bond issuance dropped 41% for the year and investors pulled money from credit funds for 11 straight months.Prices tumbled with only a few banks as buyers, burning savers who had only recently grown comfortable with the idea of holding investments riskier than government bonds. The amount of money in credit funds had surged to a peak of 100 billion reais in June 2019, from 15 billion reais in 2014, according to JGP, which measures the holdings of independent firms.One of the reasons for the growing popularity was that about half the funds allowed investors to withdraw their money with almost no notice. That turned the funds into a hard-to-resist source of immediate cash for holders grappling with fallout from the coronavirus crisis.Credit funds posted record outflows of 9.6 billion reais in March 2020 followed by 4.1 billion in April, according to JGP. Withdrawals only stopped this February, by which time holdings had shriveled to 60 billion reais.“The Brazilian bond market is going back to normality,” said Rogerio Monori, the Sao Paulo-based corporate and investment banking director at Banco BV.Of course the market is still smaller than it was at its peak, and remains tiny relative to the amount of local government debt outstanding, which stood at 5 trillion reais in March. There’s also a risk that the relentless pandemic tearing through the country has the potential to undercut the revival in the corporate market.For now, though, Brazil’s interest rates have found a sweet spot for encouraging debt issuance. Average yield spreads over the benchmark rate have fallen to 2 percentage points after reaching as high as 5 points last year, according to an index calculated by JGP. That’s an attractive rate for borrowers.Apparel retailer Lojas Renner SA in March sold bonds due in 2025 paying a 160 basis points spread, down from a 300 basis point premium it paid in May last year for slightly shorter notes. Utility company Aegea Saneamento e Participacoes SA sold notes due in 2027 in April at a 215 basis point spread, compared with a 300 basis point premium on shorter-term notes it sold in September.While the spread has shrunk, the underlying benchmark rate looks likely to increase in coming months, boosting the appeal of corporate debt relative to equities or other riskier investments. The central bank raised the overnight rate by 75 basis points to 2.75% in March, and indicated another increase of the same size in May. Traders are already pricing in additional 250 basis points in increases later this year, which would take the key rate to 6%.“The spreads are still good to investors in relation to the credit risk from the companies,” said Laurence Mello, a credit fund manager at AZ Quest Investimentos, which has 17 billion reais under management.Companies are also finding it easier to sell longer-term debt, with maturities of up to 10 years for inflation-linked bonds and six years for those tied to the overnight rate, according to Felipe Wilberg, the fixed income and structured product managing director at Banco Itau BBA, the biggest underwriter of local corporate bonds this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Most Brazil companies issued debt last year to buy smaller rivals, Wilberg said. This year, operators of airports, railways and roads are becoming a bigger part of the mix, taking advantage of new concessions auctioned by the government and favorable tax treatment for bonds that are tied to infrastructure.As the market continues to normalize, more companies are expected to issue local bonds. Waterworks that serve the state of Rio de Janeiro were privatized last week and will need 22.7 billion reais of investments, some of which could come from local capital markets.More issuance would be good news for investors who are siting on high levels of cash and looking for opportunities to put their money to work.“We are very excited about this asset class,” said Artur Nehmi, a Sao Paulo-based fixed income manager at Fundos de Investimento, which has 3 billion reais under management. “Prices are still good.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Traders Eyeing Fed Speakers, Friday’s Jobs Report

    If the hawkish Fedspeak gains traction then rates could go up, the dollar could strengthen, leaving little incentive to buy gold.

  • Jessica  Alba’s Honest Co., Investors Raise $413 Million in IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- The Honest Co., the personal care brand co-founded by actress Jessica Alba, raised $413 million in an initial public offering priced within a marketed range.The company and its shareholders on Tuesday sold about 25.8 million shares for $16 each, according to a statement confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report. The shares had been marketed for $14 to $17, with the company offering 6.5 million shares and existing investors selling 19.4 million.The company has a market value at the IPO price of about $1.45 billion based on the outstanding shares listed in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Fully diluted to include employee stock options and restricted stock units, that value rises to more than $1.7 billion.Founded in 2011, Honest has grown into a national brand and has partnerships with retail giants including Target Corp. and Amazon.com Inc. The Los Angeles-based company specializes in baby products such as diapers and wipes, which accounted for 63% of last year’s sales, as well as household cleaning supplies and personal care items.Now the company’s chief creative officer, Alba owns 5.65 million shares. She didn’t plan to sell her shares in the offering, according to the filings. The share sale gives her a stake valued at about $90 million.Investors selling some of their shares in the IPO included private equity firm L Catterton, Institutional Venture Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners and General Catalyst, the filings show.Childhood AilmentsAlba has said she sought to find products with fewer harsh chemicals following childhood struggles with allergies and asthma. She became particularly concerned about ingredients in baby products and said in a recent filing that she tried to appeal to lawmakers for chemical legislation reform.Honest’s business touches on several trends that have become more prominent during the coronavirus pandemic, including a focus on wellness and elevated demand for cleaning products. Those have buoyed top-line results for household-goods companies such as Procter & Gamble Co., the maker of Pampers diapers and Tide laundry detergent.Los Angeles-based Honest generated sales last year of about $301 million, a 28% increase over 2019. It lost $14.5 million in 2020.Boom FadingAlready, though, the pandemic boom for consumer-products makers is starting to fade. P&G has acknowledged that rising costs are pressuring results, toilet paper maker Kimberly-Clark Corp. recently cut its earnings forecast and Clorox Co. last week missed Wall Street’s estimates for quarterly sales. In addition to shifting demand, manufacturers are grappling with higher commodity and freight costs.Honest said in the filing that it’s working to manage disruptions to its supply chain, but it anticipates “sustained market turmoil” as a result of the pandemic and its economic impact. “If the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic continue for an extended period of time, our ability to meet the demands of our consumers may be materially impacted.”The offering is being led by Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The shares are expected to begin trading Wednesday on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol HNST.(Updates with statement in second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Samsung Windfall Gives Lee’s Widow a $7.4 Billion Fortune

