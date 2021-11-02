Talenom Oyj

Press release 2 November 2021 at 10:00 EET

Talenom acquires the business of Peräseinäjoen Tilipalvelu Oy

Talenom Plc has agreed on 1 November 2021 to acquire the business of Peräseinäjoen Tilipalvelu Oy, located in Peräseinäjoki, Finland. The business was transferred to Talenom from 1 November 2021.

The yearly net sales transferred to Talenom from the acquired business is approximately EUR 0.2 million. In the short term, the business acquisition will not have any significant impact on Talenom’s financial position or future outlook.

After the transaction, the personnel of Peräseinäjoen Tilipalvelu Oy and the entrepreneur Jari Pärnänen (four persons in total) will continue working for Talenom. The company will continue to operate at its current premises in Peräseinäjoki.

Talenom combines software development with expertise in the accounting industry in a unique way. The aim of the company is to grow both organically and through acquisitions in Finland and in Europe.

Further information:

Otto-Pekka Huhtala

CEO, Talenom Plc

+358 40 703 8554

otto-pekka.huhtala@talenom.fi

Talenom is an agile and progressive accounting firm established in 1972. Our business idea is to make daily life easier for entrepreneurs with the easiest-to-use digital tools on the market and highly automated services. In addition to comprehensive accounting services, we support our customers’ business with a wide range of expert services, as well as financing and banking services. Our vision is to provide superior accounting and banking services for SMEs.

Talenom's growth history has been strong – average annual net sales growth was around 15.5% in 2005-2020. At the end of 2020, Talenom had 912 employees in Finland and Sweden at a total of 47 locations. Talenom’s share is quoted on the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more: sijoittajat.talenom.fi/en/



