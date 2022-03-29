Talenom Oyj

Talenom Plc, Press Release 29 March 2022 at 12:05 EET

Talenom to acquire three accounting firms in Sweden

Talenom Plc has agreed on 29 March 2022 to acquire the entire share capital of three Swedish accounting firms. The companies to be acquired are Lindgren & Lindgren Ekonomi AB, Confido AB ja Redovisningsbyrån Öckerö AB, and they will be transferred to Talenom’s ownership on 4 April 2022.

The annual net sales transferred to Talenom from the acquired companies is around SEK 31 million (EUR 3.0 million; using the closing exchange rate EUR 1 = SEK 10.4225 of 28 March 2022), of which Lindgren & Lindgren Ekonomi AB’s share is some SEK 6 million (EUR 0.6 million), Confido AB’s share 10.4 million SEK (EUR 1.0 million) and Redovisningsbyrån Öckerö AB’s share some SEK 14.6 million (EUR 1.4 million). In the short term, the business acquisitions will not have any significant impact on Talenom’s financial position or future outlook.

The acquisitions will strengthen Talenom's position in Sweden. Lindgren & Lindgren Ekonomi AB is located in Norrköping, and the company employs 8 people. Confido AB is located in Växjö, and the company employs 16 people. Redovisningsbyrån Öckerö AB has two offices in Öckerö-Torsland, and the company employs a total of 20 people. The employees of the companies will continue working for Talenom.

“The acquired companies are authorized and high-quality accounting firms with skilled and experienced staff. They are passionate about helping customers and developing their employees. This fits very well with Talenom's values and growth strategy in Sweden. We welcome all personnel and customers of Confido Redovisning AB, Redovisningsbyrån Öckerö AB and Lindgren & Lindgren Ekonomi AB to Talenom,” says Fredrik Waker, Talenom’s M&A Director in Sweden.

Talenom combines software development with expertise in the accounting industry in a unique way. The aim of the company is to grow both organically and through acquisitions in Finland and in Europe.

Story continues

Further information:

Otto-Pekka Huhtala

CEO, Talenom Plc

+358 40 703 8554

otto-pekka.huhtala@talenom.fi

Talenom is an agile and progressive accounting firm established in 1972. Our business idea is to make daily life easier for entrepreneurs with the easiest-to-use digital tools on the market and highly automated services. In addition to comprehensive accounting services, we support our customers’ business with a wide range of expert services, as well as financing, account and payment traffic services. Our vision is to provide superior accounting, account and payment traffic services for SMEs.

Talenom’s growth history is strong – average annual net sales growth was approximately 16.2% between 2005 and 2021. In 2021, Talenom had on average 1,012 employees in Finland, Sweden and Spain at a total of 52 locations. Talenom’s share is quoted on the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more: sijoittajat.talenom.fi/en/



