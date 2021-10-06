U.S. markets open in 6 hours 42 minutes

Talenom Plc
Press release 6 October 2021 at 9:00 a.m.

Talenom acquires the business of Suomenselän Tilitoimisto Oy

Talenom Plc has agreed on 1 October 2021 to acquire the business of Suomenselän Tilitoimisto Oy, located in Ähtäri, Finland. The business was transferred to Talenom from 1 October 2021.

The net sales transferred to Talenom from the acquired business is approximately EUR 0.6 million. In the short term, the business acquisition will not have any significant impact on Talenom’s financial position or future outlook.

After the transaction, the personnel of Suomenselän Tilitoimisto Oy and the entrepreneurs Anneli Annala, Merja Telatie and Pasi Urrila (eight persons in total) will continue working for Talenom. The company will continue to operate at its current premises in Ähtäri.

Talenom combines software development with expertise in the accounting industry in a unique way. The aim of the company is to grow both organically and through acquisitions in Finland and in Europe.

Further information:
Otto-Pekka Huhtala
CEO, Talenom Plc
+358 40 703 8554
otto-pekka.huhtala@talenom.fi

Talenom is an agile and progressive accounting firm established in 1972. Our business idea is to make daily life easier for entrepreneurs with the easiest-to-use digital tools on the market and highly automated services. In addition to comprehensive accounting services, we support our customers’ business with a wide range of expert services, as well as financing and banking services. Our vision is to provide superior accounting and banking services for SMEs.

Talenom's growth history has been strong – average annual net sales growth was around 15.5% in 2005-2020. At the end of 2020, Talenom had 912 employees in Finland and Sweden at a total of 47 locations. Talenom’s share is quoted on the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more: sijoittajat.talenom.fi/en/