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Ra-hee, the wife of the late Samsung Group Chairman Lee Kun-hee, boosted her fortune to more than $7 billion after receiving billions of dollars in stocks in the much-awaited transfer of her husband’s assets.Hong, 75, inherited about 83 million shares in Samsung Electronics Co., making her the largest individual shareholder in the tech giant with a 2.3% stake, according to a filing last week. Hong is the richest woman in South Korea with a net worth of $7.4 billion as of Monday’s stock market close, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.It’s another consequence of the massive passing of wealth after Lee’s death, which saw his son Jay Y. cement control over the group after his holdings rose significantly in key affiliates. The late Lee’s only son is worth $12.6 billion, according to the index, while his sisters Boo-jin and Seo-hyun saw their wealth swell to $5 billion and $4.4 billion, respectively.“It’s a win-win situation for the family members,” said Park Ju-gun, head of Seoul-based research firm Leaders Index. “It has ensured more stable control for Jay Y. Lee, while other family members get more of a voice with their increased stakes.”A Samsung Electronics spokeswoman declined to comment on the family’s net worth.Billionaires will transfer more than $2 trillion within the next two decades, according to research by UBS Group AG and PwC. The families of Petr Kellner and Heinz Hermann Thiele are poised to inherit fortunes worth more than $30 billion after the entrepreneurs died suddenly this year at ages 56 and 79, respectively.The drama over succession at South Korea’s largest company has roiled the country since the late Lee, the patriarch and longtime head of Samsung Electronics, suffered a heart attack in 2014. Jay Y. Lee has been accused in two different lawsuits of illegal behavior to ensure control over the conglomerate and is currently serving a jail sentence after a conviction for bribery in the first case.Hong received the biggest slice of the late Lee’s stake in Samsung Electronics as it was divided in a 3:2:2:2 ratio between her and her three children. Hong got about 33% of the shareholding, while her children each received about 22%, according to the legally prescribed ratio.Stock holdings in the conglomerate’s other key affiliates, its de facto holding company Samsung C&T Corp. and Samsung SDS Co., were transferred according to the same ratio.But Jay Y. was able to tighten his grip as he received half his father’s shares in Samsung Life Insurance Co., raising his stake to more than 10% from 0.06%. Samsung Life owns 8.5% of Samsung Electronics.Last week, the family announced its plan to pay one of the largest inheritance-tax bills at more than 12 trillion won ($10.7 billion), as well as its intention to donate 1 trillion won for medical facilities and about 23,000 works of art, including pieces by Pablo Picasso and Claude Monet.Hong led Samsung’s Leeum museum, which houses works such as Jean-Michel Basquiat’s “Untitled (Black Figure)” and Gerhard Richter’s “Two Candles.” She resigned as director in 2017, and hasn’t taken any management roles at Samsung companies.“It’s an extraordinary concentration of wealth,” Park said. “This single family’s fortune creates inequality even among conglomerates.”(Adds other billionaire wealth transfers in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Should Investors Be Concerned About Inflation?

    May.05 -- Gary Dugan, chief executive officer of the Global CIO Office, discusses the potential&nbsp;inflation&nbsp;pressures and the implications for financial markets. U.S. Treasury Secretary&nbsp;Janet Yellen&nbsp;said Tuesday afternoon she wasn’t forecasting interest-rate increases to rein in any inflation spurred by President&nbsp;Joe Biden’s proposed spending, clarifying comments that ruffled financial markets a few hours earlier. Dugan speaks with Haslinda Amin and Rishaad Salamat on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia."

  • U.S. Commerce Dept. presses Taiwan for more chips to automakers

    The U.S. Commerce Department is pressing Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd and other Taiwanese firms to prioritise the needs of U.S. automakers to ease chip shortages in the near term, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said. Raimondo told a Council of the Americas event on Tuesday that longer term, increased investment was needed to produce more semiconductors in the United States and that other critical supply chains needed re-shoring, including to allied countries.

  • Explainer: The Dakota Access Pipeline faces possible closure

    A U.S. court could order the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) shut in coming weeks, disrupting deliveries of crude oil, and making nearby rail traffic more congested. WHAT IS DAPL? The 570,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Dakota Access pipeline, or DAPL, is the largest oil pipeline out of the Bakken shale basin and has been locked in a legal battle with Native American tribes over whether the line can stay open after a judge scrapped a key environmental permit last year.

  • Warren Buffett says if something happened to him, Greg Abel would take over Berkshire Hathaway

    On Monday morning, CNBC's Becky Quick reported that when Buffett is no longer able to lead the company the top job will in fact go to 59-year-old Abel, vice chairman of non-insurance operations.