U.S. markets close in 5 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,007.44
    -23.17 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,944.84
    -154.15 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,952.03
    -65.64 (-0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,876.30
    -6.65 (-0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.89
    -4.12 (-4.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,742.50
    -7.20 (-0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    18.48
    -0.19 (-1.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0010
    +0.0009 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0690
    -0.0410 (-1.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1667
    -0.0039 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.5320
    -0.1780 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,272.90
    +176.89 (+0.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    479.79
    +2.39 (+0.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,396.28
    -31.03 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,195.58
    +316.62 (+1.14%)
     

Talen Energy Supply Commences Previously-Announced Go-Shop Process Following Approval of Upsized Equity Rights Offering Backstop Commitment

·4 min read

HOUSTON, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talen Energy Supply, LLC ("TES" or the "Company") announced today that it has commenced a process to solicit bids and consider proposals for a sale of the Company (the "Go-Shop"). The Go-Shop process follows the approval of the Company's upsized $1.55 billion equity backstop commitment letter ("BCL") by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court of the Southern District of Texas. With the approval of the BCL, TES has secured the equity capital required to drive the long-term success of the Talen-Cumulus platform and complete the Company's plan of reorganization by year-end.

TES is conducting the Go-Shop process in parallel with the ongoing restructuring process to maximize value to TES should a superior sale proposal emerge. The Go-Shop process commenced yesterday, led by Evercore, TES' investment banker, and continues for a period of 92 days. As previously announced, the Restructuring Committee of the Company's Board of Managers has received an unsolicited proposal to purchase 100% of TES in an all-cash transaction.

The Go-Shop process and upsized BCL are part of an amended restructuring support agreement ("RSA") reached with an ad hoc group of TES' unsecured noteholders that holds over 80% of the principal amount of the Company's unsecured notes (the "Consenting Noteholders") and backstopped by certain of the Consenting Noteholders (the "Backstop Parties"), as announced by TES on August 10th. The amendments to the initial RSA and BCL provide for an additional $250 million of equity capital commitments ("Rights Offering"), as well as other provisions that will advance TES' transformative recapitalization process. The additional capital commitments raise the upper limit of the Rights Offering from $1.65 billion to $1.9 billion and increase the Backstop Parties' commitment from $1.3 billion to $1.55 billion.

TES Chief Executive Officer Alejandro "Alex" Hernandez said, "Today marks a significant step forward in advancing the TES restructuring and positioning the Talen-Cumulus platform for long-term value creation. TES remains committed to maximizing value for the benefit of all stakeholders, including our employees and the communities we serve. With the assistance of Evercore, we will conduct a sale process for TES and its attractive asset base as we advance our strategic recapitalization in parallel. TES is at the epicenter of key global trends, including benefiting from recent commodity market cyclical strength, while anchoring our long-term future to energy transition, decarbonization and digital infrastructure growth."

Chief Financial Officer John Chesser added, "We appreciate the willingness of the Consenting Noteholders and Backstop Parties to upsize their equity investment in TES and provide the Company with the opportunity to explore additional value-maximizing opportunities. The amendments to the RSA and BCL enable TES to continue making meaningful progress towards completion of our strategic recapitalization by the end of the year. We also look forward to reviewing proposals from the Go-Shop process in partnership with Evercore over the next 92 days."

Additional Information

On May 9, 2022, TES and certain of its affiliates filed for chapter 11 protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. The cases are pending before the Honorable Marvin Isgur and are jointly administered under Case No. 22-90054. Talen Energy Corporation, Cumulus Growth subsidiaries, LMBE-MC Holdco II LLC and its subsidiaries, and Talen Receivables Funding are not part of the filing.

Court documents and other information are available on a website hosted by TES' claims agent, Kroll, at https://cases.ra.kroll.com/talenenergy. TES has also established a call center for questions at 844-721-3899 if calling from within the United States or Canada or 347-292-4080 if calling from outside these areas. Creditor inquiries can also be directed to talenenergyinfo@ra.kroll.com.

TES has retained Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP as its restructuring legal advisor, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP as its M&A legal advisor, Evercore as its investment banker and Alvarez & Marsal as its restructuring financial advisor. The Consenting Noteholders are represented by Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Rothschild & Co US Inc.

About Talen Energy Supply

TES, a subsidiary of Talen Energy Corporation ("TEC"), is one of the largest competitive power generation and infrastructure companies in North America. TES owns and/or controls approximately 12,500 megawatts of generating capacity in wholesale U.S. power markets, principally in the Mid-Atlantic, Texas and Montana.

TES and TEC subsidiary, Cumulus Growth, are developing a large-scale portfolio of renewable energy, battery storage, and digital infrastructure assets across TES' expansive footprint. For more information visit, https://www.talenenergy.com/esg-efforts/.

Media Contact 
Taryne Williams 
Director Corporate Communications 
610-601-0327 
Taryne.Williams@talenenergy.com

Evercore – Investment Banker Contacts
William Hiltz
212-857-3154
Hiltz@evercore.com

Jonathon Kaufman
212-817-0708
Jonathon.Kaufman@evercore.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/talen-energy-supply-commences-previously-announced-go-shop-process-following-approval-of-upsized-equity-rights-offering-backstop-commitment-301614754.html

SOURCE Talen Energy Supply, LLC

Recommended Stories

  • Prospect Capital (PSEC) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Prospect Capital (PSEC) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 10.53% and 2.72%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 3 Phenomenal Growth Stocks Down 82% to 94% That Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    Billionaire money managers have used the bear market as an opportunity to scoop up three supercharged, but beaten-down, growth stocks.

  • Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)?

    While Star Bulk Carriers Corp. ( NASDAQ:SBLK ) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw...

  • Investors Heavily Search Devon Energy Corporation (DVN): Here is What You Need to Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Devon Energy (DVN) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Dumps These 2 Stocks; Should You?

    Investors are always on the lookout for signals to help make sound investment decisions, and one obvious path to follow is in the footsteps of Wall Street’s most successful stock pickers. Ones such as hedge fund manager Steve Cohen. The billionaire has made his fortune using high-risk and high-reward trading strategies and currently runs hedge fund Point72 Asset Management, a firm which boasts $21.8 billion of assets under its wing. But it’s not only the assets under his management which make Co

  • The stock market typically bottoms before the end of a Fed rate-hike cycle. Here’s how to make that bet pay off.

    MARK HULBERT A lot of money can be made betting on when the Federal Reserve will “pivot” — that is, take its foot at least partially off the rate-hike gas pedal. Yet a lot of money can also be lost, as we saw on August 26 when the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) lost more than 1,000 points after Fed Chair Jerome Powell dashed hopes that the Fed’s pivot had begun in July.

  • Deutsche Bank analyst boosts Tesla price target after visiting Berlin gigafactory

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss a Deutsche Bank analyst boosting Tesla's price target after visiting the EV automotive company's Berlin gigafactory.

  • Stocks: Nvidia, Intel, and AMD are at risk if this Citi prediction is right

    If Citi chip analyst Chris Danely is correct in a new note to clients, chip stocks could be at risk for a fresh leg down.

  • 10 Best Cheap Semiconductor Stocks to Buy and Hold

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 best cheap semiconductor stocks to buy and hold. If you want to explore similar semiconductor stocks that promise long-term gains, you can also take a look at 5 Best Cheap Semiconductor Stocks to Buy and Hold. The Global Chipmaking Industry Poised to Grow at 14% Clip According […]

  • Retail darling Bed Bath & Beyond extends rally ahead of strategic update

    (Reuters) -Bed Bath & Beyond Inc's shares extended their rally on Tuesday ahead of a strategy update from the struggling retailer this week that has sparked hopes of the company nearing a funding deal of about $400 million. "Investors are optimistic that it could be set to announce a $400 million loan deal," Victoria Scholar, head of investment at Interactive Investor, said on Tuesday. The "meme" stock is on track for its best month since its debut in 1992, having risen about 180% in August after a rally and u-turn triggered by billionaire Ryan Cohen's sale of his 9.8% stake almost five months after amassing it and pushing for changes.

  • Down Nearly 90% From Highs, Is It Time to Buy This Cruise Stock?

    If favorable conditions for travel continue to roll in, Carnival could be a windfall buy-and-hold opportunity.

  • Seeking at Least 13% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Inflation, interest rates, and recession – these are the bogeymen of investing, and they’ve been watching over our shoulders for the past several months. We all know the story by now, the rate of inflation is running at generational highs, the Federal Reserve is hiking rates in an attempt to push back against high prices, and we’re in a technical recession after two quarters of negative GDP growth. At a time like this, investors are showing a growing interest in finding strong defensive portfoli

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Shopping: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Growth stocks associated with innovative healthcare businesses aren't getting the positive attention they deserve. At least that's what Cathie Wood's recent purchases suggest. Recently, the CEO of ARK Investment Management added heavily to Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS), CareDx (NASDAQ: CDNA), and Butterfly Network (NYSE: BFLY).

  • Big Lots (BIG) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    Big Lots (BIG) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 4.60% and 0.31%, respectively, for the quarter ended July 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Baidu Stock Slumps As U.S. Audit Risk Offsets Q2 Earnings Beat

    Baidu delivered a smaller-than-expected drop in second quarter sales despite what CEO Robin Li described as "a challenging macro environment caused by Covid-19."

  • Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) closed the most recent trading day at $3.89, moving +1.57% from the previous trading session.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Invest Your $1000 According to Reddit

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to invest your $1000 according to Reddit. If you want to see more top stock picks of Redditors for building out a $1,000 portfolio, check out the 5 Best Stocks to Invest Your $1000 According to Reddit. The frenzy around meme stocks like Bed Bath & […]

  • Adani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, Bezos

    (Bloomberg) -- Few outside of India had heard of Gautam Adani just a few years ago. Now the Indian businessman, a college dropout who first tried his luck as a diamond trader before turning to coal, has become the world’s third-richest person. Most Read from BloombergAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosDOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump ‘Special Master’ RequestFed’s QT to Hit ‘Full Stride’ With Central Bank Shrinking $9 Trillion PortfolioSingapore Unveils Long-Term Work

  • Aurora Cannabis to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2022 Investor Conference Call and Related Year End Informational Filings

    Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "Aurora") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, announced today that it has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2022 on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time | 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time. The Company will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2022 after the close of markets that same day.

  • Ammo Inc.'s biggest investor outlines plan to take over board, revamp Scottsdale business

    A boardroom showdown is brewing at Scottsdale-based Ammo after the ammunition company's leading shareholder said he would nominate an entire new board of directors. The news comes just weeks after company officials had announced a plan to split the business into two new entities.